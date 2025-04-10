National Player of the Year Aaliyah Chavez anchors High School On 'SI Six' girls basketball 2025 All-American team
The eyeballs on high school girls basketball is at an all-time high.
As popularity of the WNBA and women's college basketball grows — thank you A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, among many others — so does the interest among fans of the roughly 400,000 girls who currently participate in the sport at the high school level.
The skill and athletic levels have never been higher, demonstrated just in the past week at the McDonald's All-America Games and Chipotle Nationals.
High School On SI attempts to put a bow on the 2024-25 campaign today by announcing its 'SI Six' National Player of the Year and All-American team. Six of 400,000 is definitely the 1% of the 1%. Look beyond the super six for the rest of the squad on Friday.
The 'SI Six' 2025 All-American girls basketball team is a representation of America's best high school basketball talent on one team, encompassing individual accomplishment along with team impact and success.
'SI SIX' NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
G | Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey (Lubbock, Texas), Sr. (OKLAHOMA)
What possibly more could one player do in a season? In a four-year career? The 5-foot-10 point guard with an unyielding work ethic, an endless motor, a picture-perfect jumper and impeccable ball skills is so much more than a scoring machine, though her 4,796 career points is 14th best in girls high school basketball history.
The No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2025 averaged 34.9 points per game in 2024-25, up from her gaudy career average of 32.0, to go along with 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game. Chavez did it all for a 37-5 team that won the Texas 5A Division 2 state title, the program's first in 45 years, which she said was the most satisfying accomplishment of her remarkable senior year.
"It was incredible because I did it with a group of girls I've been playing together with since the seventh grade," she told High School on SI's Myckena Guerrero at the McDonald's All-American Game in Brooklyn. "That made it special to me, especially being my last year."
All that work with her quick, long-range shooting release paid off, as well as her other skill work, along with conditioning. Before today, she also won the Naismith Award and 2024-25 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She'll play at Oklahoma next season.
"As a player, I think I proved to myself I could do anything if I work hard," she said. "I eat, sleep and breathe basketball. There's not a day you don't see my in a gym."
As far as a legacy she hopes she leaves behind? "I just want to be remembered as one of the best. I want to make sure my name lives up to what everyone says. I know some people say I'm not going to be good in college or the WNBA. But I like to prove people wrong."
'SI SIX' 2025 ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
(Alphabetical)
1. C | Sienna Betts, Grandview (Aurora, Colo), Sr. (UCLA)
The McDonald's AA Game MVP did it all for the 25-3 Wolves, averaging 23.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.5 blocks. The 6-4 standout led the team (25-3) to a Class 6A state title, the team's third in four years. She'll join her sister, 6-7 Lauren Betts, at UCLA after surpassing her on the Colorado career leader list in rebounds and double-doubles.
2. G | Aaliyah Chavez, Sr. (OKLAHOMA)
Everything was special about her senior year that included a remarkable 16 games scoring at least 40 points, three of which reached at least 50. Of her 507 baskets (on 1,046 attempts), she made 194 three-pointers, with a high of 10 in a 93-33 win over Estacado when she scored 47. She made at least five 3s in 21 games. See complete bio and video interview above.
3. F | Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas (Ore.), Sr. (USC)
The fluid 6-1 do-everything standout led the Cavaliers to a 27-3 record and spot in the 6A state championship game. Ranked the No. 3 senior in her class, Davidson averaged better than 27 points and almost 10 rebounds per game to go along with nearly three assists and 3.3 steals per game. Her future college coach Lindsay Gottlieb called her the "jewel" of the 2025 class.
4. G | Saniyah Hall, Monteverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), Jr.
Making the long transfer from Shaker Heights (Ohio) didn't seem to faze the 6-2 guard one bit as she led perhaps the nation's top roster by averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game. The Eagles went 26-2 and were one win away from winning a mythical national championship, losing in the Chiptole Nationals championship game Saturday in overtime, 80-78, to IMG Academy. Hall is ranked the No. 1 player in the Class of 2026 by ESPN.
5. G | Allyahna "Puff" Morris, Etiwanda (Calif.), Sr. (CAL)
The heart, soul and everything else for the nation's No. 3 team and three-time defending California (CIF) Open Division champion, Morris averaged 24 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the 28-5 Eagles. A fourth-year starter, Morris, ranked the No. 12 player in the 2025 Class by ESPN, The 5-6 point guard led the Eagles to 121 wins over four seasons.
6. G | Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline (Millville, Utah), Sr. (DUKE)
Her season, much like her team's play, was just about perfect, averaging 26.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game for the 28-0 Riverhawks. They won their third straight championship with a 65-46 win over Snow Canyon in the 4A title game. The 6-foot standout had 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals as the Riverhawks won their 50th straight game over two seasons. In the McDonald's All-American game, Skinner had a game-high of seven assists and three steal in just 18 points.
