Top 25 Texas high school football scores, Week 6 updates
Each week, SBLive releases an updated Texas Top 25 power rankings, reflecting the best teams across classifications, associations and corners of the Lone Star State.
Two top 25 showdowns took place on Friday night: No. 5 Atascocita rallied to hold off No. 8 Summer Creek and No. 15 Aledo required a comeback effort to keep its district win streak alive in a win over No. 11 Denton Ryan.
Here is how every team in the Top 25 fared in the first week:
TEXAS TOP 25 FOOTBALL TEAM TRACKER
Refresh for the latest.
1. Duncanville (4-0) on BYE
2. North Crowley (5-0) on BYE
3. North Shore (5-0) def. Kingwood (3-3), 48-21
4. DeSoto (4-1) on BYE
5. Atascocita (5-0) def. No. 8 Summer Creek (4-1), 42-39
6. Austin Westlake (4-1) def. Akins (3-3), 70-0
The Chaparrals opened 6A District 26 play with a 70-0 win over Akins at home. The score was 49-0 at half. Cal Livengood had two touchdowns — a rush and reception — and Elijah Clark rushed for three scores as Westlake rolled.
7. Southlake Carroll (6-0) def. Keller (4-3), 52-21
After losing USC-committed senior Riley Wormley to injury, the Dragons rallied and its offense didn't sputter.
8. Summer Creek (4-1) lost to No. 5 Atascocita (5-0), 42-39
Oh, how close the Bulldogs were. After going down 35-7 at half, Summer Creek scored 32 straight on the fifth-ranked Eagles, until Atascocita's Tory Blaylock ran in the game-winner in the waning minutes.
9. Lake Travis (5-0) on BYE
10. Port Neches-Groves (5-0) def. Huntsville (3-2), 24-21
PNG is 5-0 after another barn-burning win, this time at Huntsville, which it beat after Blair Chatagnier's go-ahead 10-yard rushing score with three minutes left.
11. Denton Ryan (4-1) lost to No. 15 Aledo (5-1), 42-27
The Raiders led 27-8 late in the first half. Then Aledo rattled off 28 unanswered points.
12. Alamo Heights (6-0) def. Harlandale (2-4), 55-9
13. Cibolo-Steele (5-1) def. East Central (4-2), 64-59
All Chad Warner (UTEP), Jalen Cooper (SMU), Royal Capell (Oklahoma State), Jonathan Hatton (Oklahoma) and company have to do is outscore their opponent. Knights won another high-scoring shootout.
14. Katy (4-1) on BYE
15. Aledo (5-1) def. No. 11 Denton Ryan (4-1), 42-27
Rallied back from a 28-7 first half deficit to nab district win No. 123 in a row.
16. South Oak Cliff (4-2) def. Hillcrest (4-3), 36-0
17. Frisco Lone Star (6-0) def. Frisco (2-3), 27-24
A district matchup brought a gutsy win, as Lone Star held off Frisco on the road.
18. Coppell (5-0) def. Guyer (3-2), 31-24
19. Allen (5-0) on BYE
20. A&M Consolidated (5-0) on BYE
21. Texarkana Texas (6-0) def. Whitehouse (2-4), 51-10
22. Stephenville (5-1) lost to Ruston (6-0), 63-17
Took a lopsided first loss of the season on the chin, losing 63-17 to Louisiana's No. 1 ranked team in East Texas.
23. Willis (6-0) def. College Park (3-3), 45-21
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (3-1) vs. Bush (1-4), Saturday
25. Highland Park (5-1) def. Red Oak (2-3), 32-14
More Texas high school football Week 6:
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com |
@sblivetx