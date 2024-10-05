High School

Top 25 Texas high school football scores, Week 6 updates

Nationally ranked Atascocita survives Summer Creek, Aledo comes back to beat Denton Ryan in ranked Week 6 showdowns

Andy Buhler

Denton Ryan and Aledo clash in a Texas Class 5A high school football showdown on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.
Denton Ryan and Aledo clash in a Texas Class 5A high school football showdown on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Each week, SBLive releases an updated Texas Top 25 power rankings, reflecting the best teams across classifications, associations and corners of the Lone Star State.

Two top 25 showdowns took place on Friday night: No. 5 Atascocita rallied to hold off No. 8 Summer Creek and No. 15 Aledo required a comeback effort to keep its district win streak alive in a win over No. 11 Denton Ryan.

Here is how every team in the Top 25 fared in the first week:

TEXAS TOP 25 FOOTBALL TEAM TRACKER

Refresh for the latest.

1. Duncanville (4-0) on BYE

2. North Crowley (5-0) on BYE

North Crowley QB Chris Jimerson Jr. runs toward the endzone against Rockwall in a Week 4 Texas high school football game.
North Crowley QB Chris Jimerson Jr. runs toward the endzone against Rockwall in a Week 4 Texas high school football game. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz

3. North Shore (5-0) def. Kingwood (3-3), 48-21

4. DeSoto (4-1) on BYE

5. Atascocita (5-0) def. No. 8 Summer Creek (4-1), 42-39

6. Austin Westlake (4-1) def. Akins (3-3), 70-0

Westlake's Brycen Stacey (28) and Grady Bartlett (36) warm up ahead of facing Akins at Westlake HS on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Westlake's Brycen Stacey (28) and Grady Bartlett (36) warm up ahead of facing Akins at Westlake HS on Thursday, Oct. 3. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chaparrals opened 6A District 26 play with a 70-0 win over Akins at home. The score was 49-0 at half. Cal Livengood had two touchdowns — a rush and reception — and Elijah Clark rushed for three scores as Westlake rolled.

7. Southlake Carroll (6-0) def. Keller (4-3), 52-21

After losing USC-committed senior Riley Wormley to injury, the Dragons rallied and its offense didn't sputter.

8. Summer Creek (4-1) lost to No. 5 Atascocita (5-0), 42-39

Oh, how close the Bulldogs were. After going down 35-7 at half, Summer Creek scored 32 straight on the fifth-ranked Eagles, until Atascocita's Tory Blaylock ran in the game-winner in the waning minutes.

9. Lake Travis (5-0) on BYE

10. Port Neches-Groves (5-0) def. Huntsville (3-2), 24-21

PNG is 5-0 after another barn-burning win, this time at Huntsville, which it beat after Blair Chatagnier's go-ahead 10-yard rushing score with three minutes left.

11. Denton Ryan (4-1) lost to No. 15 Aledo (5-1), 42-27

The Raiders led 27-8 late in the first half. Then Aledo rattled off 28 unanswered points.

12. Alamo Heights (6-0) def. Harlandale (2-4), 55-9

13. Cibolo-Steele (5-1) def. East Central (4-2), 64-59

All Chad Warner (UTEP), Jalen Cooper (SMU), Royal Capell (Oklahoma State), Jonathan Hatton (Oklahoma) and company have to do is outscore their opponent. Knights won another high-scoring shootout.

14. Katy (4-1) on BYE

15. Aledo (5-1) def. No. 11 Denton Ryan (4-1), 42-27

Rallied back from a 28-7 first half deficit to nab district win No. 123 in a row.

16. South Oak Cliff (4-2) def. Hillcrest (4-3), 36-0

17. Frisco Lone Star (6-0) def. Frisco (2-3), 27-24

A district matchup brought a gutsy win, as Lone Star held off Frisco on the road.

18. Coppell (5-0) def. Guyer (3-2), 31-24

19. Allen (5-0) on BYE

20. A&M Consolidated (5-0) on BYE

21. Texarkana Texas (6-0) def. Whitehouse (2-4), 51-10

22. Stephenville (5-1) lost to Ruston (6-0), 63-17

Took a lopsided first loss of the season on the chin, losing 63-17 to Louisiana's No. 1 ranked team in East Texas.

23. Willis (6-0) def. College Park (3-3), 45-21

24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (3-1) vs. Bush (1-4), Saturday

25. Highland Park (5-1) def. Red Oak (2-3), 32-14

More Texas high school football Week 6:

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com |
@sblivetx

Published
Andy Buhler
ANDY BUHLER

Andy Buhler is a Regional Editor of Texas and the national breaking news desk. He brings more than five years of experience covering high school sports across the state of Washington and beyond, where he covered the likes of Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason served on state tournament seeding committees. He works on the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national boys basketball rankings. He has covered everything from the Final Four, MLS in Atlanta to local velodrome before diving into the world of preps. His bylines can be found in The News Tribune (Tacoma, Washington), The Associated Press, The Columbian (Vancouver, Washington), The Oregonian and more. He holds a degree from Gonzaga and is based out of Portland, Oregon.

Home/Texas