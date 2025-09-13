Texas high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Abbott 60, Blum 38
Abilene Wylie 70, Coronado 14
Ackerly Sands 58, Garden City 8
A&M Consolidated 48, Weiss 40
Akins 20, Manor New Tech 0
Albany 69, Seymour 6
Aledo 54, Brewer 7
Allen 70, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Alvarado 63, Robinson 28
Amarillo 31, Midland 24
Anderson 37, College Station 14
Anderson-Shiro 14, Tarkington 13
Anson 52, Dublin 0
A Plus Academy 6, Jefferson 3
Argyle 35, Mansfield Timberview 28
Arlington 38, Weatherford 27
Arlington Heights 70, North Side 0
Arp 35, Mineola 8
Aspermont 66, Spur 16
Atascocita 28, Westlake 35
Athens 48, Palestine 7
Atlanta 33, New Boston 7
Avalon 64, Bynum 0
Axtell 47, Iola 7
Baird 67, Highland 32
Ballinger 27, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 6
Balmorhea 58, Marfa 12
Bandera 31, Lytle 25
Bangs 31, Grape Creek 26
Banquete 33, Pettus 14
Bastrop 70, Prestonwood Christian 55
Bay City 28, Columbia 20
Baytown Christian 65, Burkeville 20
Beaumont United 38, Nimitz 14
Beckville 33, Harmony 10
Bellaire 35, Pasadena 0
Bellville 36, Almeta Crawford 16
Berkner 17, Little Elm 13
Big Spring 34, Borger 12
Birdville 35, Granbury 14
Blanco 35, Lanier 0
Blanket 65, Evant 20
Bloomington 34, Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 12
Blue Ridge 42, Bonham 7
Boerne 44, Medina Valley 20
Booker 62, Groom 12
Bosqueville 35, Meridian 0
Boys Ranch 64, Hedley 6
Brackett 52, Somerset Academy Collegiate 14
Brazos Christian 50, Hearne 20
Breckenridge 14, Cisco 18
Bremond 53, Moody 0
Brenham 49, Bryan 22
Bridge City 21, Orangefield 14
Bronte 54, Veribest 8
Bryson 58, Throckmorton 12
Buckholts 38, Mullin 15
Bullard 6, Sulphur Springs 56
Calhan 42, Crowley County 28
Callisburg 41, Collinsville 27
Cameron Yoe 27, Maypearl 26
Campbell 1, Fruitvale 0
Canadian 40, Dumas 35
Canton 49, North Lamar 0
Caprock 24, Pampa 20
Carrizo Springs 22, Hebbronville 6
Carter-Riverside 34, Inspired Vision 12
Carthage 47, Liberty-Eylau 0
Castleberry 58, Bridgeport 44
Cayuga 57, Itasca 0
Cedar Hill 48, Red Oak 16
Cedar Park 36, Huntsville 29
Celina 43, Gunter 19
Chapel Hill 48, Whitehouse 17
Cherokee 52, Round Rock Christian Academy 0
Cheyenne Wells 63, Walsh 12
Chillicothe 46, Lueders-Avoca 0
Chilton 37, Marlin 0
China Spring 24, University 48
Christoval 44, McCamey 12
Cinco Ranch 42, Seven Lakes 3
Clear Creek 13, Channelview 8
Clear Springs 21, Lamar 14
Cleburne 37, Waco 27
Clemens 40, Churchill 17
Clifton 28, Italy 20
Clyde 14, Shallowater 35
Coahoma 51, Kermit 0
Cole 38, San Antonio Christian 37
Colleyville Heritage 73, The Colony 7
Columbus 13, Needville 17
Commerce 33, Farmersville 24
Comanche 42, Eastland 14
Como-Pickton 42, Cumby 14
Compass Academy 41, Reagan County 8
Coolidge 60, St. Joseph Catholic 14
Cooper 20, Tascosa 14
Cooper 56, Chisum 0
Coppell 47, Bowie 26
Corrigan-Camden 28, Kirbyville 45
Corsicana 23, Hallsville 0
Cotulla 26, Pearsall 6
Crawford 14, Hamilton 12
Creekview 59, Sunset 14
Crockett 20, New Waverly 11
Crossroads 41, Bishop Gorman 18
Crowley 33, Skyline 32
Crystal City 73, Young Men's Leadership Academy 6
Cuero 42, Yoakum 28
Davenport 47, Pieper 44
Dawson 26, Dobie 0
Deer Park 37, Barbers Hill 36
De Leon 41, Valley Mills 21
Denison 69, Independence 16
Detroit 50, Trenton 34
Devine 24, Natalia 27
Dickinson 35, Cy-Fair 21
Dilley 12, Randolph 7
Dimmitt 48, Bovina 28
Dripping Springs 31, Harker Heights 26
Eagle Mountain 34, Paradise 27
East Chambers 30, Liberty 10
East View 24, Belton 10
Eastwood 30, Odessa 12
Echo 22, Prairie City/Burnt River 6
Eden 64, Lometa 14
Edgewood 37, Tioga 34
Eisenhower 21, West Fork 17
Electra 38, Olney 8
Ellison 35, Shoemaker 41
Englewood 42, Littleton 0
Ennis 41, Centennial 13
Era 34, Roscoe 21
Eustace 14, Rice 16
Everman 12, Grapevine 7
Fabens 47, Bowie 42
Fairfield 52, Brownsboro 20
Fannindel 60, Ignite Community School 0
Farwell 38, Sundown 26
Florence 42, Salida 7
Floresville 20, McCollum 16
Ford 49, Spring Hill 41
Forge Christian 42, D'Evelyn 6
Forsan 34, Stanton 33
Fort Bend Marshall 17, Crosby 14
Fort Collins 41, Poudre 7
Fort Stockton 16, Pecos 14
Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Overland 7
Franklin 63, Lorena 49
Freer 2, Bruni 0
Frenship 61, Legacy 14
Friendswood 41, Ball 18
Frisco 55, Centennial 0
Frost 68, CenTex Sports Association 20
Fruita Monument 41, Chaparral 6
Fulshear 67, Fort Bend Austin 0
Ganado 56, East Bernard 45
Garrison 54, Anahuac 0
Gatesville 35, Mexia 6
Geneva 69, Sabinal 26
Georgetown 35, Copperas Cove 32
George West 48, Poteet 14
Gholson 19, Oglesby 64
Giddings 14, Salado 42
Gilmer 6, Kilgore 66
Gladewater 14, West Rusk 15
Godley 6, Stephenville 45
Goldthwaite 49, San Saba 34
Goliad 21, Industrial 14
Gordon 58, Strawn 8
Grady 45, Trinity School of Midland 0
Graham 35, Whitesboro 7
Grand Saline 42, Rains 14
Grandview 39, Connally 35
Granger 42, Holland 0
Greeley Central 14, Adams City 0
Greenville 8, Joshua 35
Greenwood 54, Andrews 6
Gregory-Portland 36, Victoria East 0
Groesbeck 42, Centerville 19
Gruver 28, West Texas 36
Guthrie 45, Woodson 0
Guyer 27, North Crowley 28
Hale Center 8, Wheeler 0
Hallettsville 7, Tidehaven 35
Hamlin 19, Crosbyton 14
Hamshire-Fannett 49, Vidor 28
Hanover 45, Miami-Yoder 6
Hardin 34, Deweyville 0
Hardin-Jefferson 47, Buna 12
Hargrave 56, Splendora 14
Harper 40, Center Point 6
Haskell 2, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0
Hawkins 28, Winona 26
Haxtun 36, Sanford 8
Henderson 50, Jacksonville 2
Hermleigh 51, Loraine 6
Hico 28, Cross Plains 13
Highland Park 42, Dallas Jesuit 14
Hill Country Christian 47, Prairie Lea 0
Hitchcock 42, La Marque 21
Hoehne 50, Sargent 8
Holliday 51, Benbrook 33
Holy Cross 33, Central Catholic 17
Hondo 36, Uvalde 29
Houston Heights 28, Cypress Park 7
Hubbard 34, Colmesneil 21
Hughes Springs 58, Linden-Kildare 0
Hutto 63, Cedar Ridge 49
Idalou 32, Levelland 13
Idalia 75, Cheylin 30
Iowa 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 8
Iowa Colony 56, Alief Elsik 14
Iowa Park 62, Burkburnett 30
Iraan 28, Crane 14
Irion County 65, Holy Cross Catholic High School 20
Jal 41, Van Horn 0
Jarrell 64, Caldwell 35
Jasper 28, Lumberton 31
Jayton 52, Valley 6
Jefferson 35, De Kalb 0
John F. Kennedy 49, San Antonio Memorial 21
Johnson City LBJ 49, Miles 6
Jones 35, Ingleside 6
Joshua 35, Greenville 8
Jourdanton 22, Pleasanton 7
Judson 28, Roosevelt 21
Junction 34, Early 14
Katy 57, Morton Ranch 0
Keene 69, McDade 0
Keller 34, Northwest 28
Kenedy 55, Karnes City 28
Kent Denver 47, Denver Christian 27
Kerens 47, Elkhart 0
Kilgore 66, Gilmer 6
Kirbyville 45, Corrigan-Camden 28
Klein 71, Klein Cain 34
Klein Collins 35, Tomball 34
Klondike 56, Happy 0
Knippa 1, Sanderson 0
Kopperl 48, Lingleville 0
Kountze 41, Huntington 8
Kress 84, Southland 44
Krum 47, Lake Worth 10
La Grange 41, Smithville 7
Lago Vista 48, Taylor 7
Lake Creek 30, Strake Jesuit 28
Lake Dallas 38, Kaufman 35
Lake Highlands 52, Flower Mound 38
Lake Ridge 34, Richardson 27
Lake Travis 59, Legacy 13
Lamesa 44, Lake View 27
Lamar 46, Bennett 9
Lampasas 13, Chaparral 12
Lancaster 27, Hebron 20
La Vernia 73, Highlands 9
La Villa 26, Santa Rosa 15
Lazbuddie 33, Dawson 20
LBJ Austin 34, Wimberley 33
Leander 43, Del Valle 14
Leon 47, Wortham 0
Lexington 33, Rockdale 7
Liberty 28, Denver East 25
Liberty 66, Monahans 7
Liberty Christian 35, Decatur 24
Life Waxahachie 14, Trinity Christian 58
Lincoln 41, Kennedy 18
Lindale 56, Van 49
Lindsay 42, Pilot Point 22
Llano 50, Marble Falls 18
Lone Oak 56, Big Sandy 0
Lone Star 46, McKinney North 7
Longview 17, South Oak Cliff 20
Lovelady 61, Groveton 6
Lubbock Christian 43, Stamford 35
Lufkin 76, Little Rock Southwest 0
Magnolia West 39, Klein Forest 38
Madisonville 38, Malakoff 24
Mancos 50, Merino 8
Marcus 52, Pearce 14
Marshall 49, Tyler Legacy 33
Mart 33, Riesel 6
Mason 50, Coleman 9
May 63, Rochelle 8
McAllen 35, Edcouch-Elsa 10
McCallum 34, Pinkston 28
McGregor 21, West 45
McNeil 70, Round Rock Westwood 45
Meadow 50, Loop 32
Medina 87, Corpus Christi WINGS HomeSchool 37
Melissa 69, Memorial 0
Memorial 21, Cypress Ranch 20
Memorial 38, Dunbar 20
Memphis 19, Ralls 0
Mercedes 28, Rowe 16
Midland Christian 27, Bushland 24
Midlothian 28, Kimball 20
Midlothian Heritage 35, Texas 21
Mildred 34, Blooming Grove 13
Mount Calm 72, Cranfills Gap 27
Mt. Enterprise 58, Maud 30
Muenster 53, Windthorst 13
Munday 26, Chico 18
Nacogdoches 29, Livingston 23
Navasota 56, Royal 7
New Braunfels 41, Del Rio 0
New Diana 56, Sabine 20
Newton 42, Tatum 12
Newcastle 63, Gold-Burg 0
Niwot 49, Skyview 43
Nixon-Smiley 47, Flatonia 17
Normangee 50, Snook 8
North Crowley 28, Guyer 27
North DeSoto 49, Center 20
North Forest 32, Wheatley 14
North Forney 49, Mesquite 14
North Marion 20, Philip Barbour 13
North Shore 55, Westfield 0
Northglenn 49, Thornton 13
Odem 58, Aransas Pass 14
Oglesby 64, Gholson 19
Olathe 20, Ignacio 16
Orange Grove 49, Falfurrias 7
Ore City 24, Alba-Golden 16
Otis 36, Arickaree 28
Overton 34, Bowie 0
Ozona 46, Brady 32
Paducah 82, Wellman-Union 63
Paint Creek 48, Lohn 0
Paint Rock 60, Olfen School 14
Palacios 55, Danbury 0
Palisade 24, Resurrection Christian 7
Palmer 35, Scurry-Rosser 14
Palmer Ridge 61, Lewis-Palmer 15
Palo Duro 35, Canyon 7
Paris 52, Van Alstyne 24
Pearland 64, Sam Rayburn 0
Peaster 28, Jacksboro 7
Peetz 70, Weldon Valley 12
Permian 38, Abilene 21
Perrin-Whitt 50, Rising Star 38
Petrolia 56, Quanah 20
Pewitt 40, Redwater 35
Pflugerville Connally 35, Rudder 24
The Pinnacle 45, Mitchell 0
Pittsburg 455, Grace Community 0
Plains 28, Lockney 21
Plainview 35, Bells 34
Plano West 34, Boyd 18
Plateau Valley 40, Norwood 36
Pomona 49, Green Mountain 6
Ponder 82, Gainesville 7
Port Arthur Memorial 56, Fort Bend Hightower 27
Port Isabel 63, Valley View 6
Port Neches-Groves 35, La Porte 21
Post 33, Seagraves 16
Pottsboro 41, Mt. Vernon 34
Prairie 51, Briggsdale 13
Premont 34, Progreso 0
Primero 44, La Veta 8
Prospect Charter 36, Pine Eagle 30
Pueblo Central 21, Alamosa 14
Pueblo Centennial 20, Sierra 6
Pueblo County 54, Harrison 14
Pueblo South 22, Pueblo East 21
Pueblo West 10, Lutheran 7
Ralston Valley 20, Mullen 7
Randall 28, Perryton 21
Rangeview 35, Westminster 14
Ray 58, King 0
Raymondville 51, La Feria 42
Reagan 33, Temple 40
Redmond 21, Pendleton 7
Refugio 48, Edna 21
Richland Springs 54, Nueces Canyon 8
Rio Hondo 49, Hidalgo Early College 10
Rio Vista 44, Florence 7
Riverside 54, Clint 35
Riverdale Ridge 23, Severance 7
Robert Lee 60, Ira 14
Rock Canyon 42, Douglas County 21
Roosevelt 40, Ponderosa 22
Roosevelt 47, Brownfield 32
Roosevelt 18, Adamson 13
Ropes 55, Sudan 13
Rosebud-Lott 38, Dawson 6
Rotan 60, Rule 20
Round Rock Westwood 45, McNeil 70
Rockwall-Heath 34, San Juan Hills 26
Runge 57, Victoria Home School 6
S & S Consolidated 20, Nocona 12
Sacred Heart 33, Louise 8
Salado 42, Giddings 14
San Angelo Central 40, Abilene Cooper 35
San Marcos 52, Wagner 13
Sanger 62, Community 26
Santa Maria 60, Monte Alto 0
Santo 53, Bruceville-Eddy 13
Scott 34, Wray 12
Sealy 58, Brazosport 0
Seguin 34, Brazoswood 27
Seminole 58, Sweetwater 7
Shadow Creek 55, Alvin 0
Shallowater 35, Clyde 14
Sharyland 33, Mission 25
Sharyland Pioneer 21, Edinburg North 12
Shepherd 44, Buffalo 0
Sherman 19, Ione 0
Shiner 41, Poth 19
Shoemaker 41, Ellison 35
Sierra Grande 61, Kiowa 14
Silsbee 27, Nederland 13
Slaton 35, New Deal 7
Smithson Valley 42, Madison 10
Smoky Hill 20, Prairie View 0
Somerville 38, Hempstead 26
Sonora 26, Eldorado 14
South Grand Prairie 61, Mansfield Legacy 14
South Oak Cliff 20, Longview 17
Southlake Carroll 52, Byron Nelson 3
Southside 28, Cigarroa 6
Southwest 41, Nixon 27
Southwest 67, Venus 23
Southwest Legacy 34, Winn 33
Spearman 61, Hooker 26
Springtown 55, Kennedale 0
Stafford 49, Sweeny 17
Steamboat Springs 48, Aspen 7
Stephenville 45, Godley 6
Stephenville FAITH 30, Sidney 20
Sterling 48, Lee 7
St. Joseph 35, Mathis 20
St. Joseph Academy 44, Carroll 36
Stockdale 50, Falls City 26
Strasburg 48, La Junta 12
Stratford 61, Sunray 0
Sulphur Springs 56, Bullard 6
Sunnyvale 45, Caddo Mills 34
The Classical Academy 27, Elizabeth 7
The Woodlands 45, Grand Oaks 14
ThunderRidge 14, Arapahoe 7
Thorndale 54, Bartlett 6
Three Rivers 40, La Pryor 6
Three Way 44, Gustine 8
Thrall 43, Eastside Memorial 36
Tidehaven 35, Hallettsville 7
Timnath 24, Thompson Valley 0
Tivy 48, Fredericksburg 10
Tom Bean 49, Valley View 0
Trent 57, Priddy 8
Trinidad 45, Penelope 0
Trinity 45, Keller Central 7
Trinity Christian 35, Denver City 0
Trinity Christian 58, Life Waxahachie 14
Troup 62, Harleton 0
Tulia 63, Sanford-Fritch 46
Tyler 63, Seagoville 0
Union Grove 20, Cushing 0
United 31, San Benito 10
University 48, China Spring 24
Valley 17, Fort Lupton 7
Vandegrift 24, Stony Point 0
Vega 35, Shamrock 14
Vela 52, Harlingen 10
Vernon 27, City View 12
Veterans Memorial 49, Rivera 6
Victoria West 39, Houston 0
Vista Ridge 30, Round Rock 29
Waltrip 56, Milby 0
Water Valley 61, Panther Creek 6
Wauneta-Palisade 42, Flagler 16
Waxahachie 35, Forney 14
Wellington 48, Friona 28
West 45, McGregor 21
West Brook 49, MacArthur 14
West Grand 46, Front Range Christian 0
West Oso 21, San Diego 14
West Plains 63, Estacado 34
West Rusk 15, Gladewater 14
West Sabine 52, Hemphill 12
West Texas 36, Gruver 28
Whiteface 60, Follett 14
White Oak 63, Quitman 13
Whitewright 21, Boles 20
Whitney 70, Hillsboro 44
Wilmer-Hutchins 46, Spruce 21
Wink 56, Alpine 0
Winnsboro 63, Honey Grove 28
Winters 24, Sterling City 14
Wolfe City 75, Celeste 8
Woodsboro 30, Kaufer 0
Woodville 43, Coldspring-Oakhurst 34
Wylie 38, North Garland 35
Wylie East 28, Lakeview Centennial 21
Yorktown 39, Skidmore-Tynan 32
Zephyr 59, Gorman 10