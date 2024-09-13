Texas high school football team on its third coach in same week
Already this week, the Linden-Kildare (Texas) football program has experienced not one but two head coaching changes.
As first reported by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Linden-Kildare — located in Cass County in northeast Texas — was without its original coach to start the season after Jason Ferguson - who was hired in the spring as both coach and athletic director - left his post on Monday after only two games with the team. The article noted that Ferguson - who had 57 wins with three different schools prior to being hired by Linden-Kildare - and the school district mutually agreed to part ways.
The Tigers were outscored in those two games, 89-6, by Omaha Paul Pewitt and Colmesneil.
J.D. Russell, an assistant with the team, was then named the interim coach. However, on Wednesday, he stepped down from that role.
Linden-Kildare is now being led by another interim coach, Rex Burks, who also happens to be the school district’s superintendent. But Burks does have prior head coaching experience, having guided Simms James Bowie from 1997-2001.
Burks will make his return to coaching with the Tigers on Friday, when Linden-Kildare plays host to Hughes Springs.
The Tigers are attempting to finish with their first winning season since 2018. The last time they have won at least 10 games in a season was 2010.
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX