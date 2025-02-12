High School

Texas high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your second-round predictions

The Texas (UIL) high school girls basketball playoffs continue on Thursday, February 13: Check out our area picks, then make yours!

Jack Butler

Sachse plays Duncanville in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 girls basketball playoffs on Thursday, February 13.
Sachse plays Duncanville in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 girls basketball playoffs on Thursday, February 13. / Dan Brown

The Texas high school girls basketball playoffs continue with the area finals on Thursday, February 13 and finish on Saturday, February 15.

Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.

Here are all the Class 6A Division 1 Area matchups in the Texas high school girls basketball playoffs, with Jack Butler's predicted winners and links to make your pick.

Class 6A Division 1 Area matchups, predicted winners

MAKE YOUR CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 PICKS HERE

North Crowley vs. Pebble Hills

Pick: Pebble Hills

Richardson vs. Flower Mound

Pick: Flower Mound

Timber Creek vs. Franklin

Pick: Timber Creek

South Grand Prairie vs. Plano East

Pick: South Grand Prairie

Duncanville vs. Sachse

Pick: Duncanville

Bridgeland vs. The Woodlands

Pick: Bridgeland

Cedar Hill vs. Tyler Legacy

Pick: Cedar Hill

Cypress Ranch vs. Nimitz

Pick: Cypress Ranch

Cypress Falls vs. Cinco Ranch

Pick: Cinco Ranch

Summer Creek vs. Pearland

Pick: Pearland

Katy Taylor vs. Bellaire

Pick: Katy Taylor

North Shore vs. Dawson

Pick: Dawson

Round Rock vs. Clark

Pick: Round Rock

Steelve vs. Weslaco

Pick: Steele

Brennan vs. Bowie

Pick: Brennan

United South vs. San Benito

Pick: United South

Other classifications

To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Texas bracket home page.

Playoff Pick 'Em

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Texas