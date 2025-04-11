Texas high school soccer: Class 4A boys, girls championship recaps
Day one of the UIL soccer championships in Georgetown provided four close games.
All of the finals were decided by one goal. One game needed overtime and another needed overtime and then penalty kicks to decide the champion in games on April 10.
The highlight of the day belonged to Celina, which won the Class 4A Division I title. The Lady Bobcats rallied from an early deficit and beat Davenport, part of Comal ISD. The win was the fourth straight title for the North Texas school, becoming the first UIL soccer program to win four in a row.
Matt Welch of Star Local Media posted that the seniors at Celina were 112-3-3 in their career with four state titles.
GAME RECAPS
Class 4A Division I girls
Celina 2, San Antonio Davenport 1
Davenport took an early lead but couldn’t hold off a second-half rally by Celina.
Ryleigh Stifflemire had a goal and assist and was named the game MVP.
She had the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute on an unassisted goal. She provided the helper on Grace Pritchard’s goal in the 54th minute which was the equalizer.
Celina was 28-1-0 this year and won its final 25 games.
Rylee Reisdorph got Davenport (21-3-1) on the board in the 31st minute.
Davenport goalkeeper Isabel Templeman had 18 saves, a new UIL record.
The Lady Wolves lost twice to Wimberley.
Class 4A Division II girls
Canyon Randall 3, Wimberley 2 (Randall wins in PKs, 7-6)
Kyleigh McHugh’s penalty kick in the shootout was the game-winner for the Raiders.
This was the first state title for the Amarillo school.
MVP honors for the finals went to Randall’s Kyndal McClain, who had a shootout goal and an assist.
Randall (23-5-2) and Wimberley (24-2-3) were tied at 1-1 at the break.
Wimberley went up 1-0 in the 7th minute on a goal by Lillian Sandoval. Ryan McClain tied it for the Lady Raiders in the 36th.
Randall went up 2-1 in the 43rd on a goal by Brooke French. Sandoval’s second goal in the 69th minute tied it for the Lady Texans.
The first 10 shots in PKs all went in. Then, both teams missed. Then both teams made it.
Wimberley missed on a stop by Randall keeper Jani Contreras.
Then, Kyleigh McHugh ended it.
Class 4A Division I boys
Salado 3, Fort Worth Castleberry 2, OT
Salado scored late to force overtime and then won it in the 82nd minute on a goal by Luke Anderson.
That was enough for him to earn MVP honors for the Eagles.
Salado had an interesting path to the finals after a forfeit win in the semifinals meant they didn’t play a game versus Progreso to get into the championship game.
Castleberry, part of River Oaks ISD, struck first with a maker by Christian Serrato.
The Lions led 2-1 at the break after a goal by Jose Chairez in the 38th minute.
Between the two goals by the Fort Worth score, Luke Munson tallied a goal in the 12th minute for Salado.
A goal from Damonte Foster in the 66th minute forced overtime for Salado.
The Eagles (24-3-3) won eight straight and 19 of their final 20 games.
Castleberry hadn’t lost since Jan. 22 — going 16-0-1 in that stretch. The Lions were 22-2-3 this year.
Class 4A Division II boys
Austin Achieve 1, Gainesville 0
Fredy Lozano’s goal in the 68th minute was enough for the Polar Bears to win the first state title in school history.
Victor Escobar made four saves and got the shutout for Achieve, which was 23-4-1 this year.
Leonardo Martinez made five saves on six shots on goal for Gainesville.
Gainesville finished 18-4-3 and made the state finals for the first time.
