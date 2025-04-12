Texas high school soccer: Class 6A boys, girls championship recaps (4-12-25)
Two Austin schools play for championships today in nearby Georgetown
The last day of UIL soccer for the 2024-25 seasons started at 11 a.m. with the first of four games in Georgetown.
The first two days of finals included some close games, a title decided by PKs and a state title won by forfeit.
What will day 3 have? Follow along for updates throughout the day.
GAME RECAPS
Class 6A Division II girls
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Houston Stratford (WATCH LIVE)
Class 6A Division II boys
Mesquite vs. Austin Vandegrift, 1:30 p.m. (WATCH LIVE)
Class 6A Division I girls
Coppell vs. Austin Lake Travis, 4 p.m. (WATCH LIVE)
Class 6A Division I boys
Klein Cain vs. Alief Elsik, 6:30 p.m. (WATCH LIVE)
More From High School On SI
Texas high school soccer: Class 5A boys, girls championship recaps
Texas UIL strips Dallas Highland Park boys soccer team of state title; Liberty Hill named champions
Texas high school soccer: Class 4A boys, girls championship recaps
Published