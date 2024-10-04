Texas high school football scores, live updates (10/4/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and a full slate of games are set across the Lone Star State on Friday night.
SBLive is tracking the latest score and game updates as they happen, from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to Houston, down to Corpus Christi and everywhere in between.
No. 1 Duncanville and No. 4 DeSoto are on bye ahead of their much-awaited Oct. 11 district showdown against one another. No. 2 North Crowley is also on bye.
On Thursday night, nationally ranked North Shore blasted Kingwood and Austin Westlake opened district play with a blowout of Akins to kick off Week 6.
Most of the rest of the top 25 — and the rest of the state's teams — are in action on Friday night. Tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx