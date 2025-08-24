Texas High School Sports Notebook: Summer Updates
As the Lone Star State shifts its focus to fall football, the summer brought plenty of developments shaping Texas high school sports. While many fans have been watching the gridiron, basketball has quietly seen some of the biggest moves of the year, with high-profile Texas players transferring to programs across the country. Southeastern Prep Academy in Florida and Oak Cliff Faith Academy in Dallas have emerged as major destinations, drawing top-tier talent and reshaping the high school basketball landscape.
Meanwhile, football programs in Texas have faced a mix of controversy and rule enforcement. Austin LBJ High School was forced to forfeit its 2024 wins due to ineligible players, while Franklin High School in El Paso conducted an internal investigation after allegations of hazing surfaced. In addition, the UIL is navigating realignment discussions, class adjustments, and postseason venue decisions that could impact schools statewide.
Add to that the recent eligibility update at San Marcos High School, which will allow 10 previously ineligible players to compete in the 2025 season, and the Texas high school sports landscape is entering fall with plenty of storylines to follow.
What You’ll Find Inside
- Southeastern Prep Academy: With the addition of several Texas talents, the Florida program is poised to make a significant impact on the national stage.
- Oak Cliff Faith Academy: The charter school's national schedule and influx of top-tier players position it as a formidable contender in the coming season.
- UIL Realignment: Potential changes to Class 6A could have broad implications for schools across Texas.
- Postseason Venues: Uncertainty regarding future football championship sites may lead to adjustments in how and where games are held.
- San Marcos Eligibility: The reinstatement of 10 players’ eligibility for 2025 marks a significant development for the program.
- Jakoby Dixon: Dixon’s next steps will be closely monitored by fans and recruiters alike.
Jorvorskie Lane Jr.: One of the top 2026 high school baseball players in the nation has transferred in-state.
Basketball Transfers: Texas Talent on the Move
Southeastern Prep Academy's Texas Influx
Southeastern Prep Academy in Orlando, Florida, has become a new destination for Texas high school basketball talent. Former Duncanville coach David Peavy has taken the helm at Southeastern Prep, bringing with him a host of Texas talent, including five-star sophomore guard Beckham Black, who is his stepson. Black, who averaged 9.7 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds during Duncanville's 2024–25 championship season, also contributed nearly two steals per game.
Joining Black at Southeastern Prep is four-star forward Marri Wesley, the MVP of Dallas Kimball's state championship team and fellow Texas natives Kellen Cantrell (a 6-foot-4 junior shooting guard formerly at Dallas Highland Park), Aiden Groce (6-2 junior guard from Arlington Martin)
They are joining a loaded roster at Southeastern Prep that includes five-star transfers Obinna Ekezie Jr., a small forward formerly of Prolific Prep, and CJ Rosser, a five-star power forward from Northern Nash in North Carolina.
The remainder of Peavy's squad is expected to be Griffin Starks (6-8 junior forward from Newport, Kentucky), Jayden Wilkins (6-foot-2 junior guard who is a holdover at Southeastern Prep), Rylan Kelly (6-3 senior shooting guard who is a holdover at Southeastern Prep) and Jackson Flint (6-7 senior forward from Spanish Springs High in Sparks, Nevada).
Oak Cliff Faith Academy's National Push
Closer to home, Oak Cliff Faith Academy (also known as Faith Family Academy) has been actively recruiting top talent from across Texas to Dallas.
The charter school, which transitioned to a national schedule after leaving the UIL last year, has once again added several standout players, including Kyle Amadi from Mansfield Lake Ridge, Xavier Young from Lewisville, Cameron Lomax from Frisco Heritage, and Brayden Williams from Fort Worth Boswell.
Notably, 6-9 forward/center Xavier Young has already received an offer from SMU.
Beckett Departs Highland Park
Dallas Highland Park suffered a pair of notable losses this summer, in Kellen Cantrell and 6-foot-7 senior power forward Henry Beckett. On Aug. 15, Beckett announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had transferred to Long Island Lutheran in New York for his final season.
In 25 games for the Fighting Scots last season, Beckett averaged 20.6 pionts and 8.9 rebounds per game - scoring 516 points and pulling down 231 rebounds.
Football: UIL Realignment, Forfeits & Hazing
Austin LBJ High School Forfeits 2024 Wins
In a significant ruling, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) mandated that Austin LBJ High School forfeit all 11 of its football victories from the 2024 season due to the participation of ineligible players. The forfeiture was a result of residency violations. Despite an undefeated regular season and a district championship, the Jaguars' wins were vacated, and Taylor High School, with a 5–6 overall record, was retroactively declared the Class 4A-1 District 13 champion.
The decision was made during a District Executive Committee meeting on July 17, 2025, following a self-report by LBJ regarding a paperwork error. Head coach Joseph Rauls, who took over in 2023, led a talented roster in 2024, featuring standout players such as quarterback Ali Scott and running back Caleb Crenshaw. Crenshaw and defensive back Yaheim Riley have since transferred to Anderson High School.
Taylor High School head coach Earven Flowers expressed respect for LBJ's program and emphasized his team's focus on the upcoming season. The Ducks are set to begin their 2025 campaign on August 29 against Gatesville.
El Paso Franklin High School Football Hazing Fallout
An investigation into allegations of hazing within the Franklin High School football team in El Paso revealed instances of inappropriate physical conduct among teammates. The investigation concluded that inappropriate conduct took place in the locker room and showers during Spring 2024 and in prior years.
The investigation was initiated in October 2024 after a student reported hazing activities. Although the school did not confirm all allegations, it acknowledged the occurrence of inappropriate behaviors. In response, Franklin High School implemented measures including rescheduling football periods to increase coach supervision, requiring all coaches and athletes to take courses through the National Federation of State High School Associations each season, and introducing the Texas Way curriculum to promote positive team culture.
El Paso ISD has since reassigned former head coach Daren Walker, who was also under investigation for unrelated allegations of slapping a player during a fundraising event. The district is in the process of hiring a new head football coach to lead the program moving forward.
UIL Classification & Postseason Update
The UIL has confirmed that it will not be adding a Class 7A during the 2024–2026 realignment cycle. Discussions are ongoing about potential adjustments to Class 6A to better balance competition among schools as enrollment numbers fluctuate.
The UIL has yet to finalize a host for the Texas high school football state championships beyond the 2025 season, sparking debate over whether AT&T Stadium in Arlington should continue hosting or if a regional rotation would be fairer. For 2025, the state championships will be held at AT&T Stadium from December 17–20, with all seating general admission and tickets purchased digitally.
AT&T Stadium has hosted 13 of the past 14 finals, with the exception of 2015 when the games were held at NRG Stadium in Houston.
San Marcos Eligibility Update
In 2022, the UIL ruled that 10 football players who transferred to San Marcos High School were ineligible for three years due to violations of transfer rules. These players, primarily from the San Antonio area, had played together on the Texas Seminoles youth football team and were recruited by Earl Anderson, a San Marcos ISD employee. The UIL's decision was based on evidence of recruiting activities, including emails and photos showing the players using San Marcos facilities.
As a result, San Marcos High School was placed on a three-year probation, and head coach John Walsh received a five-game suspension. Additionally, the UIL imposed a two-year postseason ban on the football program. However, the UIL later lifted the postseason ban, allowing the team to compete in the 2023 season.
The 10 players would now be eligible to play in the 2025 season.
Jakoby Dixon's Status
In the last week, word broke that all-state running back Jakoby Dixon is no longer with the Brenham Cubs football program. Head coach Danny Youngs confirmed Dixon's departure. Dixon had a standout sophomore season, rushing for 2,248 yards and 32 touchdowns, and finished his time with the Cubs with 3,429 career rushing yards, ranking fourth and third all-time in single-season and career rushing, respectively.
As of now, Dixon has not transferred to another program. His future plans remain unclear.
Baseball Spotlight: Jorvorskie Lane Jr. Transfers to Grapevine
One of the premier baseball players in the Fort Worth area is on the move. Senior utility standout Jorvorskie Lane Jr. has transferred from Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt to Grapevine High School, where he’ll join the two-time defending Class 5A state champions. Grapevine coach Jimmy Webster confirmed the transfer, with Lane starting classes at the school this week.
Lane, ranked the No. 9 player nationally in the Class of 2026 by Perfect Game, adds another major weapon to an already deep Mustangs roster as they chase a potential three-peat. The move also comes after Lane reopened his recruitment this summer, backing away from his commitment to Texas A&M following head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s departure for Texas.
At Wyatt, Lane’s production was nothing short of historic. As a sophomore, he powered the Chaparrals to their first playoff appearance in more than five decades. He hit .588 at the plate with 57 RBIs, posted a staggering 1.789 OPS, and swiped 61 bases, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous leadoff hitters in the country.
Now at Grapevine, Lane brings elite versatility - having played catcher, infield, and outfield - and a national reputation as a Perfect Game All-American and USA Baseball performer. He also showcased his big-game ability at Petco Park during the 2025 Perfect Game All-American Classic, doubling off the wall in left-center field and nearly homering.