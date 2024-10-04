High School

Texas high school football scores, live updates (10/4/2024)

Follow High School on SI's live scoreboard for every Week 6 Texas high school football result on Friday night

Andy Buhler

Brock and Eastlake faced off on Sept.27 in Week 5 of the Texas high school football season.
Brock and Eastlake faced off on Sept.27 in Week 5 of the Texas high school football season. / Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive

Week 6 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and a full slate of games are set across the Lone Star State on Friday night.

SBLive is tracking the latest score and game updates as they happen, from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to Houston, down to Corpus Christi and everywhere in between.

No. 1 Duncanville and No. 4 DeSoto are on bye ahead of their much-awaited Oct. 11 district showdown against one another. No. 2 North Crowley is also on bye.

On Thursday night, nationally ranked North Shore blasted Kingwood and Austin Westlake opened district play with a blowout of Akins to kick off Week 6.

Most of the rest of the top 25 — and the rest of the state's teams — are in action on Friday night. Tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

TOP 25 TEXAS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES

WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK

Can't make it to a Texas high school football stadium this weekend but still want to tune in live? You can watch scores of Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx

Published
Andy Buhler
ANDY BUHLER

Andy Buhler is a Regional Editor of Texas and the national breaking news desk. He brings more than five years of experience covering high school sports across the state of Washington and beyond, where he covered the likes of Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason served on state tournament seeding committees. He works on the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national boys basketball rankings. He has covered everything from the Final Four, MLS in Atlanta to local velodrome before diving into the world of preps. His bylines can be found in The News Tribune (Tacoma, Washington), The Associated Press, The Columbian (Vancouver, Washington), The Oregonian and more. He holds a degree from Gonzaga and is based out of Portland, Oregon.

Home/Texas