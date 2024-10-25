Texas high school football scores, live updates (10/25/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and features what might be the most loaded slate of games across the entire regular season.
No. 17 Katy thumped Katy Paetow in a district rivalry and Lone Star won a thriller over Frisco Wakeland to kick off the action on Thursday night.
The two biggest games are in Houston and Austin on Friday.
Nationally ranked North Shore and Atascocita, the Nos. 3 and 4 ranked teams in Texas, face off on Friday in Humble for the Houston area game of the year.
No. 5 Westlake travels to No. 8 Lake Travis for an undefeated rivalry showdown atop 6A District 26.
Top-ranked Duncanville, the nation's No. 2 ranked team, vies to keep its undefeated season alive against Mesquite Horn on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
The vast majority of the state plays on Friday. Catch results as they come in and tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
