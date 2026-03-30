Texas High School Football Power Allen announces spring, fall schedules

Allen, coming off a 14-1 season, will open spring football on March 31.

The team will practice from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., except for two evening practices. Those are on Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 22.

The annual spring game will be at 6:45 p.m., on Thursday, April 30, at Eagle Stadium.

The practice dates are April 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 13, 15, 16, 21, 22 23, 23, 24, 27 and 28.

The lone Friday in that batch is April 24.

Spring ball will give a chance for some new starters to step up. All six of the Eagles honored on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s All-State team graduated: defensive back Lebron Bauer, defensive linemen Devin Palmer and Josh Shaw, linebacker Ja’Prei Wafer, punter Ethan Nava and kick returner/wide receiver Caleb Smith.

Looking back

The Eagles were one of the top-ranked teams throughout the year in 6A. The only blemish was a semifinal loss to Duncanville, 31-9, in the state semifinals.

During the past two years, Lee Wiginton’s team has posted a 27-2 mark.

The offense finished with 4,008 yards passing and

2,672 yards on the ground — good for averages of 267.2 and 178.1 per game, respectively.

The defense gave up 11.4 points per game. The Eagles had four shutouts and allowed a touchdown or less in two other games.

Looking ahead

Allen is in District 6-6A for the next two years. They are in the same district as Dallas Jesuit, McKinney, McKinney Boyd, Princeton, Prosper, Prosper Rock Hill and Prosper Walnut Grove.

There are some new teams there, like Dallas Jesuit and Prosper Walnut Grove, up from Class 5A Division 2.

Plano East and Plano are gone from last year’s district foes.

2026 Schedule

The Eagles have one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state and when district play starts, it’s a tough matchup.

The season starts on August 28, hosting Duncanville in a semifinal rematch.

Week 2, DeSoto visits Eagle Stadium on Sept. 4. DeSoto won the Class 6A Division 2 championship.

The first road trip? It’s to Southlake to face the Carroll Dragons on Sept. 11. Carroll reached the Class 6A Division 2 semifinals, falling to DeSoto.

After that gauntlet, Allen travels to Prosper on Sept. 16 for a rematch of an instant classic last year Allen won 31-30.

Schedule

8/28 vs. Duncanville

9/4 vs. DeSoto

9/11 @ Southlake Carroll

9/17 @ Prosper

9/25 vs. Princeton

10/2 BYE

10/9 vs. McKinney

10/15 @ Prosper Rock Hill

10/23 vs. Dallas Jesuit

10/30 at McKinney Boyd

11/5 vs. Prosper Walnut Grove