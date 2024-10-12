High School

Duncanville races past DeSoto in star-filled Texas high school football rivalry

Keelon Russell has 6 TDs — four to nation's No. 1 receiver Dakorien Moore — as Panthers win UIL 6A District 11 clash of national powers

Duncanville's Keelon Russell, an 5-star Alabama-committed quarterback, returns in 2024 as a three-year starter.
Duncanville's Keelon Russell, an 5-star Alabama-committed quarterback, returns in 2024 as a three-year starter. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw, SBLive

Don't look away now - a Texas high school football powerhouse has reasserted itself.

Five-star prospects Keelon Russell and Dakorien Moore connected for four first half touchdowns to lead No. 1 Duncanville a 42-20 rivalry win over DeSoto in a nationally ranked district showdown at Eagle Stadium on Friday night.

Russell, an Alabama commit, finished with 460 passing yards and six total touchdowns — four of them to Moore, an Oregon commit and the nation's consensus No. 1 wide receiver.

The win puts the Panthers (5-0) in the driver's seat for a 6A District 11 title.

Moore had five first half catches and scored on four of them while amassing 179 yards. Duncanville took a 28-6 lead into halftime thanks to Russell's 246 first half passing yards.

