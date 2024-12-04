Texas high school football Houston area regional finals preview
Ten Greater Houston-area schools are vying for regional championships this weekend in the Texas high school football playoffs.
Here is a look at what’s in store for programs from Cypress, Galena Park, Humble, Angleton, La Porte, Richmond and Rosharon.
Class 6A-Division I Region II final
Duncanville (12-0) vs. Bridgeland (12-1)
2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Waco Midway ISD Panther Stadium
Duncanville: The Panthers, ranked third nationally, beat Temple (49-7), Rockwall (56-14) and The Woodlands (42-20) to get here. Duncanville is seeking a third straight Class 6A-Division I state championship. After being runner-up in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, the Panthers topped North Shore each of the last two years in the final, 28-21 and 49-33, respectively.
Duncanville is averaging 45.5 points per game and surrendering 12.8. … The Panthers are led by five-star quarterback Keelon Russell, an Alabama recruit, and five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, an Oregon recruit. The 6-4, 189-pound Russell has thrown for 3,652 yards and 52 touchdowns this season. The 6-foot, 185-pound Moore has 1,246 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving.
This is the first ever meeting between Duncanville and Bridgeland.
Bridgeland: The Bears beat Klein Oak (24-17), Conroe (38-22) and Waxahachie (24-19) to get here. They have won 10 straight games since a Week 3 38-21 loss to Ridge Point on Sept. 14.
Bridgeland is in the regional final for the first time since 2021. The Bears are only in their seventh year of varsity play, but have now been to the fourth round three times. Bridgeland averages 37.2 points per game and gives up 15.8.
Bridgeland leans on its run game, which accounts for 58% of its total offensive yardage. Sophomore RB Kash Schwab (1,412 yards, 10 TDs) and junior RB Alex Spence Myers (706 yards, 11 TDs) lead the way. Senior QB Jett Lewis has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,064 yards and 16 TDs to four interceptions. He also has 399 rushing yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
Lewis’ primary target is senior WR Caden Hinze, who has 626 yards and 10 TDs on 51 catches. Senior offensive tackle Ryan Fodje is an Oklahoma commit and four-star recruit.
Class 6A-Division I Region III final
North Shore (13-0) vs. Atascocita (12-1)
2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Thorne Stadium
North Shore: The Mustangs beat Deer Park (56-13), Ridge Point (44-28) and Katy (42-28) to get here. Now they face off, again, against District 23-6A rival Atascocita.
It’s the fourth year in a row the two meet in the regional final, and the fifth time in six seasons. North Shore won each of the four previous playoff meetings (34-28 in 2023, 38-7 in 2022, 44-20 in 2021, 76-49 in 2019). According to MaxPreps’ national rankings, North Shore is eighth. Atascocita is 16th. North Shore eluded Atascocita 27-23 earlier this season on Oct. 25 in their district meeting.
North Shore is averaging 44.2 points per game and giving up 12.2.
The Mustangs are aiming for a fifth state title since 2015. Over that time, they have won seven regional championships. They have not lost their region since 2017. The usual suspects showed up for North Shore in their win over rival Katy last week.
Senior QB Kaleb Bailey threw for 300 yards and five TDs. Senior WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., a Colorado commit, had a touchdown catch and was lethal in the return game. Senior CB Devin Sanchez, an Ohio State commit, manufactured two takeaways.
Atascocita: The Eagles beat Dickinson (50-45), Pearland (28-17) and Fulshear (47-42) to get here. … Atascocita is seeking its first regional championship since 2016, when it beat North Shore 33-27 in overtime in the regional final.
The Eagles are playing their sixth regional final in the last 10 years. Atascocita is averaging 44.8 points per game and allowing 22.1. Junior QB Cardae Mack makes the Eagles go. He has completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 1,663 yards and 18 TDs to three interceptions, while running for 1,820 yards and 20 TDs.
He has the perfect sidekick in senior RB and Oklahoma commit Tory Blaylock, who has 1,262 yards and 26 TDs rushing to go with 304 yards and three TDs receiving. Blaylock had five TDs in last week’s regional semifinal win over Fulshear. Junior WR C.J. Toney has 30 catches for 532 yards and 11 TDs.
Class 6A-Division II Region III final
Summer Creek (11-2) vs. Kingwood (9-4)
2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Turner Stadium
Summer Creek: The Bulldogs beat Clear Falls (66-7), Manvel (49-7) and Katy Jordan (54-20) to get here. Summer Creek is in the regional final for the third time in four years. It was a state finalist last year. The Bulldogs are averaging 50.5 points per game and giving up 11.9. Summer Creek beat its District 23-6A rival Kingwood 42-14 on Nov. 1.
The Bulldogs are led by senior QB Blake Thomas, a Lamar commit. Thomas has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 2,649 yards and 33 TDs to five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 707 yards and 13 TDs.
Sophomore WR Benny Easter Jr. has 38 catches for 850 yards and 11 TDs. … The Bulldogs’ defense is no slouch. Four players have 11 or more tackles for loss: senior DT and Washington State commit Josiah Pratt, junior DE Amontre Harris, senior DE/OLB and TCU commit Chad Woodfork and senior DT Jashaud Johnson. The Bulldogs average almost three sacks per game and have 37 takeaways this season.
Kingwood: The Mustangs beat Clear Springs (34-33, OT), Elkins (41-17) and Strake Jesuit (27-16) to get here.
Kingwood is in the regional final for the first time since 1990. The Mustangs are averaging 32.7 points per game and allowing 26.5. Senior RB Marquez Davis surpassed the 2,000-yard season rushing mark in last week’s win over Strake Jesuit. Davis owns the program’s single-season rushing record with 2,094 yards and counting, breaking the previous mark of 1,994 set in 2012. He has 27 rushing TDs.
In the playoffs, Davis has 586 yards and eight TDs rushing and is averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He has accounted for 58% of the Mustangs’ total offensive yards. Kingwood was the fourth-place team out of District 23-6A. The Mustangs’ losses this year were to North Shore, Atascocita and Summer Creek, and a 44-38 overtime setback to Stratford.
Class 5A-Division I Region III final
Angleton (12-1) vs. La Porte (10-3)
2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at NRG Stadium
Angleton: The Wildcats beat Pflugerville Weiss (35-28), Port Arthur Memorial (36-29) and College Station (35-34) to get here. Angleton is enjoying its best season since 2017, when it made the state semifinals. Its offensive coordinator at that time? Current La Porte head coach Kevin Berneathy.
Angleton’s only loss this season came to Berneathy’s Bulldogs at home, 35-28, on Nov. 1 in a game that ultimately decided the District 11-5A Division I title. … The Wildcats are averaging 40.7 points per game and allowing 15.
Angleton has a dynamic 1-2 punch in junior QB Bryce Duron and senior RB Jamarcus Shockley. Duron has thrown for 1,792 yards and 28 TDs to six interceptions, while rushing for 307 yards and eight TDs. Shockley has rushed for 1,363 yards and 14 TDs on 7.1 yards per carry, and also has 48 yards and three TDs on seven catches.
The Wildcats’ defense is led by junior DE/OLB Brynden Mack (19 tackles for loss, 8 sacks), senior OLB/SS Kaden Edwards (16 tackles for loss, 8 sacks), senior CB Maurice Hightower (four interceptions) and senior FS Ryland Brown (three interceptions). Angleton has 28 takeaways.
La Porte: The Bulldogs beat Anderson (42-21), Barbers Hill (55-28) and A&M Consolidated (35-17) to get here. They have won 10 straight games since starting the season 0-3. La Porte is in the regional final for the first time since 2011.
Prior to this season, the Bulldogs had not been past the first round of the playoffs since 2016. … The Bulldogs average 39.7 points per game and give up 19.9. La Porte lives and dies by its run game based off the Wing-T, averaging 338.8 yards per game on 8.3 yards per carry this season. The run game accounts for 87% of the total offensive yardage, and La Porte averages just 8.8 pass attempts per game.
The Bulldogs boast a trifecta of prolific ballcarriers in freshman Sean Simon (1,541 yards, 20 TDs), senior Tyresse Barnes (1,502 yards, 19 TDs) and senior Ricky Sandolph (754 yards, 10 TDs).
La Porte has not played a true home game the last two seasons as Bulldog Stadium is being renovated at $56 million. La Porte played its “home” games at Barbers Hill High School in 2023. This season, La Porte played its home games at Deer Park’s Abshier Stadium.
Class 5A-Division II Region III final
Randle (13-0) vs. Iowa Colony (12-1)
6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at NRG Stadium
Randle: The Lions beat Belton (63-7), Elgin (79-0) and Brenham (28-14) to get here. … Randle is in the regional final for the first time in its third year of varsity play. The Lions were regional semifinalists last year, and went 4-6 their inaugural year of varsity in 2022.
Randle has only played three games within three touchdowns: a 35-14 Week 1 win over Foster, a 30-10 win over Iowa Colony on Sept. 26, and last week’s 28-14 win over Brenham. … The Lions average 55.1 points per game and give up 7.2.
They are led by sophomore sensation RB Landen Williams-Callis, a five-star recruit out of the Class of 2027. Williams-Callis has 1,822 yards and 41 TDs rushing, averaging 11 yards per carry, with 246 yards and two TDs on 15 catches.
Senior RB Sincere Timpson is a perfect complement with 882 yards and 13 TDs rushing. He averages 14 yards per carry. Randle’s offense has put up seven games of 60-plus points.
Defense, however, is where the Lions roar. Randle has not allowed more than 14 points in a game all season. Against Brenham last week, senior LB Ja’quin Parker had 12 tackles, six tackles for loss and one pass breakup. Senior DL Chace Sims, a Texas A&M commit, had 10 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior LB Te’shaun Williams and senior DB Blake Thompson have also been standouts this postseason.
Iowa Colony: The Pioneers beat Ellison (47-6), Pflugerville (44-14) and Fort Bend Marshall (31-21) to get here. Like Randle, Iowa Colony is off to a fast start in its varsity tenure. The Pioneers, too, are in a regional final for the first time in their third year of varsity play. They were regional semifinalists last year.
Iowa Colony is seeking revenge after losing to Randle 30-10 on Sept. 26. The two are District 9-5A Division II rivals.
The Pioneers are averaging 41.2 points per game and surrendering 12.7. … Iowa Colony is led by precocious sophomore QB Carson White, who has completed 57.4% of his passes for 1,781 yards and 29 TDs to eight interceptions, while rushing for 755 yards and 17 TDs. White accounts for 51.9% of the Pioneers’ total offense.
White’s primary target is junior WR Jayden Warren, who has 577 yards and 14 TDs on 24 catches, an average of 24 yards per catch.
