Texas High School football team scores 85 points in 2025 playoff opener
Canyon West Plains made an emphatic statement to open the 2025 Texas high school football playoffs.
A state semifinalist last year in Class 4A Division I, the Amarillo school scored a school record in points during an 85-0 thrashing of El Paso Irvin on Thursday, Nov. 13 in Seminole.
The previous school record for points came in the program’s first year — 2023. The Wolves beat Perryton, 72-6, that season.
Texas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - November 10, 2025
The win improved the Wolves to 10-1 overall and an area game showdown next week with Lampasas, 52-14 winners of San Angelo Lake View on Thursday.
Scoring in bunches
West Plains scored 55 points in the first half, 28 in the first quarter and 27 in the second quarter to lock up the win early.
Junior Slade Russell ran for a season-high 4 touchdowns and two of those came in the first quarter. He ran for two more touchdowns in the second quarter, which made it 35-0 and then 49-0, respectively.
Russell had 8 carries for 118 yards, which was his ninth game of 100 yards or more — and sixth straight.
Russell was part of an 8-touchdown effort by the rushing attack of West Plains.
Juniors Seth Watson and Gianni Peck, sophomore Boston Hunt and freshman Ryann Monrreal also had
Macon perfect
Senior quarterback Reid Macon went over the 2,000-yard milestone this season in the game despite not playing much. It is the fourth year in a row for Macon to do that and he went over 3,330 in each of the past two seasons.
The win against Irvin featured his worst games across the board in terms of completion, attempts and yards — but statistically it was his best game.
Macon was 7-for-7 passing for 111 yards and 3 touchdowns. He threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Kade Schneider and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jenks Phillips in the first quarter.
A 22-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Betancourt came in the second quarter.
Other scoring
In addition to those standouts, the defense and special teams accounted for points
Sophomore defensive lineman James Walden had a tackle in the end zone for a safety in the second half, which made it 71-0.
The scoring in the first half ended on a 44-yard punt return for a score by freshman Paxton Chandler.
The defense had 15 TFL, 4 1/2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and one interception as well.