Texas high school girls basketball playoffs 2025: Who's in for every 6A, 5A, 4A district?
The top four teams in each Texas high school girls basketball will qualify for the 2025 UIL basketball playoffs, which starts on Feb. 10. Who's in so far?
Going into the final week of the regular season, some teams are preparing for the playoffs, while others are fighting for a playoff spot. Some districts the picture is clear, while others aren't.
The playoff bracket will be different this year compared to past as there will be two champions per class instead of one.
The top four teams move on and the top two enrollments go to Division I and the lower two enrollments go to Division II. Then, the team with the better record will be the No. 1 seed out of the district.
Districts are divided into regions as follows:
Region 1 - Districts 1-8
Region 2 - Districts 9-16
Region 3 - Districts 17-24
Region 4 - Districts 25-32
Who's locked up a playoff spot entering the penultimate week of the season? Here is the latest for every 4A, 5A and 6A district, based on record gathered on Jan. 28.
CLASS 6A
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Pebble Hills (22-6, 9-0)
El Paso Eastwood (21-7 8-2)
El Paso Montwood (19-9 6-4)
El Paso Franklin (19-9 5-5)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Wolfforth Frenship (25-6, 7-0)
Midland Legacy (17-12, 6-1)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Fort Worth Boswell (31-2, 10-0)
North Crowley (21-8, 7-2)
Mansfield Legacy (21-12, 7-2)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Trophy Club Byron Nelson (22-8, 13-0)
Southlake Carroll (20-9, 11-3)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Denton Guyer (27-3, 10-1)
Denton Braswell (29-2, 10-1)
Flower Mound (27-3, 8-3)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Prosper (22-7, 12-1)
Princeton (22-9, 10-3)
Plano East (19-10, 9-4)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Richardson (20-11, 10-0)
Richardson Lake Highlands (9-18, 6-3)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
South Grand Prairie (24-6, 10-0)
Arlington Lamar (19-11, 9-2)
Arlington James Bowie (13-17, 7-4)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Garland Sachse (27-5, 12-0)
Wylie (17-11, 11-3)
Garland Lakeview Centennial (20-11, 11-3)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Tyler Legacy (27-4, 9-1)
Rockwall (20-11, 8-1)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Duncanville (23-5, 9-0) — defending 6A state champions
Lancaster (19-5, 8-2)
Cedar Hill (21-7, 8-2)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Killeen Harker Heights (22-9, 8-1)
Killeen Shoemaker (15-10, 7-3)
DISTRICT 13
Spring Grand Oaks (27-3, 14-0)
The Woodlands College Park (17-10, 10-3)
The Woodlands (19-10, 10-3)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Spring Westfield (19-5, 10-1)
Aldine Nimitz (21-8, 10-1)
Spring (16-16, 8-3)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Tomball Memorial (23-5, 11-2)
Spring Klein Collins (23-6, 11-3)
Spring Klein Oak (20-12, 11-3)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Cypress Springs (24-3, 11-0)
Cypress Ranch (21-8, 9-2)
DISTRICT 17
Who’s in
Cypress Falls (24-4, 11-0)
Houston Stratford (17-9, 9-2)
DISTRICT 18
Who’s in
Bellaire (13-9, 7-1)
Houston Westside (15-14, 8-2)
Houston Lamar (13-7, 7-3)
DISTRICT 19
Who’s in
Katy Cinco Ranch (23-5, 13-1)
Katy Taylor (22-7, 10-3)
Katy Jordan (17-11, 10-4)
DISTRICT 20
Who’s in
Alief Taylor (24-5, 7-1)
Fulshear (25-7, 7-1)
Alief Hastings (19-10, 4-4)
DISTRICT 21
Who’s in
Fort Bend Hightower (26-5, 11-0)
Fort Bend Austin (20-9), 10-1)
Fort Bend Ridge Point (13-16, 8-3)
DISTRICT 22
Who’s in
Pearland Dawson (28-4, 13-0)
Pearland (25-7, 11-2)
Manvel (24-8, 10-4)
DISTRICT 23
Who’s in
Humble Summer Creek (21-11, 10-1)
Houston C.E. King (23-5, 10-1)
Galena Park North Shore (23-8, 9-2)
DISTRICT 24
Who’s in
Dickinson (23-8, 10-1)
Friendswood Clear Brook (28-3, 9-2)
League City Clear Creek (24-6, 8-3)
DISTRICT 25
Who’s in
Cedar Park Vista Ridge (25-6, 12-1)
Austin Vandegrift (24-8, 11-2)
Round Rock (26-5, 11-3)
DISTRICT 26
Who’s in
Austin Westlake (24-7, 9-0)
Austin Bowie (22-9, 8-2)
Austin Lake Travis (19-11, 6-3)
Austin (20-11, 6-4)
DISTRICT 27
Who’s in
San Antonio Winston Churchill (25-5, 11-0)
San Antonio Brandeis (15-16, 8-3)
San Antonio Clark (12-14, 7-4)
DISTRICT 28
Who’s in
San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor (23-8, 13-1)
San Antonio William J. Brennan (20-9, 11-2)
San Antonio Earl Warren (23-8, 10-3)
DISTRICT 29
Who’s in
Converse Judson (30-1, 9-0)
San Marcos (22-6, 8-1)
Cibolo Steele (22-6, 8-2)
DISTRICT 30
Who’s in
Laredo United South (15-11, 7-0)
Castroville Medina Valley (18-14, 7-3)
Laredo Alexander (20-12, 6-3)
DISTRICT 31
Who’s in
Edinburg (20-13, 7-1)
Weslaco (24-8 6-1)
Edinburg North (12-20, 4-3)
DISTRICT 32
Who’s in
Harlingen (25-7, 5-0)
Brownsville Veterans Memorial (27-6, 3-2)
San Benito (21-11, 3-3)
Class 5A
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
El Paso Chapin (17-12, 7-0)
El Paso Burges (18-10, 6-1)
Canutillo (12-14, 4-3)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
El Paso Americas (24-3, 9-0)
El Paso Hanks (10-11, 7-2)
El Paso Bel Air (15-10, 7-3)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Amarillo (27-5, 13-2)
Lubbock Monterey (29-5, 12-2)
Amarillo Tascosa (27-4, 11-2)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Wylie (25-5, 6-0)
Abilene (16-14, 4-2)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Fort Worth Brewer (22-9, 9-1)
Aledo (18-11, 7-2)
Keller Fossil Ridge (20-8, 7-3)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Arygle (28-4, 10-0)
Denton Billy Ryan (24-7, 9-1)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Forth Worth R.L. Paschal (15-12, 9-1)
Fort Worth Arlington Heights (9-14, 7-2)
Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt (12-9, 6-3)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Mansfield Summit (25-5, 11-0)
Mansfield Timberview (18-13, 8-3)
Joshua (18-14, 8-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Lucas Lovejoy (23-8, 11-1)
Prosper Walnut Grove (16-14, 9-2)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Tyler (29-5, 15-0)
Jacksonville (15-10, 9-5)
Mt. Pleasant (15-10, 9-5)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Frisco Memorial (27-7, 12-0)
Frisco Liberty (20-12, 11-1) — defending 5A champion
Frisco Heritage (15-17, 8-4)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Frisco Wakeland (25-6, 10-1)
Dallas Highland Park (20-11, 9-2)
Frisco Lone Star (12-15, 7-3)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Dallas W.T. White (13-9, 9-0)
Dallas Sunset (21-8, 9-1)
Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-16, 6-4)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Mesquite Poteet (21-6, 11-0)
North Mesquite (16-14, 10-2)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Midlothian Heritage (23-9, 11-1)
Red Oak (17-11, 10-1)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Killeen Ellison (22-10, 7-0)
Lake Belton (13-18, 5-2)
Killeen Chaparral (20-11, 5-2)
DISTRICT 17
Who’s in
Huntsville (19-12, 9-2)
College Station A&M Consolidated (17-11, 8-2)
College Station (23-10, 6-4)
DISTRICT 17
Who’s in
New Caney Porter (14-15, 8-1)
Crosby (16-15, 8-2)
DISTRICT 19
Who’s in
Barbers Hill (25-7, 10-1)
Beaumont West Brook (21-7, 10-1)
Beaumont United (12-16, 7-4)
DISTRICT 20
Who’s in
Iowa Colony (20-11, 9-1)
La Porte (24-10, -2)
Friendswood (22-11, 6-4)
DISTRICT 21
Who’s in
Houston Spring Woods (19-4, 13-0)
Houston Sterling (13-12, 11-2)
Galena Park (13-11, 10-3)
DISTRICT 22
Who’s in
Fort Bend Marshall (21-5, 8-1)
Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (16-12, 8-2)
Victoria West (15-9, 6-3)
DISTRICT 23
Who’s in
Georgetown (27-4, 10-0)
Pflugerville Hendrickson (18-12, 7-2)
Pflugerville (17-14, 7-2)
DISTRICT 24
Who’s in
Austin Anderson (18-11, 11-1)
Bastrop (30-3, 10-1)
Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy (12-15, 7-4)
DISTRICT 25
Who’s in
Leander Glenn (31-3, 11-1)
Liberty Hill (29-3, 9-2)
Cedar Park (22-7, 8-3)
Buda Hays (17-13, 8-4)
DISTRICT 26
Who’s in
San Antonio Pieper (23-6, 13-1)
San Antonio Wagner (26-3, 12-1)
Boerne (19-11, 10-4)
Kerrville Tivy (16-11, 8-5)
DISTRICT 27
Who’s in
San Antonio Sam Houston (28-4, 14-0)
San Antonio Burbank (18-12, 11-2)
San Antonio Brackenridge (18-14, 10-3)
DISTRICT 28
Who’s in
San Antonio MacArthur (25-8, 12-3)
San Antonio Jay (23-9, 11-3)
DISTRICT 29
Who’s in
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (21-5, 12-0)
Corpus Christi Moody (23-9, 10-3)
Alice (22-11, 10-4)
DISTRICT 30
Who’s in
La Joya Palmview (23-7, 12-1)
Laredo Cigarroa (13-14, 10-3)
DISTRICT 31
Who’s in
Mission Pioneer (25-9, 14-1)
PSJA North (23-9, 10-3)
Edinburg Vela (23-9, 10-4)
DISTRICT 32
Who’s in
Harlingen South (25-6, 15-1)
Brownsville Lopez (19-9, 13-2)
Brownsville Rivera (22-14, 10-5)
Class 4A
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
El Paso Bowie (13-8, 7-0)
El Paso Austin (10-15, 4-2)
El Paso Irvin (9-17, 3-3)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
El Paso Riverside (19-8, 7-0)
El Paso Mountain View (17-8, 5-2)
Clint (20-7, 5-2)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Seminole (24-6, 7-0)
Midland Greenwood (21-9, 6-2)
Andrews (16-14, 4-3)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Canyon (23-5, 10-1)
Canyon Randall (16-10, 8-2)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Lubbock Liberty (13-12, 5-1)
Levelland (16-4, 5-1)
Lubbock Estacado (17-13, 5-3)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Glen Rose (29-2, 7-0)
Brock (20-8, 5-2)
Stephenville (16-14, 5-2)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Decatur (27-3, 11-0)
Bridgeport (27-6, 10-2)
Burkburnett (26-5, 9-3)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Fort Worth Eastern Hills (19-6, 9-0)
Fort Worth Southwest (13-10, 8-3)
Fort Worth Western Hills (12-12, 6-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Frisco Panther Creek (20-6, 10-0)
Lake Dallas (18-10, 8-2)
Sanger (22-9, 7-4)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Carrollton Ranchview (8-14, 5-0)
Irving North Hills Prep (10-6, 4-2)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Dallas Lincoln (31-2, 12-0)
Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins (23-6, 9-2)
Dallas L.G. Pinkston (17-14, 9-3)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Godley (25-5, 9-0)
Kennedale (14-14, 7-2)
Hillsboro (20-8, 8-3)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Sunnyvale (26-4, 8-0)
Farmersville (11-13, 6-2)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Paris North Lamar (20-9, 7-0)
Sulphur Springs (23-8, 5-2)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Canton (25-5, 10-0)
Mabank (24-6, 7-2)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Tyler Chapel Hill (21-9, 11-1)
Longview Spring Hill (21-9, 8-3)
DISTRICT 17
Who’s in
Madisonville (16-10, 6-1)
Palenstine (13-17, 6-2)
Bullard (18-11, 5-2)
DISTRICT 18
Who’s in
Silsbee (18-8, 9-1)
Bridge City (28-3, 8-1)
Lumberton (21-7, 7-2)
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville (23-8, 5-4)
DISTRICT 19
Who’s in
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (17-12, 10-1)
Hamshire-Fannett (24-9, 9-2)
Liberty (18-11, 7-3)
DISTRICT 20
Who’s in
Houston Wheatley (20-2, 14-0)
Houston Yates (13-7, 11-2)
Houston Worthing (13-4, 11-2)
Houston Northside (11-6, 9-5)
DISTRICT 21
Who’s in
Fort Bend Willowridge (19-8, 10-0)
Sealy (19-6, 7-3)
Rosharon Almeta Crawford (13-15, 6-3)
DISTRICT 22
Who’s in
Smithville (22-9, 7-1)
Navasota (22-10, 7-1)
La Grange (21-10, 5-2)
DISTRICT 23
Who’s in
Waco La Vega (25-6, 8-0) — defending 4A state champions
Lorena (21-8, 5-1)
Robinson (15-11, 4-4)
DISTRICT 24
Who’s in
Burnet (16-14, 7-1)
Jarrell (26-6, 7-1)
DISTRICT 25
Who’s in
Lago Vista (17-8, 9-0)
Manor New Tech (23-3, 8-2)
Austin Lydon Baines Johnson (8-11, 6-3)
DISTRICT 26
Who’s in
Fredericksburg (24-6, 7-0)
San Antonio Davenport (22-8, 6-2)
Wimberley (22-7, 4-3)
DISTRICT 27
Who’s in
Devine (22-9, 9-0)
Floresville (17-13, 8-1)
Carrizo Springs (18-10, 6-4)
DISTRICT 28
Who’s in
Cuero (26-6, 6-0)
La Vernia (19-9, 5-1)
DISTRICT 29
Who’s in
Bay City (15-9, 10-2)
West Columbia (22-8, 9-3)
Freeport Brazosport (15-12, 9-3)
DISTRICT 30
Who’s in
Sinton (21-9, 4-1)
Rockport-Fulton (11-11, 3-2)
DISTRICT 31
Who’s in
Corpus Christi Calallen (19-13, 6-1)
Robstown (14-12, 5-2)
DISTRICT 32
Who's in
La Feria (18-7, 7-1)
Hidalgo (12-15, 5-1)