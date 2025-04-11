Texas high school soccer: Class 5A boys, girls championship recaps
Day two of the UIL state soccer championships are underway in Georgetown.
The first two champions on Friday were also first-time state champs.
Dallas Highland Park made the finals for the second time in school history and won the Class 5A Division II titles.
The other state champions awarded in early games was Cedar Park.
The Wolverines knocked off a defending state champion behind MVP Meredith Koltz.
GAME RECAPS
Class 5A Division II boys
Dallas Highland Park 2, Liberty Hill 0
In the finals for the first time since 1987, Dallas Highland Park locked up the school’s first title in boys soccer.
Jack O’Grady’s goal in the 5th minute gave the Scots a lead they would not relinquish. The senior earned MVP honors in the championship game.
The Scots (21-1-2) scored both goals in the first half.
Hafeey Shah added the second goal in the 21st minute.
Liberty Hill was shut out by two keepers by the Scots. Justin Ratner had 5 saves in 75 minutes. Preston Telfer played the final 4-plus minutes.
The title game berth was also the second for Liberty Hill — the 4A runners-up in 2015.
Liberty Hill (15-8-7) had won nine in a row before the loss in the finals. At one point this year, the Panthers were 3-6-3.
Class 5A Division II girls
Cedar Park 3, Frisco Wakeland 1
Meredith Koltz scored twice — only four shots — to lead Cedar Park to a state championship Friday morning.
The state title is the first for the Timberwolves in the second trip to the finals. Cedar Park was the runner-up in 4A in 2002.
Cedar Park (25-2-1) scored all three goals in the first half.
Koltz — a Belmont University signee — had markers in the 6th and 23rd minutes. In between, Brooke Pack scored in the 9th.
Stats gave the Timberwolves 4 shots on goals — with 3 goals.
A nearly perfect season came to an end for the Wolverines.
Wakeland (25-1-1) won the Class 5A title last year and won the crown in 2022. The Frisco school is now 4-2 in state title games since 2011.
Lily McCalmont scored in the 76th minute for Wakeland.
Class 5A Division I girls
Colleyville Heritage vs. College Station A&M Consolidated
Class 5A Division I boys
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. San Antonio Southwest
Games will be updated throughout the night
