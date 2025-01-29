High School

Texas high school girls basketball playoffs 2025: Who's in for every 6A, 5A, 4A district?

Who's in across UIL Class 6A through 4A entering the final week of the UIL regular season?

Cody Thorn

Prosper's Kendall Mosley chases after a loose ball in a game against Plano East on Dec. 28, 2024.
Prosper's Kendall Mosley chases after a loose ball in a game against Plano East on Dec. 28, 2024. / Michael Horbovetz

The top four teams in each Texas high school girls basketball will qualify for the 2025 UIL basketball playoffs, which starts on Feb. 10. Who's in so far?

Going into the final week of the regular season, some teams are preparing for the playoffs, while others are fighting for a playoff spot. Some districts the picture is clear, while others aren't.

The playoff bracket will be different this year compared to past as there will be two champions per class instead of one.

The top four teams move on and the top two enrollments go to Division I and the lower two enrollments go to Division II. Then, the team with the better record will be the No. 1 seed out of the district. 

Districts are divided into regions as follows:

Region 1 - Districts 1-8
Region 2 - Districts 9-16
Region 3 - Districts 17-24
Region 4 - Districts 25-32

Who's locked up a playoff spot entering the penultimate week of the season? Here is the latest for every 4A, 5A and 6A district, based on record gathered on Jan. 28.

CLASS 6A

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

Pebble Hills (22-6, 9-0)

El Paso Eastwood (21-7 8-2)

El Paso Montwood (19-9 6-4)

El Paso Franklin (19-9 5-5)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

Wolfforth Frenship (25-6, 7-0)

Midland Legacy (17-12, 6-1)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Fort Worth Boswell (31-2, 10-0) 

North Crowley (21-8, 7-2)

Mansfield Legacy (21-12, 7-2)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Trophy Club Byron Nelson (22-8, 13-0)

Southlake Carroll (20-9, 11-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Denton Guyer (27-3, 10-1)

Denton Braswell (29-2, 10-1)

Flower Mound (27-3, 8-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Prosper (22-7, 12-1)

Princeton (22-9, 10-3)

Plano East (19-10, 9-4)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Richardson (20-11, 10-0)

Richardson Lake Highlands (9-18, 6-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

South Grand Prairie (24-6, 10-0)

Arlington Lamar (19-11, 9-2)

Arlington James Bowie (13-17, 7-4)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Garland Sachse (27-5, 12-0)

Wylie (17-11, 11-3)

Garland Lakeview Centennial (20-11, 11-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Tyler Legacy (27-4, 9-1)

Rockwall (20-11, 8-1)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

Duncanville (23-5, 9-0) — defending 6A state champions 

Lancaster (19-5, 8-2)

Cedar Hill (21-7, 8-2)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Killeen Harker Heights (22-9, 8-1)

Killeen Shoemaker (15-10, 7-3)

DISTRICT 13

Spring Grand Oaks (27-3, 14-0)

The Woodlands College Park (17-10, 10-3)

The Woodlands (19-10, 10-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

Spring Westfield (19-5, 10-1)

Aldine Nimitz (21-8, 10-1)

Spring (16-16, 8-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Tomball Memorial (23-5, 11-2)

Spring Klein Collins (23-6, 11-3)

Spring Klein Oak (20-12, 11-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Cypress Springs (24-3, 11-0)

Cypress Ranch (21-8, 9-2)

DISTRICT 17

Who’s in

Cypress Falls (24-4, 11-0)

Houston Stratford (17-9, 9-2)

DISTRICT 18

Who’s in

Bellaire (13-9, 7-1)

Houston Westside (15-14, 8-2)

Houston Lamar (13-7, 7-3)

DISTRICT 19

Who’s in

Katy Cinco Ranch (23-5, 13-1)

Katy Taylor (22-7, 10-3)

Katy Jordan (17-11, 10-4)

DISTRICT 20

Who’s in

Alief Taylor (24-5, 7-1)

Fulshear (25-7, 7-1)

Alief Hastings (19-10, 4-4)

DISTRICT 21

Who’s in

Fort Bend Hightower (26-5, 11-0)

Fort Bend Austin (20-9), 10-1)

Fort Bend Ridge Point (13-16, 8-3)

DISTRICT 22

Who’s in

Pearland Dawson (28-4, 13-0)

Pearland (25-7, 11-2)

Manvel (24-8, 10-4)

DISTRICT 23

Who’s in

Humble Summer Creek (21-11, 10-1)

Houston C.E. King (23-5, 10-1)

Galena Park North Shore (23-8, 9-2)

DISTRICT 24

Who’s in

Dickinson (23-8, 10-1)

Friendswood Clear Brook (28-3, 9-2)

League City Clear Creek (24-6, 8-3)

DISTRICT 25

Who’s in

Cedar Park Vista Ridge (25-6, 12-1)

Austin Vandegrift (24-8, 11-2)

Round Rock (26-5, 11-3)

DISTRICT 26

Who’s in

Austin Westlake (24-7, 9-0)

Austin Bowie (22-9, 8-2)

Austin Lake Travis (19-11, 6-3)

Austin (20-11, 6-4)

DISTRICT 27

Who’s in

San Antonio Winston Churchill (25-5, 11-0)

San Antonio Brandeis (15-16, 8-3)

San Antonio Clark (12-14, 7-4)

DISTRICT 28

Who’s in

San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor (23-8, 13-1)

San Antonio William J. Brennan (20-9, 11-2)

San Antonio Earl Warren (23-8, 10-3)

DISTRICT 29

Who’s in

Converse Judson (30-1, 9-0)

San Marcos (22-6, 8-1)

Cibolo Steele (22-6, 8-2)

DISTRICT 30

Who’s in

Laredo United South (15-11, 7-0)

Castroville Medina Valley (18-14, 7-3)

Laredo Alexander (20-12, 6-3)

DISTRICT 31

Who’s in

Edinburg (20-13, 7-1)

Weslaco (24-8 6-1)

Edinburg North (12-20, 4-3)

DISTRICT 32

Who’s in

Harlingen (25-7, 5-0)

Brownsville Veterans Memorial (27-6, 3-2)

San Benito (21-11, 3-3)

Class 5A

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

El Paso Chapin (17-12, 7-0)

El Paso Burges (18-10, 6-1)

Canutillo (12-14, 4-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

El Paso Americas (24-3, 9-0)

El Paso Hanks (10-11, 7-2)

El Paso Bel Air (15-10, 7-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Amarillo (27-5, 13-2)

Lubbock Monterey (29-5, 12-2)

Amarillo Tascosa (27-4, 11-2)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Wylie (25-5, 6-0)

Abilene (16-14, 4-2)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Fort Worth Brewer (22-9, 9-1)

Aledo (18-11, 7-2)

Keller Fossil Ridge (20-8, 7-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Arygle (28-4, 10-0)

Denton Billy Ryan (24-7, 9-1)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Forth Worth R.L. Paschal (15-12, 9-1)

Fort Worth Arlington Heights (9-14, 7-2)

Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt (12-9, 6-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Mansfield Summit (25-5, 11-0)

Mansfield Timberview (18-13, 8-3)

Joshua (18-14, 8-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Lucas Lovejoy (23-8, 11-1)

Prosper Walnut Grove (16-14, 9-2)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Tyler (29-5, 15-0)

Jacksonville (15-10, 9-5)

Mt. Pleasant (15-10, 9-5)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

Frisco Memorial (27-7, 12-0)

Frisco Liberty (20-12, 11-1) — defending 5A champion 

Frisco Heritage (15-17, 8-4)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Frisco Wakeland (25-6, 10-1)

Dallas Highland Park (20-11, 9-2)

Frisco Lone Star (12-15, 7-3)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

Dallas W.T. White (13-9, 9-0)

Dallas Sunset (21-8, 9-1)

Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-16, 6-4)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

Mesquite Poteet (21-6, 11-0)

North Mesquite (16-14, 10-2)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Midlothian Heritage (23-9, 11-1)

Red Oak (17-11, 10-1)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Killeen Ellison (22-10, 7-0)

Lake Belton (13-18, 5-2)

Killeen Chaparral (20-11, 5-2)

DISTRICT 17

Who’s in

Huntsville (19-12, 9-2)

College Station A&M Consolidated (17-11, 8-2)

College Station (23-10, 6-4)

DISTRICT 17

Who’s in

New Caney Porter (14-15, 8-1)

Crosby (16-15, 8-2)

DISTRICT 19

Who’s in 

Barbers Hill (25-7, 10-1)

Beaumont West Brook (21-7, 10-1)

Beaumont United (12-16, 7-4)

DISTRICT 20

Who’s in

Iowa Colony (20-11, 9-1)

La Porte (24-10, -2)

Friendswood (22-11, 6-4)

DISTRICT 21

Who’s in

Houston Spring Woods (19-4, 13-0)

Houston Sterling (13-12, 11-2)

Galena Park (13-11, 10-3)

DISTRICT 22

Who’s in

Fort Bend Marshall (21-5, 8-1)

Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (16-12, 8-2)

Victoria West (15-9, 6-3)

DISTRICT 23

Who’s in

Georgetown (27-4, 10-0)

Pflugerville Hendrickson (18-12, 7-2)

Pflugerville (17-14, 7-2)

DISTRICT 24

Who’s in

Austin Anderson (18-11, 11-1)

Bastrop (30-3, 10-1)

Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy (12-15, 7-4)

DISTRICT 25

Who’s in

Leander Glenn (31-3, 11-1)

Liberty Hill (29-3, 9-2)

Cedar Park (22-7, 8-3)

Buda Hays (17-13, 8-4)

DISTRICT 26

Who’s in

San Antonio Pieper (23-6, 13-1)

San Antonio Wagner (26-3, 12-1)

Boerne (19-11, 10-4)

Kerrville Tivy (16-11, 8-5)

DISTRICT 27

Who’s in

San Antonio Sam Houston (28-4, 14-0)

San Antonio Burbank (18-12, 11-2)

San Antonio Brackenridge (18-14, 10-3)

DISTRICT 28

Who’s in

San Antonio MacArthur (25-8, 12-3)

San Antonio Jay (23-9, 11-3)

DISTRICT 29

Who’s in

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (21-5, 12-0)

Corpus Christi Moody (23-9, 10-3)

Alice (22-11, 10-4)

DISTRICT 30

Who’s in

La Joya Palmview (23-7, 12-1)

Laredo Cigarroa (13-14, 10-3)

DISTRICT 31

Who’s in

Mission Pioneer (25-9, 14-1)

PSJA North (23-9, 10-3)

Edinburg Vela (23-9, 10-4)

DISTRICT 32

Who’s in

Harlingen South (25-6, 15-1)

Brownsville Lopez (19-9, 13-2)

Brownsville Rivera (22-14, 10-5)

Class 4A

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

El Paso Bowie (13-8, 7-0)

El Paso Austin (10-15, 4-2)

El Paso Irvin (9-17, 3-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

El Paso Riverside (19-8, 7-0)

El Paso Mountain View (17-8, 5-2)

Clint (20-7, 5-2)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Seminole (24-6, 7-0)

Midland Greenwood (21-9, 6-2)

Andrews (16-14, 4-3)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Canyon (23-5, 10-1)

Canyon Randall (16-10, 8-2)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Lubbock Liberty (13-12, 5-1)

Levelland (16-4, 5-1)

Lubbock Estacado (17-13, 5-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Glen Rose (29-2, 7-0)

Brock (20-8, 5-2)

Stephenville (16-14, 5-2)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Decatur (27-3, 11-0)

Bridgeport (27-6, 10-2)

Burkburnett (26-5, 9-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Fort Worth Eastern Hills (19-6, 9-0)

Fort Worth Southwest (13-10, 8-3)

Fort Worth Western Hills (12-12, 6-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Frisco Panther Creek (20-6, 10-0)

Lake Dallas (18-10, 8-2)

Sanger (22-9, 7-4)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Carrollton Ranchview (8-14, 5-0)

Irving North Hills Prep (10-6, 4-2)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

Dallas Lincoln (31-2, 12-0)

Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins (23-6, 9-2)

Dallas L.G. Pinkston (17-14, 9-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Godley (25-5, 9-0)

Kennedale (14-14, 7-2)

Hillsboro (20-8, 8-3)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

Sunnyvale (26-4, 8-0)

Farmersville (11-13, 6-2)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

Paris North Lamar (20-9, 7-0)

Sulphur Springs (23-8, 5-2)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Canton (25-5, 10-0)

Mabank (24-6, 7-2)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Tyler Chapel Hill (21-9, 11-1)

Longview Spring Hill (21-9, 8-3)

DISTRICT 17

Who’s in

Madisonville (16-10, 6-1)

Palenstine (13-17, 6-2)

Bullard (18-11, 5-2)

DISTRICT 18

Who’s in

Silsbee (18-8, 9-1)

Bridge City (28-3, 8-1)

Lumberton (21-7, 7-2)

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville (23-8, 5-4)

DISTRICT 19

Who’s in

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (17-12, 10-1)

Hamshire-Fannett (24-9, 9-2)

Liberty (18-11, 7-3)

DISTRICT 20

Who’s in

Houston Wheatley (20-2, 14-0)

Houston Yates (13-7, 11-2)

Houston Worthing (13-4, 11-2)

Houston Northside (11-6, 9-5)

DISTRICT 21

Who’s in

Fort Bend Willowridge (19-8, 10-0)

Sealy (19-6, 7-3)

Rosharon Almeta Crawford (13-15, 6-3)

DISTRICT 22

Who’s in

Smithville (22-9, 7-1)

Navasota (22-10, 7-1)

La Grange (21-10, 5-2)

DISTRICT 23

Who’s in

Waco La Vega (25-6, 8-0) — defending 4A state champions

Lorena (21-8, 5-1)

Robinson (15-11, 4-4)

DISTRICT 24

Who’s in

Burnet (16-14, 7-1)

Jarrell (26-6, 7-1)

DISTRICT 25

Who’s in

Lago Vista (17-8, 9-0)

Manor New Tech (23-3, 8-2)

Austin Lydon Baines Johnson (8-11, 6-3)

DISTRICT 26

Who’s in

Fredericksburg (24-6, 7-0)

San Antonio Davenport (22-8, 6-2)

Wimberley (22-7, 4-3)

DISTRICT 27

Who’s in

Devine (22-9, 9-0)

Floresville (17-13, 8-1)

Carrizo Springs (18-10, 6-4)

DISTRICT 28

Who’s in

Cuero (26-6, 6-0)

La Vernia (19-9, 5-1)

DISTRICT 29

Who’s in

Bay City (15-9, 10-2)

West Columbia (22-8, 9-3)

Freeport Brazosport (15-12, 9-3)

DISTRICT 30

Who’s in

Sinton (21-9, 4-1)

Rockport-Fulton (11-11, 3-2)

DISTRICT 31

Who’s in

Corpus Christi Calallen (19-13, 6-1)

Robstown (14-12, 5-2)

DISTRICT 32

Who's in

La Feria (18-7, 7-1)

Hidalgo (12-15, 5-1)

CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

