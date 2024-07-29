Texas high school football: Top 25 tight ends returning in 2024
The 2024 Texas high school football season is fast approaching. With practices on the horizon and Week 1 less than a month out, we're taking a look at some of the top players across the state entering the 2024 season.
SBLive scoured all classifications and corners of the state and is taking a position-by-position look at the top returners, starting with quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.
Now, we turn to tight ends. Here are 25 tight ends to watch entering the 2025 season:
TOP 25 TIGHT ENDS IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order.
KIOTTI ARMSTRONG, Jasper, sr.
Measurables: 6-6, 250
The 4-star Texas A&M commit is the nation's No. 3 tight end in 2025 and is coming off of a 26-reception, 268-yard (10.3 yards per catch), nine-touchdown reception season as a junior.
HUDSON BARRON, Whitehouse, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 215
Top pass-catcher in East Texas? Barron returns after a first team 5A District 8 tight end-worthy junior campaign, and also played as Whitehouse's H-back.
ISAIAH BUTLER-TANNER, Killeen Shoemaker, sr.
Measurables: 6-5, 245
The versatile 3-star tight end committed to Oklahoma State in June and is coming off of a first team 5A District 8-caliber junior season. Committed to Louisiana in early July.
ADAM CORTEZ, San Benito, jr.
Earned first team all-6A District 32 honors at tight end as a sophomore. Helped San Benito to a runner-up 6A District 32 finish and 6A Division I area round appearance.
JACK VAN DORSELAER, Southlake Carroll, sr.
Measurables: 6-5, 230
The Tennessee commit and first team 6A District 4 selection might be the state's top returning tight end. He's primarily a blocker for the dragons and added 14 catches for 301 receiving yards and five TDs as a junior.
PREZTYNN HARRISON, Mineral Wells, sr.
Measurables: 6-6, 220
The 4-star Texas Tech commit led Mineral Wells in receiving as a junior (374 yards, eight TDs) and shined at the state 7-on-7 tournament.
BROCK KUHL, Lorena, sr.
Measurables: 6-4, 220
The 3-star pass-catcher was an all-district pick after turning in 28 catches, 520 receiving yards (18.6 yards per catch), eight TDs — oh, and 38 pancake blocks.
KHRISTIAN MACKINTRUST, McKinney, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 190
A first team 6A District 5 choice, the two-sport standout. Also a track standout — has his a sub-23-second 200-meter and a 6-foot high jump.
KEVIN MAGERA, Mesquite Horn, sr.
Measurables: 6-5, 225
On the heels of a solid junior season ( two TD receptions), Magera fielded offers from the likes of Houston, Arkansas State, and UTEP this offseason.
JAIVION MARTIN, Pflugerville, jr.
Measurables: 6-4, 250
Nicknamed "Scoop," the 3-star Rice commit was an all-5A District 11 selection as a sophomore after converting 37 catches into 557 yards and two TDs. Texas Tech is the latest to offer.
BREKEN MELTON, Randall, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 210
A first team 4A District 3 tight end and defensive lineman, Melton, also a standout baseball player at Randall. Caught four TDs as a junior and helped Randall reach the 4A Division I area playoff round.
RYDER MIX, Frisco Lone Star, jr.
Measurables: 6-4, 225
An all-district selection as a sophomore, the 4-star committed to Oklahoma in June after receiving 20-plus offers. Averaged 15.5 yards per catch as a sophomore, turning 16 receptions into 248 yards and three TDs.
BENNY OKWURA, Katy Jordan, jr.
Measurables: 6-5, 210
After helping Houston St. Thomas reach the TAPPS Division I finals as a sophomore's now at Katy Jordan where he's excited to be featured alongside 5-star wideout Andrew Marsh.
MASON PETERSON, Dickinson, sr.
Measurables: 6-4, 215
A TCU commit and first team all-District 24 selection, Peterson committed to the Horned Frogs in March after a junior season in which he turned 25 receptions into 311 yards and five TD catches.
JP RAINIER, Tyler Legacy, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 210
Proved himself a formidable blocker and a sure-handed pass target as Tyler Legacy finished fourth in 6A District 10. The first team all-district choice also plays basketball.
TY RUPE, Conroe Grand Oaks, sr.
Measurables: 6-7, 245
Talk about a big target. The 6-foot-7 3-star prospect chose UTSA over the likes of Colorado, Maryland, Mississippi State and Texas Tech. He missed his junior season and returns with all the gas in the tank for a true breakout senior season.
JAYDEN SHAW, North Crowley, soph.
Measurables: 6-2, 155
First team 6A District 3 choice has the opportunity to be reliable in the passing game.
ZION SHELLEY, Bowie, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 205
The strong, bruising first team 6A District 8 turned 20 catches into 234 yards and touchdowns.
JACKSON SHOCKLEY, Denton Guyer, sr.
Measurables: 6-4, 220
The UTSA commit had 17.9 yards per catch (200 yards on just 11 catches) in 2023 for the 6A District 5.
JALEN THOMAS, Rowlett, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 165
A first team 6A District 9 selection at tight end, Thomas turned 28 catches into 359 yards and six touchdowns for the Eagles, who went 3-5 in 2023.
JOSIAH THOMAS, Lake Travis, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 205
The second team 6A District 26 choice had nine catches for 107 yards and three TDs as a junior for 6A Division I regional finalist Lake Travis. Equal parts physically imposing, sure-handed and agile, Thomas could be a devastating matchup this fall.
NICK TOWNSEND, Houston Dekaney, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 210
Meet Housto's top tight end. In 10 games, the 4-star Texas commit caught 18 passes for 431 yards and seven TDs. He committed to the Longhorns in late June over Alabama and Texas A&M. Also a standout defensive end, Townsend had 52 solo tackles, eight sacks and three fumble recoveries as a junior.
ZACHERY TURNER, Duncanville, jr.
Measurables: 6-3, 215
The 3-star prospect had a standout sophomore year for the two-time defending 6A Division I state champions. He appeared in 13 games and logged 30 catches for 625 receiving yards and 10 TDs.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX