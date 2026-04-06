Another Texas High School Football Quarterback Transfers to California School

Hayes Cloutier, in the words of LL Cool J, is going back to Cali.

The Fort Worth North Crowley starting quarterback has posted a new location this semester, playing now at Junípero Serra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano.

Cloudier posted videos of himself working out on April 4 and lists himself as QB1 for the school.

The left-handed throwing quarterback helped the Panthers go 12-2 this past season and reach the Class 6A Division 1 quarterfinals. His dad, Eric, posted on Instagram about his son’s transfer.

Cloutier is the second notable North Texas quarterback who is moving to California. Aledo signal-caller Nash McElree is transferring to Mission Viejo (California) for his senior season, according to previous High School on SI reporting.

Looking back

Cloutier threw for 2,058 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for 323 yards and 2 scores for the Panthers. One of those rushing touchdowns was a 14-yard scamper in the 33-21 loss to Allen.

The dual-threat quarterback battled injuries this past season and missed a state-ranked battle against Denton Guyer in Week 3.

He played in eight of the 14 games for the Panthers, but still earned first-team all-district honors for Ray Gates.

As recently as Feb. 27, he posted videos of himself throwing at the indoor facility at the University of North Texas — the school that hired Gates as an assistant coach.

Transfer time

Cloutier didn’t spend a full year at the Fort Worth school. He arrived this summer as a transfer from Inglewood High School. He went to that school for the final four weeks of the 2024-25 school year, but told the Dallas Morning News the move was due by his dad getting a new job.

During the 2024 football season, he was at Santa Margarita Catholic in Santa Margarita, California. The Eagles, led by new coach Carson Palmer, won the CIF Open Division championship over De La Salle this past season.

Cloutier, when he arrived at North Crowley, held offers from Arizona and Sacramento State. He posted on Twitter, and he got an offer to attend spring practice at Tulane.

He is now at a school that is coached by former NFL standout Hardy Nickerson. He was hired as JSerra’s head coach this offseason, taking over a program that was 3-7 last year.

Background

Cloutier was one of two transfers for the Panthers last season. He joined Jacob Torres, who ended up at North Crowley from Burleson Centennial.

As a sophomore, Torres was the 7-5A-I Offensive Newcomer of the Year for the Spartans. He threw for more than 2,000 passing yards and accounted for 23 total touchdowns.

The UIL Executive Committee denied Torres’ transfer and he could not play varsity last year. He will be able to in 2026, which would’ve created a quarterback competition at North Crowley.