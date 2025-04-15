Texas high school softball Top 25 infielders: Vote on state's best performers
Softball season is in full swing across the state of Texas, and some of the state's best infielders are swinging hot bats. From players batting over .800, to some with 20-plus home runs, to those who have already eclipsed 40 stolen bases, we searched high and low to come up with 25 of the state's top performers to date.
We based these positional rankings off of how players appear on their school's roster, as well as information we've received on where they have played in the field this season. All varsity players who have logged at least five innings this season were eligible, though every player on this list far exceeded that figure.
We wrote about each of the top performers and how they've done this season below. Please note this is not a ranking of the overall top 25 and players are listed in alphabetical order. We are asking you to let us know who should be No. 1 by voting in our poll, which you can find beneath the top 25.
You may vote as many times as you'd like, and we encourage you to share it with others. Voting for Texas' top high school softball infielder will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on April 30.
Texas high school softball top 25 infielders
Hutton “Lulu” Adrian, soph., Melissa
One of the most productive sophomores in the state, Adrian is well on her way to eclipsing the 22 home runs she hit in 40 games as a freshman and is outpacing her .509 average by a healthy clip. Through 27 games this year, she’s batting .612 with 13 home runs, 10 doubles, two triples and 44 RBI. She has a great eye at the plate, drawing 25 walks to help aid her .717 on-base percentage.
Ariel Arambula, jr., Houston Cypress Ridge
After hitting 15 home runs as a freshman and eight more as a junior, Arambula has managed to smack 12 homers this year in just 18 games and 50 at-bats. With massive power, 20 of her 29 hits this season have gone for extra bases (12 home runs, six doubles, two triples). She also has 35 RBI, a 1.500 slugging percentage and 2.110 OPS.
Taylor Bilderback, sr., Midlothian Heritage
With good speed and a penchant for hitting the ball hard, Bilderback has been a stress for opposing defenses. In 29 games this season, Bilderback is batting .529 with 16 home runs, nine doubles, six triples, 52 runs, 43 RBI and sports a .608 on-base percentage.
Leilene Cardoza, jr., Socorro
Listed at 5-foot-1, Cardoza packs a punch at the plate and racks up hits in bunches. She’s batting .580 this season (58-for-100) with 11 home runs, 17 doubles, three triples and 34 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 28 games.
Mia Clemmer, jr., Coahoma
If it seems impossible to get Mia Clemmer out this season, that’s because it practically has been impossible to get her out this season. She handles the bat as well as anyone in Texas, batting .745 (41-for-55) with 12 home runs, 19 doubles, two triples, 37 RBI and 36 runs scored with a 2.634 OPS with a 1.818 slugging percentage. She has yet to strike out this season and has struck out only 10 times in her career in 249 at-bats.
Isabel Cruz, sr., New Braunfels
Cruz crushes softballs, and good luck getting her out. She carries a .722 on base percentage this season, is slugging 1.507 and carries a 2.229 OPS. A good defender, she sets the tone at the plate, batting .658 (48-for-73) with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 40 RBI.
Hope Gaudio, soph., Mansfield Legacy
Gaudio has some gawdy numbers this season. The star sophomore is batting .716 and slugging 1.543 with a 2.287 OPS. With 58 hits in 81 at-bats, Gaudio has clubbed 14 home runs, 13 doubles and six triples while driving in 52 runs and scoring 43 runs. In 90 plate appearances, she’s yet to strike out this year. In fact, Gaudio has struck out only six times across 202 career plate appearances (182 at-bats).
Madilynn George, sr., Leander Rouse
An astonishing career somehow keeps getting better. A career .566 hitter across 120 career games, George is batting .554 (36-for-65) with 20 home runs, eight doubles and 44 RBI. The first baseman sports a .678 on base percentage and has drawn 25 walks while striking out only twice.
Analisa Guerrero, jr., San Antonio Antonian Prep
After batting .417 with 12 home runs in 37 games as a sophomore, Guerrero has been even better as a junior, batting .500 (37-for-74) with 17 home runs, six doubles, 59 RBI and 30 runs scored in 28 games. She’s getting on base at a .602 clip.
Cienna Hernandez, jr., El Paso Ysleta
Another player having a breakout year, Hernandez is batting .560 (42-for-75) with 10 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs with 44 RBI and 44 runs scored.
Joni Jackson, sr., Breckenridge
Few people have been harder to get out than Jackson. Whatever you throw, she can seemingly hit. And when she connects, it usually goes for extra bases. Of Jackson’s 44 hits this season, 35 have gone for extra bases. She’s batting a staggering .733 with 18 home runs, 13 doubles, four triples, 44 RBI and 44 runs scored. Jackson also has a grand slam this season, walked 20 times, only struck out three times and has an astonishing .802 on base percentage.
Taegan Lermann, soph., Houston HCYA
With a 1.914 OPS and a 1.337 slugging percentage, Lermann has been nothing short of impressive at the plate. Through 29 games so far, she’s batting .551 with 16 home runs, 12 doubles, five triples and 52 RBI with 42 runs scored.
Arianna Lugo, soph., Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
Lugo had an impressive freshman season that saw her bat .483 with six home runs and 32 RBI in 31 games. As a sophomore, she’s already matched or surpassed nearly all those numbers in 12 fewer games. A tough out at the plate, Lugo is batting .729 (43-for-59) with six doubles, seven triples, seven home runs and 37 RBI in 19 games.
Parker Malone, soph., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Malone is having a career year and yet she’s only a sophomore. She’s batting a scorching .651 (54-for-83) with 19 home runs, 15 doubles, four triples, 72 RBI and has scored 52 runs in 26 games while drawing 12 walks and striking out only five times.
Kaygen Marshall, sr., Robinson
In 41 games as a junior, Marshall hit .491 with 22 home runs and 66 RBI. Through 25 games so far as a senior, she’s batting .449 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, four triples and 39 RBI. She’s also swiped 15 bases and scored 46 runs as a table setter for Robinson.
Ryan McIntosh, jr., Fulshear Jordan
Having a breakout season, McIntosh has shown impressive patience and pop at the plate as a junior. She’s drawn 25 walks in 80 plate appearances this season while also batting .473 with a career-high 13 home runs and tied her career high with four doubles. McIntosh also has more RBI (48) this season than she had in each of her first two years combined (39).
Kassandra Moreno, fr., Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Freshmen aren’t supposed to hit with as much ease as Moreno does. Through the first 19 games of her varsity career, Moreno has batted .810 (34-for-42) with nine doubles, five triples and 28 RBI. Sporting a whopping .864 on-base percentage, Moreno has drawn 17 walks and stolen 21 bases.
Julie Muniz, jr., El Paso Riverside
After a breakout sophomore season that saw her hit .683 with 10 home runs, Muniz dipped to a still impressive .581 average with four home runs as a junior. She’s gone all in as a senior, batting a career best .687 with 15 home runs, 17 doubles, six triples, 34 RBI and has scored 45 runs while getting on base at a .731 clip. With a 1.578 slugging percentage and a 2.309 OPS.
Lexi Rosillo, jr., Robinson
In about half as many games, Rosillo has already surpassed the career-high 15 home runs she hit last season as a sophomore. In 25 games, she’s clubbed 16 round-trippers while batting .561 with eight doubles, two triples, 48 RBI and 48 runs scored.
Claire Schreiner, sr., Frisco Wakeland
After batting .462 with six home runs and 19 doubles in 34 games as a junior, Schreiner has flipped those numbers as a senior, batting .500 with 16 home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 44 RBI in 23 games.
Addy Slovak, jr., Italy
It would be tough to find someone having a better start to their season than Slovak is having during her junior campaign. She’s batting a whopping .722 with hits in 39 of 54 at-bats, including four home runs, three doubles, one triple and 29 RBI while also drawing 15 walks. Sporting a .786 on-base percentage, Slovak is on pace to shatter her career-high in stolen bases. She swiped 44 bags in each of her freshman and sophomore seasons in 35 games. This year she’s already stolen 43 to give her 131 for her career.
Charlie Spinks, sr., Bushland
Perhaps saving her best for last, Spinks is having a career season in her final year at Bushland. After batting .460 with 14 doubles, four triples and nine home runs in 33 games as a junior, Spinks has broken out this year at the plate, batting .597 with 20 home runs, eight doubles, six triples, 62 RBI and 41 runs scored. Spinks is slugging 1.636 and carries a 2.276 OPS this year.
Sophie Vlasak, soph., Houston Memorial
She’s shaved a few points off her batting average this season, but Vlasak has doubled her power. In 21 games this year the talented slugger has batted .476 with 12 home runs, six doubles and 36 RBI. As a freshman she batted .513 with six homers, eight doubles, four triples and 37 RBI in 30 games.
Hannah Wells, sr., Coahoma
Spectacularly consistent throughout her career, we should’ve been able to guess Wells would have the type of season she’s having. Through 22 games, she’s hitting .652 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, two triples and 46 RBI. As a junior she batted .685 with 15 homers, 17 doubles, two triples and 61 RBI in 32 games. Across 40 games in her sophomore campaign, she hit .616 with 22 home runs, 13 doubles, two triples and 69 RBI. Across 128 games in her career, Wells carries a .603 average with 75 home runs, 53 doubles, 11 triples and 228 RBI.
Emma Willers, sr., Richardson Pearce
One of the top senior recruits in the state, the shortstop and second baseman is batting .729 (43-for-59) through 29 games with 14 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 56 RBI. So far she has scored 53 runs, drawn 28 walks and swiped 16 bases.
