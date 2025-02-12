Texas high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your second-round predictions
The Texas high school girls basketball playoffs continue with the area finals on Thursday, February 13 and finish on Saturday, February 15.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the Class 6A Division 1 Area matchups in the Texas high school girls basketball playoffs, with Jack Butler's predicted winners and links to make your pick.
Class 6A Division 1 Area matchups, predicted winners
North Crowley vs. Pebble Hills
Pick: Pebble Hills
Richardson vs. Flower Mound
Pick: Flower Mound
Timber Creek vs. Franklin
Pick: Timber Creek
South Grand Prairie vs. Plano East
Pick: South Grand Prairie
Duncanville vs. Sachse
Pick: Duncanville
Bridgeland vs. The Woodlands
Pick: Bridgeland
Cedar Hill vs. Tyler Legacy
Pick: Cedar Hill
Cypress Ranch vs. Nimitz
Pick: Cypress Ranch
Cypress Falls vs. Cinco Ranch
Pick: Cinco Ranch
Summer Creek vs. Pearland
Pick: Pearland
Katy Taylor vs. Bellaire
Pick: Katy Taylor
North Shore vs. Dawson
Pick: Dawson
Round Rock vs. Clark
Pick: Round Rock
Steelve vs. Weslaco
Pick: Steele
Brennan vs. Bowie
Pick: Brennan
United South vs. San Benito
Pick: United South
