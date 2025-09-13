High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 3 of Texas high school football

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - September 12, 2025

Texas high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

Abbott 60, Blum 38

Abilene Wylie 70, Coronado 14

Ackerly Sands 58, Garden City 8

A&M Consolidated 48, Weiss 40

Akins 20, Manor New Tech 0

Albany 69, Seymour 6

Aledo 54, Brewer 7

Allen 70, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Alvarado 63, Robinson 28

Amarillo 31, Midland 24

Anderson 37, College Station 14

Anderson-Shiro 14, Tarkington 13

Anson 52, Dublin 0

A Plus Academy 6, Jefferson 3

Argyle 35, Mansfield Timberview 28

Arlington 38, Weatherford 27

Arlington Heights 70, North Side 0

Arp 35, Mineola 8

Aspermont 66, Spur 16

Atascocita 28, Westlake 35

Athens 48, Palestine 7

Atlanta 33, New Boston 7

Avalon 64, Bynum 0

Axtell 47, Iola 7

Baird 67, Highland 32

Ballinger 27, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 6

Balmorhea 58, Marfa 12

Bandera 31, Lytle 25

Bangs 31, Grape Creek 26

Banquete 33, Pettus 14

Bastrop 70, Prestonwood Christian 55

Bay City 28, Columbia 20

Baytown Christian 65, Burkeville 20

Beaumont United 38, Nimitz 14

Beckville 33, Harmony 10

Bellaire 35, Pasadena 0

Bellville 36, Almeta Crawford 16

Berkner 17, Little Elm 13

Big Spring 34, Borger 12

Birdville 35, Granbury 14

Blanco 35, Lanier 0

Blanket 65, Evant 20

Bloomington 34, Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 12

Blue Ridge 42, Bonham 7

Boerne 44, Medina Valley 20

Booker 62, Groom 12

Bosqueville 35, Meridian 0

Boys Ranch 64, Hedley 6

Brackett 52, Somerset Academy Collegiate 14

Brazos Christian 50, Hearne 20

Breckenridge 14, Cisco 18

Bremond 53, Moody 0

Brenham 49, Bryan 22

Bridge City 21, Orangefield 14

Bronte 54, Veribest 8

Bryson 58, Throckmorton 12

Buckholts 38, Mullin 15

Bullard 6, Sulphur Springs 56

Calhan 42, Crowley County 28

Callisburg 41, Collinsville 27

Cameron Yoe 27, Maypearl 26

Campbell 1, Fruitvale 0

Canadian 40, Dumas 35

Canton 49, North Lamar 0

Caprock 24, Pampa 20

Carrizo Springs 22, Hebbronville 6

Carter-Riverside 34, Inspired Vision 12

Carthage 47, Liberty-Eylau 0

Castleberry 58, Bridgeport 44

Cayuga 57, Itasca 0

Cedar Hill 48, Red Oak 16

Cedar Park 36, Huntsville 29

Celina 43, Gunter 19

Chapel Hill 48, Whitehouse 17

Cherokee 52, Round Rock Christian Academy 0

Cheyenne Wells 63, Walsh 12

Chillicothe 46, Lueders-Avoca 0

Chilton 37, Marlin 0

China Spring 24, University 48

Christoval 44, McCamey 12

Cinco Ranch 42, Seven Lakes 3

Clear Creek 13, Channelview 8

Clear Springs 21, Lamar 14

Cleburne 37, Waco 27

Clemens 40, Churchill 17

Clifton 28, Italy 20

Clyde 14, Shallowater 35

Coahoma 51, Kermit 0

Cole 38, San Antonio Christian 37

Colleyville Heritage 73, The Colony 7

Columbus 13, Needville 17

Commerce 33, Farmersville 24

Comanche 42, Eastland 14

Como-Pickton 42, Cumby 14

Compass Academy 41, Reagan County 8

Coolidge 60, St. Joseph Catholic 14

Cooper 20, Tascosa 14

Cooper 56, Chisum 0

Coppell 47, Bowie 26

Corrigan-Camden 28, Kirbyville 45

Corsicana 23, Hallsville 0

Cotulla 26, Pearsall 6

Crawford 14, Hamilton 12

Creekview 59, Sunset 14

Crockett 20, New Waverly 11

Crossroads 41, Bishop Gorman 18

Crowley 33, Skyline 32

Crystal City 73, Young Men's Leadership Academy 6

Cuero 42, Yoakum 28

Davenport 47, Pieper 44

Dawson 26, Dobie 0

Deer Park 37, Barbers Hill 36

De Leon 41, Valley Mills 21

Denison 69, Independence 16

Detroit 50, Trenton 34

Devine 24, Natalia 27

Dickinson 35, Cy-Fair 21

Dilley 12, Randolph 7

Dimmitt 48, Bovina 28

Dripping Springs 31, Harker Heights 26

Eagle Mountain 34, Paradise 27

East Chambers 30, Liberty 10

East View 24, Belton 10

Eastwood 30, Odessa 12

Echo 22, Prairie City/Burnt River 6

Eden 64, Lometa 14

Edgewood 37, Tioga 34

Eisenhower 21, West Fork 17

Electra 38, Olney 8

Ellison 35, Shoemaker 41

Englewood 42, Littleton 0

Ennis 41, Centennial 13

Era 34, Roscoe 21

Eustace 14, Rice 16

Everman 12, Grapevine 7

Fabens 47, Bowie 42

Fairfield 52, Brownsboro 20

Fannindel 60, Ignite Community School 0

Farwell 38, Sundown 26

Florence 42, Salida 7

Floresville 20, McCollum 16

Ford 49, Spring Hill 41

Forge Christian 42, D'Evelyn 6

Forsan 34, Stanton 33

Fort Bend Marshall 17, Crosby 14

Fort Collins 41, Poudre 7

Fort Stockton 16, Pecos 14

Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Overland 7

Franklin 63, Lorena 49

Freer 2, Bruni 0

Frenship 61, Legacy 14

Friendswood 41, Ball 18

Frisco 55, Centennial 0

Frost 68, CenTex Sports Association 20

Fruita Monument 41, Chaparral 6

Fulshear 67, Fort Bend Austin 0

Ganado 56, East Bernard 45

Garrison 54, Anahuac 0

Gatesville 35, Mexia 6

Geneva 69, Sabinal 26

Georgetown 35, Copperas Cove 32

George West 48, Poteet 14

Gholson 19, Oglesby 64

Giddings 14, Salado 42

Gilmer 6, Kilgore 66

Gladewater 14, West Rusk 15

Godley 6, Stephenville 45

Goldthwaite 49, San Saba 34

Goliad 21, Industrial 14

Gordon 58, Strawn 8

Grady 45, Trinity School of Midland 0

Graham 35, Whitesboro 7

Grand Saline 42, Rains 14

Grandview 39, Connally 35

Granger 42, Holland 0

Greeley Central 14, Adams City 0

Greenville 8, Joshua 35

Greenwood 54, Andrews 6

Gregory-Portland 36, Victoria East 0

Groesbeck 42, Centerville 19

Gruver 28, West Texas 36

Guthrie 45, Woodson 0

Guyer 27, North Crowley 28

Hale Center 8, Wheeler 0

Hallettsville 7, Tidehaven 35

Hamlin 19, Crosbyton 14

Hamshire-Fannett 49, Vidor 28

Hanover 45, Miami-Yoder 6

Hardin 34, Deweyville 0

Hardin-Jefferson 47, Buna 12

Hargrave 56, Splendora 14

Harper 40, Center Point 6

Haskell 2, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0

Hawkins 28, Winona 26

Haxtun 36, Sanford 8

Henderson 50, Jacksonville 2

Hermleigh 51, Loraine 6

Hico 28, Cross Plains 13

Highland Park 42, Dallas Jesuit 14

Hill Country Christian 47, Prairie Lea 0

Hitchcock 42, La Marque 21

Hoehne 50, Sargent 8

Holliday 51, Benbrook 33

Holy Cross 33, Central Catholic 17

Hondo 36, Uvalde 29

Houston Heights 28, Cypress Park 7

Hubbard 34, Colmesneil 21

Hughes Springs 58, Linden-Kildare 0

Hutto 63, Cedar Ridge 49

Idalou 32, Levelland 13

Idalia 75, Cheylin 30

Iowa 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 8

Iowa Colony 56, Alief Elsik 14

Iowa Park 62, Burkburnett 30

Iraan 28, Crane 14

Irion County 65, Holy Cross Catholic High School 20

Jal 41, Van Horn 0

Jarrell 64, Caldwell 35

Jasper 28, Lumberton 31

Jayton 52, Valley 6

Jefferson 35, De Kalb 0

John F. Kennedy 49, San Antonio Memorial 21

Johnson City LBJ 49, Miles 6

Jones 35, Ingleside 6

Joshua 35, Greenville 8

Jourdanton 22, Pleasanton 7

Judson 28, Roosevelt 21

Junction 34, Early 14

Katy 57, Morton Ranch 0

Keene 69, McDade 0

Keller 34, Northwest 28

Kenedy 55, Karnes City 28

Kent Denver 47, Denver Christian 27

Kerens 47, Elkhart 0

Kilgore 66, Gilmer 6

Kirbyville 45, Corrigan-Camden 28

Klein 71, Klein Cain 34

Klein Collins 35, Tomball 34

Klondike 56, Happy 0

Knippa 1, Sanderson 0

Kopperl 48, Lingleville 0

Kountze 41, Huntington 8

Kress 84, Southland 44

Krum 47, Lake Worth 10

La Grange 41, Smithville 7

Lago Vista 48, Taylor 7

Lake Creek 30, Strake Jesuit 28

Lake Dallas 38, Kaufman 35

Lake Highlands 52, Flower Mound 38

Lake Ridge 34, Richardson 27

Lake Travis 59, Legacy 13

Lamesa 44, Lake View 27

Lamar 46, Bennett 9

Lampasas 13, Chaparral 12

Lancaster 27, Hebron 20

La Vernia 73, Highlands 9

La Villa 26, Santa Rosa 15

Lazbuddie 33, Dawson 20

LBJ Austin 34, Wimberley 33

Leander 43, Del Valle 14

Leon 47, Wortham 0

Lexington 33, Rockdale 7

Liberty 28, Denver East 25

Liberty 66, Monahans 7

Liberty Christian 35, Decatur 24

Life Waxahachie 14, Trinity Christian 58

Lincoln 41, Kennedy 18

Lindale 56, Van 49

Lindsay 42, Pilot Point 22

Llano 50, Marble Falls 18

Lone Oak 56, Big Sandy 0

Lone Star 46, McKinney North 7

Longview 17, South Oak Cliff 20

Lovelady 61, Groveton 6

Lubbock Christian 43, Stamford 35

Lufkin 76, Little Rock Southwest 0

Magnolia West 39, Klein Forest 38

Madisonville 38, Malakoff 24

Mancos 50, Merino 8

Marcus 52, Pearce 14

Marshall 49, Tyler Legacy 33

Mart 33, Riesel 6

Mason 50, Coleman 9

May 63, Rochelle 8

McAllen 35, Edcouch-Elsa 10

McCallum 34, Pinkston 28

McGregor 21, West 45

McNeil 70, Round Rock Westwood 45

Meadow 50, Loop 32

Medina 87, Corpus Christi WINGS HomeSchool 37

Melissa 69, Memorial 0

Memorial 21, Cypress Ranch 20

Memorial 38, Dunbar 20

Memphis 19, Ralls 0

Mercedes 28, Rowe 16

Midland Christian 27, Bushland 24

Midlothian 28, Kimball 20

Midlothian Heritage 35, Texas 21

Mildred 34, Blooming Grove 13

Mount Calm 72, Cranfills Gap 27

Mt. Enterprise 58, Maud 30

Muenster 53, Windthorst 13

Munday 26, Chico 18

Nacogdoches 29, Livingston 23

Navasota 56, Royal 7

New Braunfels 41, Del Rio 0

New Diana 56, Sabine 20

Newton 42, Tatum 12

Newcastle 63, Gold-Burg 0

Niwot 49, Skyview 43

Nixon-Smiley 47, Flatonia 17

Normangee 50, Snook 8

North Crowley 28, Guyer 27

North DeSoto 49, Center 20

North Forest 32, Wheatley 14

North Forney 49, Mesquite 14

North Marion 20, Philip Barbour 13

North Shore 55, Westfield 0

Northglenn 49, Thornton 13

Odem 58, Aransas Pass 14

Oglesby 64, Gholson 19

Olathe 20, Ignacio 16

Orange Grove 49, Falfurrias 7

Ore City 24, Alba-Golden 16

Otis 36, Arickaree 28

Overton 34, Bowie 0

Ozona 46, Brady 32

Paducah 82, Wellman-Union 63

Paint Creek 48, Lohn 0

Paint Rock 60, Olfen School 14

Palacios 55, Danbury 0

Palisade 24, Resurrection Christian 7

Palmer 35, Scurry-Rosser 14

Palmer Ridge 61, Lewis-Palmer 15

Palo Duro 35, Canyon 7

Paris 52, Van Alstyne 24

Pearland 64, Sam Rayburn 0

Peaster 28, Jacksboro 7

Peetz 70, Weldon Valley 12

Permian 38, Abilene 21

Perrin-Whitt 50, Rising Star 38

Petrolia 56, Quanah 20

Pewitt 40, Redwater 35

Pflugerville Connally 35, Rudder 24

The Pinnacle 45, Mitchell 0

Pittsburg 455, Grace Community 0

Plains 28, Lockney 21

Plainview 35, Bells 34

Plano West 34, Boyd 18

Plateau Valley 40, Norwood 36

Pomona 49, Green Mountain 6

Ponder 82, Gainesville 7

Port Arthur Memorial 56, Fort Bend Hightower 27

Port Isabel 63, Valley View 6

Port Neches-Groves 35, La Porte 21

Post 33, Seagraves 16

Pottsboro 41, Mt. Vernon 34

Prairie 51, Briggsdale 13

Premont 34, Progreso 0

Primero 44, La Veta 8

Prospect Charter 36, Pine Eagle 30

Pueblo Central 21, Alamosa 14

Pueblo Centennial 20, Sierra 6

Pueblo County 54, Harrison 14

Pueblo South 22, Pueblo East 21

Pueblo West 10, Lutheran 7

Ralston Valley 20, Mullen 7

Randall 28, Perryton 21

Rangeview 35, Westminster 14

Ray 58, King 0

Raymondville 51, La Feria 42

Reagan 33, Temple 40

Redmond 21, Pendleton 7

Refugio 48, Edna 21

Richland Springs 54, Nueces Canyon 8

Rio Hondo 49, Hidalgo Early College 10

Rio Vista 44, Florence 7

Riverside 54, Clint 35

Riverdale Ridge 23, Severance 7

Robert Lee 60, Ira 14

Rock Canyon 42, Douglas County 21

Roosevelt 40, Ponderosa 22

Roosevelt 47, Brownfield 32

Roosevelt 18, Adamson 13

Ropes 55, Sudan 13

Rosebud-Lott 38, Dawson 6

Rotan 60, Rule 20

Round Rock Westwood 45, McNeil 70

Rockwall-Heath 34, San Juan Hills 26

Runge 57, Victoria Home School 6

S & S Consolidated 20, Nocona 12

Sacred Heart 33, Louise 8

Salado 42, Giddings 14

San Angelo Central 40, Abilene Cooper 35

San Marcos 52, Wagner 13

Sanger 62, Community 26

Santa Maria 60, Monte Alto 0

Santo 53, Bruceville-Eddy 13

Scott 34, Wray 12

Sealy 58, Brazosport 0

Seguin 34, Brazoswood 27

Seminole 58, Sweetwater 7

Shadow Creek 55, Alvin 0

Shallowater 35, Clyde 14

Sharyland 33, Mission 25

Sharyland Pioneer 21, Edinburg North 12

Shepherd 44, Buffalo 0

Sherman 19, Ione 0

Shiner 41, Poth 19

Shoemaker 41, Ellison 35

Sierra Grande 61, Kiowa 14

Silsbee 27, Nederland 13

Slaton 35, New Deal 7

Smithson Valley 42, Madison 10

Smoky Hill 20, Prairie View 0

Somerville 38, Hempstead 26

Sonora 26, Eldorado 14

South Grand Prairie 61, Mansfield Legacy 14

South Oak Cliff 20, Longview 17

Southlake Carroll 52, Byron Nelson 3

Southside 28, Cigarroa 6

Southwest 41, Nixon 27

Southwest 67, Venus 23

Southwest Legacy 34, Winn 33

Spearman 61, Hooker 26

Springtown 55, Kennedale 0

Stafford 49, Sweeny 17

Steamboat Springs 48, Aspen 7

Stephenville 45, Godley 6

Stephenville FAITH 30, Sidney 20

Sterling 48, Lee 7

St. Joseph 35, Mathis 20

St. Joseph Academy 44, Carroll 36

Stockdale 50, Falls City 26

Strasburg 48, La Junta 12

Stratford 61, Sunray 0

Sulphur Springs 56, Bullard 6

Sunnyvale 45, Caddo Mills 34

The Classical Academy 27, Elizabeth 7

The Woodlands 45, Grand Oaks 14

ThunderRidge 14, Arapahoe 7

Thorndale 54, Bartlett 6

Three Rivers 40, La Pryor 6

Three Way 44, Gustine 8

Thrall 43, Eastside Memorial 36

Tidehaven 35, Hallettsville 7

Timnath 24, Thompson Valley 0

Tivy 48, Fredericksburg 10

Tom Bean 49, Valley View 0

Trent 57, Priddy 8

Trinidad 45, Penelope 0

Trinity 45, Keller Central 7

Trinity Christian 35, Denver City 0

Trinity Christian 58, Life Waxahachie 14

Troup 62, Harleton 0

Tulia 63, Sanford-Fritch 46

Tyler 63, Seagoville 0

Union Grove 20, Cushing 0

United 31, San Benito 10

University 48, China Spring 24

Valley 17, Fort Lupton 7

Vandegrift 24, Stony Point 0

Vega 35, Shamrock 14

Vela 52, Harlingen 10

Vernon 27, City View 12

Veterans Memorial 49, Rivera 6

Victoria West 39, Houston 0

Vista Ridge 30, Round Rock 29

Waltrip 56, Milby 0

Water Valley 61, Panther Creek 6

Wauneta-Palisade 42, Flagler 16

Waxahachie 35, Forney 14

Wellington 48, Friona 28

West 45, McGregor 21

West Brook 49, MacArthur 14

West Grand 46, Front Range Christian 0

West Oso 21, San Diego 14

West Plains 63, Estacado 34

West Rusk 15, Gladewater 14

West Sabine 52, Hemphill 12

West Texas 36, Gruver 28

Whiteface 60, Follett 14

White Oak 63, Quitman 13

Whitewright 21, Boles 20

Whitney 70, Hillsboro 44

Wilmer-Hutchins 46, Spruce 21

Wink 56, Alpine 0

Winnsboro 63, Honey Grove 28

Winters 24, Sterling City 14

Wolfe City 75, Celeste 8

Woodsboro 30, Kaufer 0

Woodville 43, Coldspring-Oakhurst 34

Wylie 38, North Garland 35

Wylie East 28, Lakeview Centennial 21

Yorktown 39, Skidmore-Tynan 32

Zephyr 59, Gorman 10

