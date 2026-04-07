Texas High School Names New Football Coach and Athletic Director

Abernathy high school announced former offensive coordinator Keith Bloskas as head coach and athletic director on Tuesday.

He has been with Abernathy for five years. He replaces Justin Wiley, who left to take the job at Hawley after nine seasons. He went 45-25 with Abernathy, and the Antelopes have made the Texas High School Football Playoffs the last 16 years in a row.

The Antelopes finished the 2025 season with a 5-6 overall record. They lost to West Texas 43-14 in the first rounds of the Class 2A Division I playoffs.

Abernathy has averaged 7.6 wins per season over the past five seasons.

The Antelopes lose senior defender Ryan Hillis, who signed to play for Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.

“I’m super happy, I’m just ready to go on with the next step in life and see where it goes. I have a few friends down there, I’ve been there a couple of times. I love the coaching staff, and their defense matches me too, so it all works out!” he said, according to KCBD. “Without Abernathy here, I couldn’t be where I am. The love and support from this community is just amazing.”