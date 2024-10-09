Texas high school football computer rankings (10/9/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Texas high school football season has arrived and SBLive has updated its statewide computer rankings ahead of the game of the regular season — and the nation's top game of the week.
One of the nation's top rivalries has arrived when Duncanville heads to DeSoto in a nationally ranked district showdown on Friday at 7 p.m. Both are nationally ranked and in the top-4 in Texas, but the computer rankings sees it differently after six weeks, where the undefeated Panthers (4-0) are No. 8 and DeSoto (4-1) is No. 24.
Southlake Carroll (6-0), according to the computer rankings, is the No. 1 team in Texas. How does the rest of the state — spanning classifications and associations — stack up in the eyes of the formula?
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each classifications for both UIL and TAPPS? Here are SBLive's latest Texas football computer rankings, as of October 9, 2024:
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION I | 5A DIVISION II
UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION I | 4A DIVISION II
UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION I | 3A DIVISION II
UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION I | 2A DIVISION II
UIL CLASS 1A DIVISION I (6-MAN) | 1A DIVISION II (6-MAN)
TAPPS DIVISION I | TAPPS DIVISION II
TAPPS DIVISION III | TAPPS DIVISION IV
TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION I | TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION II
