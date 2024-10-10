Texas high school football scores, live updates (10/10/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and a full slate of games kick the week off across Lone Star State on Thursday night.
SBLive is tracking the latest score and game updates across all classifications and corners of the state.
On Thursday, Nationally ranked North Shore faces Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m. and Austin Westlake faces Austin in district action at 7:30 p.m.
The rest of the field, for the most part, plays on Friday. Tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx