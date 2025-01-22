Texas high school hires former UTEP star to guide football program
After sorting through nearly 100 applicants, one Fort Worth-area school has finally found its next football coach.
On Monday, Jan. 21, Cleburne ISD announced Mansfield Lake Ridge defensive coordinator A.J. Sheppard as its newest head coach.
Sheppard, who also served as Recruiting Coordinator at Lake Ridge, also has stints at Mansfield Summit (defensive backs and track & field) and Trinity High School.
He’ll be tasked with turning around a Cleburne program in desperate desire for better days. The Yellow Jackets didn’t win a game this season (0-10) and are just 3-27 over the past three seasons under coach Jim Woodard, who resigned on Jan. 12.
“We believe Sheppard is the man to lead our program to future success,” Cleburne ISD Athletic Director Jimmy Hestand said in a statement. “A.J. is a great family man who will bring that culture to Cleburne ISD.”
Dr. Coby Kirkpatrick, Superintendent of Cleburne ISD, echoed those sentiments. “We are excited to welcome Coach Sheppard to the Yellow Jacket family,” he said. “We navigated through almost 100 applications to narrow the decision down to just a few applicants.
“I firmly believe in A.J.’s ability to unite our athletic program and community to build a dynasty in our football program,” he continued. “Sheppard’s dedication to football and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for the future.
“We are confident that he will lead our team to new heights both on and off the field.”
In the classroom, Sheppard has been named El Paso ISD Teacher of the Year (2023-2024), Lake Ridge High School’s Teacher of the Year (2020-2021) and Mansfield’s overall Secondary Teacher of the Year (2020-2021).
Sheppard said he’s ready to get to work.
“I am definitely excited, and it is a blessing to be a member of Jacket Nation,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited to meet these young men, outline a new culture, get in front of the community, and learn the traditions of Cleburne.”
Sheppard is a graduate of Mansfield High School and played football collegiately at UTEP where he served as defensive captain for the Miners.
He helped lead UTEP to its first bowl game in 12 years while being named All-WAC Conference in 2000. He was named to UTEP’s football hall of fame in 2020.