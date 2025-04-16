Texas high school softball top 25 outfielders: Vote on the state’s best 2025 season performers
With the end of the regular season in sight, it's time for fans to cast their vote on who should be considered Texas' top outfielder for the 2025 season.
We searched all across the state and picked out 25 of the best performers from the 2025 season. We've added captions to each, so we encourage you to read up on each and then let us know who should be No. 1 by casting your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page.
We based these positional rankings off of how players appear on their school's roster, as well as information we've received on where they have played in the field this season. All varsity players who have logged at least five innings this season were eligible, though every player on this list far exceeded that figure.
Please note this is not a ranking of the overall top 25 and players are listed in alphabetical order. We are asking you to let us know who should be No. 1 by voting in our poll, which you can find beneath the top 25.
You may vote as many times as you'd like, and we encourage you to share it with others. Voting for Texas' top high school softball outfielders will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on April 30.
Also, check out the top 25 Texas high school softball infielders, and cast your vote for the best in the state at that position.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Texas high school softball top 25 outfielders
Giselle Alcala, soph., El Paso Americas
She had a great freshman season batting .424 with nine home runs, but Alcala has been even better as a sophomore. Through 33 games this year, she’s batting .512 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, six triples and 43 RBI.
Addison Carpenter, sr., Arp
Contributing to all phases of the game, Carpenter has been a hitting factory in her three years at the varsity level. This season she’s batting a whopping .648 (57-for-88) with 14 doubles, three triples and 33 RBI. She has scored a staggering 52 runs, has eight stolen bases, nine defensive assists and, drawing 14 walks at the plate, boasts a .699 on-base percentage. She’s a career .590 hitter across 69 varsity games.
Cali Chapman, sr., Houston Summer Creek
Chapman hasn’t committed an error in the field while netting two outfield assists this season. Meanwhile, Summer Creek’s star has racked up a .426 average with five doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 RBI. A threat on the basepaths, Chapman has drawn 13 walks and swiped 18 bases.
Chrysta Coy, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
More than half of her hits this season have gone for extra bases. Through 24 games, Coy is batting .440 (33-for-75) with 10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 31 RBI and has 10 stolen bases.
Peyton Dees, fr., Longview Spring Hill
What a year it’s been for the speedy freshman. Nearly every time an opposing pitcher has walked her, and it’s happened 27 times so far this year, she’s made them pay for it. In fact, Dees, hitting .478 through 24 games, has the wild distinction of having more walks (27) than hits (22) this season. For Dees, a walk is as good as a double, as she leads the state with 46 steals and has scored 39 runs.
Ava Ellis, soph., Burleson Centennial
She was fantastic as a freshman, batting .450 with eight home runs, 12 doubles, one triple and 42 RBI in 36 games. Well, she’s been even better as a sophomore. In 27 games this year she’s batting .488 with eight home runs, 13 doubles, four triples and 42 RBI.
Piper Francis, jr., Bushland
With one home run on her resume in 33 games entering the season, Francis turned the power on this year and clubbed eight homers in 29 games. Setting the table at the top of the lineup, Francis clubbed seven doubles, one triple, had 21 RBI, scored 46 runs and had 13 stolen bases.
Kyler Graham, jr., Midland Christian
Batting .585 as a freshman, Graham saw her average dip to .371 as a sophomore before seeming to recapture a bit of her magic this year. Through 20 games she’s batting .638 with 11 doubles, four triples and 22 RBI and has 10 stolen bases.
Zoey Greenwood, sr., Hooks
A four-year starter, Greenwood has seemingly saved her best for last as she’s batting a career-high .593 with 10 doubles, seven triples, four home runs and 32 RBI during her senior campaign. A threat to run anytime she’s on the bases, Greenwood is fifth in the state with 34 stolen bases in 2025.
Rachel Grundei, jr., Leander
If Grundei is standing on a base, chances are she’s about to steal the next one. An absolute menace on the basepaths who had 29 steals last season in 40 games, Grundei already has 21 steals in 21 games in 2025. She’s also batting .500 this year with five doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 31 RBI.
Emilee Holmes, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
A three-year starter and career .545 hitter, Holmes is easily having the best year of her career, batting .580 (51-for-88) with 15 doubles, five triples and 41 RBI. She’s also stolen 12 bases.
Lyndsey Hooker, sr., Prosper Walnut Grove
When she’s not striking batters out, Hooker is also one of the state’s best outfielders. After batting .473 last season with 12 home runs and 40 RBI as a junior, she’s on pace to smash those numbers this year. Through 25 games Hooker is batting .529 with 12 home runs, 13 doubles, four triples and 47 RBI.
Avery Howerton, jr., Whitesboro
While she’s not on pace to match last season’s .612 average, 17 home runs or 10 doubles, Howerton is still having a fantastic year at the plate for Whitesboro. In 23 games so far she’s batting .536 with eight home runs, five doubles and 31 RBI with eight stolen bases.
Aubree Jones, sr., Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
Forget doubles and triples, when Aubree Jones swings the bat, she’s usually aiming for four bases. Batting .625 through 20 games this season, Jones has 19 home runs, three doubles and one triple with 55 RBI and a .693 on-base percentage. In the outfield she has three assists and only one error.
Helen Maddux, sr., Houston Heights
A four-year starter who has been an impact player since the day she put on the Heights uniform, Maddux has also been wildly consistent. She batted .415 as a freshman, .441 as a sophomore, 404 as a junior and is currently batting .415 through 20 games. She’s also got six doubles, one triple and seven home runs and 15 RBI this season, which are also tracking with her year-over-year numbers.
Emmy May, sr., Southlake Carroll
Another senior having a career year, May is batting .506 through 29 games, smacking 15 doubles, one triple and five home runs. She has 34 RBI and a .583 on-base percentage.
Briyana Medina, sr., El Paso Del Valle
Talent is aplenty in the El Paso area and Medina had one of the best seasons of any outfielder. Turning in the best numbers of her career, Medina batted .495 with 18 doubles, five triples and seven home runs. She also racked up 37 RBI, scored 38 runs and finished with a .559 on-base percentage.
Kaitlyn Miller, jr., Humble Atascocita
It’s been a breakout season for Miller, who hit four home runs in the first 72 games of her high school career before smacking 12 through 26 games this season. A huge piece of Atascocita’s offense, Miller has batted .453 this season with 12 doubles, two triples and 48 RBI. She also has 14 stolen bases.
Charlea Padilla, jr., Italy
A two-sport standout who also stars in volleyball, Padilla’s athleticism shows up on the diamond. A five-tool athlete, Padilla is hitting .542 so far in 19 games with 10 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 33 RBI. A fantastic baserunner and a good defender, the junior has stolen a career-high 35 bases and recorded seven assists on defense.
Kaycee Slovak, sr., Ennis
She’s cut down a pair of runners from the outfield this season while batting .512 (42-for-82) with 11 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 34 RBI.
Evan Smith, sr., Fort Worth Southwest Christian
When she’s not pitching Smith handles duty in centerfield, where she’s been credited with 15 putouts and a whopping 14 assists this season. She’s just as dangerous at the plate, where she’s hitting .576 with eight home runs, five doubles, six triples and 39 RBI. She’s also drawn 15 walks, scored 39 runs and has a .636 on-base percentage.
Ryleigh Stinson, sr., Mansfield Legacy
Having the best season of her career, Stinson has eight home runs and a .434 batting average to go along with six doubles, three triples and 36 RBI.
Scarlet Travis, soph., Pleasanton
About half of the times Travis has put the ball in play this season, she wound up with a home run. Batting .318 on 27 hits, Travis has smacked 11 home runs in 28 games and collected three doubles, 12 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
Cozette Tyson, fr., Fort Worth Brewer
When she’s not busy stacking strikeouts as a pitcher, the two-way star roams the outfield for Brewer and has had one of the best regular seasons of any varsity outfielder. Through 28 games Tyson carries a .508 batting average (33-for-65) with nine home runs, six doubles, five triples and 31 RBI.
Aubrey Zuniga, jr., Weslaco East
Despite batting a combined .151 (13-for-86) with four doubles, no triples, three home runs and 17 RBI through her first two varsity seasons (38 games), Zuniga has broken out in a big way this year for Weslaco East, batting .472 (25-for-53) with six doubles, one triple, six home runs and 25 RBI.