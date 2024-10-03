Westlake vs. Akins: Live score, updates of Texas high school football district tilt (10/3/2024)
Nationally ranked Austin Westlake hosts Akins in a 2024 Texas high school football showdown to kick off district play on Thursday night.
The Chaparrals open 6A District 26 play in the Week 6 tilt. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game can be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
SBLive will be providing live score and game updates from the Austin showdown.
PREGAME: AUSTIN WESTLAKE VS. AKINS
Refresh for latest.
PREGAME READING:
ABOUT WESTLAKE (3-1)
Westlake is coming off of a bye week after a tough four-game stretch to open the season. The last time the Chaps played, they scored a momentous 41-16 road win at No. 11 Steele. The Knights took an early lead, then Westlake rattled off 38 unanswered points. That was one week after taking its first loss of the season and first home loss since 2016 to Houston area power Atascocita, who is now nationally ranked after the win.
Westlake is the No. 6 ranked team in Texas and the No. 18 ranked team in the country (SBLive/SI). Elliot Schaper, a three-star linebacker committed to Duke, was SBLive's No. 21 player in the state entering the season.
Quarterback Rees Wise is 61 of 89 (68.5 percent) with 906 yards and eight TDs opposite three picks. His favorite targets are Lawson Grimes (227 yards, 3 TDs), Brady Wilhelm (208 yards, 4 TDs) and Chase Bowen (164 yards, 1 TD).
ABOUT AKINS (3-2)
The Eagles are coming off of a 63-0 loss to Dripping Springs in Week 5, which snapped a three-win streak following a season-opening shutout loss to Travis.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx