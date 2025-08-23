Texas high school football: Favorite, sleeper for each Class 6A district
The start of Texas high school football is around the corner.
Ahead of more than 1,300 teams taking the field, we will have a quick rundown of teams to watch in 2025.
This series will break down what teams we think are the favorites in each district and then a team to keep an eye on — either a team that missed the playoffs last year or a team that was so-so last year and could take a step forward.
We did something like this last year, looking at underrated teams across the state. For instance, we tabbed La Porte for a breakthrough. The Bulldogs did, going from 8-3 to 10-4 and made the Class 5A Division I semifinals.
Class 6A
District 1
Favorite: El Paso Franklin Cougars (6-5)
RB Ernie Powers is one of 8 starters back on offense. Last year, he ran for 2,224 yards and scored 21 touchdowns — finishing with 2,429 all-purpose yards.
Sleeper: El Paso Montwood Rams (3-7)
The Rams went 3-3 in the district last year and return 13 total starters. The offense has 9 back, led by QB Damian Briano, who posted more than 2,300 yards and 29 touchdowns last year.
District 2
Favorite: Odessa Permian Panthers (8-4)
One of the most iconic programs in the state made the area finals last year before falling to state champion North Crowley. LB Caleb Jamison (104 tackles) is one of 9 starters back on defense.
Sleeper: San Angelo Central Bobcats (4-6)
Last year was the 5th losing season in a row, but there was big progress going from 1-9 to 4-6. The Bobcats have 14 starters back this fall and one of the best is LB Mason Van Sickle, who had 132 tackles and 3 sacks last year.
District 3
Favorite: North Crowley Panthers (16-0)
Despite a lot of changes due to graduation, the Panthers will still be one of the best in the state. QB Jacob Torres transferred from Burleson Centennial but will not be eligible to play, leaving a question mark at that spot.
Sleeper: Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles (1-9)
The team features one of the top players in the nation in OL Felix Ojo, a Texas Tech pledge. The Eagles return 14 starters, including LB Jayden Cupitt, a Rice pledge, who had 63 tackles last year.
District 4
Favorite: Southlake Carroll Dragons (15-1)
The Dragons returned to the state finals last year but came up short. That bitter taste and 19 starters back means the Dragons could be a force.
Sleeper: Keller Indians (5-5)
The Indians missed the playoffs last year but dealt with injuries. QB Brock Burkett went 2-2 as a starter late in the year with 819 yards passing and 4 TDs and 507 yards rushing and 7 TDs on the ground.
District 5
Favorite: Denton Guyer Wildcats (10-4)
The Wildcats went from 7 wins to 10 wins and return 7 starters on defense. LB Ryder Garcia had 106 tackles and 10 sacks.
Sleeper: Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus Marauders (6-4)
Another team with a winning record that missed the playoffs last year, Marcus returns 13 starters. Junior QB Colton Nussmeier, a lefty, has more than 20 offers. His brother, Garrett, is a QB at LSU.
District 6
Favorites: Allen Eagles (13-1)
Is this the year the Eagles return to the state finals? They’ve been in the regional finals the past two years. Having 7 starters back on both sides of the ball will help.
Sleeper: Princeton Panthers (2-8)
The Panthers struggled in year 1 in 6A, jumping from Class 5A Division II and bypassing Class 5A Division I, due to growth. Princeton returns 19 starters this year.
District 7
Favorite: Richardson Lake Highland Wildcats (9-3)
The Wildcats have won at least 8 games in the past years and should still be competitive despite only 3 starters back on offense. One of the guys back is RB Christian Rhodes, a SMU pledge who ran for 1,377 yards and 14 TDs last year.
Sleeper: Irving MacArthur Cardinals (3-7)
12 starters are back this year, including the district’s utility player of the year, Banner Nitcholas, who had 1,320 all-purpose yards, 27 tackles and 4 pass breakups.
District 8
Favorite: South Grand Prairie Warriors (6-5)
The Warriors went from 3 wins to 6 wins last year and will return 15 starters this year. Cade Wallace accounts for two spots in that group at WR/DB. Stephen F. Austin pledge had 758 yards receiving, 11 TDs, 39 tackles, 12 pass breakups and 4 interceptions last year.
Sleeper: Arlington James Martin Warriors (3-7)
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005, the Warriors will look to rebound. Defense is led by TCU pledge Jesse Ford.
District 9
Favorite: Wylie East Raiders (10-2)
The Raiders have won 29 games in the past 3 years after only 5 wins from 2018-2021. Seven starters are back, including Abilene Christian pledge Daniel Oparah, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman.
Sleeper: North Garland Raiders (0-10)
The district’s other Raiders struggled with a winless 2024, but 10 starters on both sides of the ball. QB Christian Hampton, who has an offer from Mississippi Valley State, returns.
District 10
Favorite: Longview Lobos (12-3)
The Lobos were a field goal away from possibly going to the state finals last year in Division II. LB Jessier Hampton-Williams had 58 tackles, 8 TFL and 2 sacks last year and is one of 6 starters back on defense.
Sleeper: Rockwall-Heath Hawks (4-6)
The Hawks fell off last year after winning 9 games in 2023, but will have 9 starters back on offense and 8 on defense. WR Shawn Gary II had a line of 49 catches, 645 yards and 6 TDs last year.
District 11
Favorite: Duncanville Panthers (13-1)
In a district that features state powers DeSoto and Duncanville, it’s a battle every year. The Panthers return some of the top pass catchers in the state in Zachery Turner (SMU), Ayson Theus (TCU) and Trenton Yancey.
Sleeper: Mesquite Skeeters (2-8)
After back-to-back wins, could the Mesquite take a step forward this year? New coach Rafael Thomas had success last year at Houston Yates, going 8-3.
District 12
Favorite: Killeen Harker Heights Knights (8-3)
There’s 13 starters back, including junior QB Hudson Humble (2,986 yards passing and 3 TDs) and LB Cooper Howard (112 tackles, 5 sacks).
Sleeper: Copperas Cove Bulldawgs (4-6)
After back-to-back 2-win seasons, the Bulldawgs doubled that in 2024. Could they get to six wins in 2025? Gilbyrt Davis (57 tackles, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks) anchors a defense that has 7 starters back.
District 13
Favorite: Willis Wildkats (12-1)
The Wildkats have posted 12 wins in the last two years, each of the last two years ending with losses to DeSoto. OL Day’jon Moore is a Maryland commit and one of 4 starters back on offense.
Sleeper: Conroe Caney Creek Panthers (2-8)
WR Jahamante Kuhn and OL Isaiah Rivera are among the 6 starters back on offense. CB Ellis Davis (23 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 3 interceptions) is one of 7 starters back for the defense.
District 14
Favorite: Spring Westfield Mustangs (8-3)
Two of three losses last year came in non-district play. There are 14 starters back and junior LB Davon Smith had 70 tackles 4 sacks last year.
Sleeper: Aldine MacArthur Generals (2-8)
It’s been since 2019 that the Generals have won more than 2 games. The team would make progress in year two under Blake Ware with 14 starters back. DL/TE Elijah McDonald (6-1, 207) is a two-way starter who is also a sprinter on the track and field team.
District 15
Favorite: Tomball Cougars (10-2)
Senior Jaxyn Faldyn accounted for nearly 2,800 yards of offense last year with 27 touchdowns — 20 of them through the air to earn all-district honors. He’s one of six starters back on offense.
Sleeper: Magnolia Bulldogs (5-5)
In Class 6A for the first time, the Bulldogs missed the playoffs but had a good showing. Navy pledge Tyler Covar racked up 124 tackles from his linebacker spot last year and will enter his fourth year starting.
District 16
Favorite: Cypress Bridgeland Bears (12-2)
The Bears made a deep run last year, falling to Duncanville in the quarterfinals/regional finals. Graduation hit the defense hard, but 7 starters are back on offense, including RB Kash Schwab accounted for 1,668 yards rushing and 12 scores and 17 total touchdowns.
Sleeper: Waller Bulldogs (4-5)
All 11 starters are back for an offense, which is headlined by RB Robert Carter (1,425 yards, 13 TDs) and QB Tristin “TK” Gaines (2,077, 18 passing TDs, 4 rushing TDs). Gaines is also on the USA Baseball 15U team.
District 17
Favorite: Cypress Falls Eagles (9-3)
Went undefeated in the district last year, but will have to fill some key spots on both sides of the ball this fall. Junior DL Kaden McCarty, a 4-star DL, holds more than 20 offers and was an Adidas All-American last year. He had 60 tackles, 24 TFL, 11 sacks and 3 blocked punts last year.
Sleeper: Cypress Creek Cougars (2-8)
The Cougars are seeking their first winning season since 2019 and will have 15 starters back this year that could make it happen. DL Marlon Cook had 45 tackles, 15 TFL, 8 sacks and 4 blocked kicks last year.
District 18
Favorite: Houston Heights Bulldogs (8-4)
Last year was the third straight 8-4 year for the Bulldogs. The defense has only 2 starters back, but junior QB Kobe Miles had more than 1,500 yards passing and 25 total touchdowns will help keep the offense churning.
Sleeper: Houston César E. Chávez Lobos (2-8)
After going winless in 2023, the Lobos picked up wins in 2 of the final 3 games last year. OL/DL Manuel Miller Jr. and WR/CB Johntta Thomas are two-time all-district picks who are back.
District 19
Favorite: Katy Tigers (11-2)
The Tigers return 13 starters — 8 on defense — and have won at least 10 games since 2002. LB Jeremiah Smith, a Louisiana Tech pledge, is a two-time all-district pick.
Sleeper: Katy Mayde Creek Rams (5-5)
After years with .500 or less records, the Rams could be poised to break through with 15 starters back in Year 2 under Mike Arobonglo.
District 20
Favorite: Fulshear Chargers (12-1)
For the past three years, the Chargers have won 11 or more games. The defense has a lot of starting spots to fill this year, but 7 are back on offense, including QB Ryland Fork.
Sleeper: Richmond George Ranch Longhorns (3-7)
The team dropped off a bit last year after 9 wins in 2023. However, 16 starters are back this year and RB Hayden Drinkard (1,545 yards,14 TDs) is heading into year four on varsity.
District 21
Favorite: Fort Bend Ridge Point Panthers (10-2)
The Panthers posted a 7-0 mark in districts and will have 13 starters back this fall. DL Romaire Smith (Stephen F. Austin), OT Avery Morcho (Texas A&M), OL Hugh Smith (Arkansas), LB Preston Hall (Central Florida) and OL Jordan Burnett (TCU) are all D-I commits.
Sleeper: Fort Bend George Bush Broncos (2-8)
The Broncos' head coach, Allen Aldridge, died in Week 3 last year. Former Fort Bend Hightower defensive coordinator Colonious McNeal takes over and has 13 returning starters.
District 22
Favorite: Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks (9-2)
A 9-game winning streak was snapped in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Sharks return 12 total starters, including brothers WR Chris Stewart (Texas) and DB Carter Stewart (Utah).
Sleeper: Pasadena Sam Rayburn Texans (2-8)
You have to scroll back to 2004, the last time the Texans had a winning record. Year two operating the Slot-T offense and QB Malachi Rivas back does bode well for some progress. There are 19 total starters back — 10 on offense.
District 23
Favorite: Galen Park North Shore Mustangs (14-1)
Easily one of the top 4 teams in the state of Texas year-in-and-year-out lately. There are only 8 out of 22 starters back, but they should still be one of the top in the state. QB Kaleb Maryland has committed to Utah State.
Sleeper: Channelview Falcons (1-9)
In a district that is loaded with state contenders, the Falcons look to return to the playoffs after missing it last year, after 3 straight trips. OL Jimmy Garner, a three-year starter, is one of 7 starters back on offense.
District 24
Favorite: Dickinson Gators (7-4)
Junior Chase Lewis is headed into his third year starting for the Gators on the defensive line. Last year, he had 52 tackles, 9 TFL and was a first-team all-district pick.
Sleeper: Houston Clear Lake Falcons (3-7)
There are 14 starters back and 8 of those are on offense. That group includes WR Talandis Cotton (45/762/6) and A’Zayveon Brantley (29/480/7) are a formidable receiving duo.
District 25
Favorite: Austin Vanedgrift Vipers (15-1)
The defending state champions return 8 starters on offense. Vipers return WR Brock Chilton, an Air Force pledge and WR Gavin Koester, who had 308 of his 545 yards receiving in the playoffs.
Sleeper: Hutto Hippos (4-6)
New coach Eli Reinhart was an offensive wizard at North Crowley as the coordinator. Now he’s a head coach and will get to run offense with QB Kaden Stefek back, who threw for 2,061 yards and 27 TDs and ran for 338 yards and 4 more touchdowns. Hippos are aiming for their first winning season since 2019.
District 26
Favorite: Austin Westlake Chaparrals (14-2)
The Chaparrals reached the Class 6A Division I finals last year but came up short against North Crowley. DL Maddox Flynt (65 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks) is back and is committed to TCU.
Sleeper: Austin James Bowie Bulldogs (6-4)
The Bulldogs had two more wins compared to 2023, but failed to make the playoffs, but did in 2023 with a 4-7 mark. They will be motivated in 2025 to make sure they return to the postseason.
District 27
Favorite: San Antonio Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson Jaguars (10-2)
The Jaguars return 9 of 11 starters on defense and 6 are back on offense, which will help a team that reached the Division I area finals last year. QB Elvis Estrada threw 22 TDs and 2,146 yards last year.
Sleeper: San Antonio Brandeis Broncos (6-4)
Despite having a winning record, the Broncos failed to make the playoffs last year. There are 10 starters back, with 6 of those on offense. QB Wynter Smith ran for 1,121 yards and threw for 670 yards with 13 total touchdowns last year.
District 28
Favorite: San Antonio Harlan Hawks (12-2)
The Hawks have had double-digit wins the past 3 years and reached the Division II regional finals last year. RB G’Ivori Graham, a TCU pledge, accounted for more than 1,000 yards last year.
Sleeper: San Antonio Holmes Huskies (1-9)
It’s been 25 years since the Huskies made the playoffs and had a winning record. Maybe this is the year for a breakthrough? There are 8 starters back on offense and ATH Jayden Hopkins was the first-team district utility player playing WR/RB last year.
District 29
Favorite: Cibolo Steele Knights (11-2)
Chad Warner is gone after a banner career, but the cupboard isn’t bare. Returning is SMU pledge Jalen Cooper (60/1,271/19 receiving) and RB Jonathan Hatton Jr., a Texas A&M pledge who ran for 1,222 yards and 21 TDs.
Sleeper: San Marcos Rattlers (0-10)
A 3-year varsity game suspension for some players is over, and the Rattlers could be solid this year. Ten of the 11 that were suspended as freshmen will have a chance to play this year, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
District 30
Favorite: Laredo United Longhorns (7-4)
The Longhorns are still the favorite in the 7-team district despite having a lot of changes on both sides of the ball. The defense has 3 starters back, including DB Ryan Garcia and Yandel Lopez.
Sleeper: Eagle Pass Eagles (4-5)
The Eagles have 14 starters back and 9 of them are on offense. After failing to make the playoffs last year, the team could be primed to return this year. Also, they will have a game against the Asociación de Futbol Americano del Estado de Coahuila from Mexico in Week 3.
District 31
Favorite: PSJA Bears (9-3)
The Bears return only 8 starters, so they will have to rely on some new faces this fall to make it three district titles in a row. DL Marco Maynez had 50 tackles, 14 TFL and 5 1/2 sacks last year.
Sleeper: La Joya Coyotes (1-9)
Ten starters are back for the Coyotes, who missed the playoffs for the past two years in the 5-team district. Senior RB Mauricio Mendoza ran for 1,440 yards and 10 scores last year and is one of 5 offensive starters back.
District 32
Favorite: Los Fresnos Falcons (10-2)
The Falcons won a district title for the first time in 10 years last year and return 12 starters from that team. QB Robert Pineda was the unanimous district MVP, accounting for 3,108 yards and 44 TDs last year. He’s going into his fourth year starting.
Sleeper: Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles (1-9)
A 5-team district gives almost every team a chance and after 4 years being on the outside looking in, the Eagles might have a chance this year with 14 starters back. DB Dominic Moya had 84 tackles last year.
