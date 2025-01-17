Texas High School Star Wins National High School Girls Flag Football Player of the Year
Time after time, Texas continues to show that it is one of the best football states in the nation, with star talent constantly coming in and out of the state and going on to do big things. And with the emergence of girls flag football over the last couple of seasons, Texas wasted no time in asserting dominance in that field as well. After a strong 2024 season, it was announced that Ava Wallace of Rouse High School was named the National High School Girls Flag Football Player of the Year.
A quarterback for the Texas Fury, an NFL sanctioned all girls travel flag football team that has age groups between 11u all the way up to U23, the 5-foot-5 Wallace earned the inaugural award after leading her team to a 49-13 record and throwing for over 6,000 yards with 101 passing touchdowns. With more games being played in a flag football season, as a lot of competitions require teams to play multiple times in a day, the players get more opportunities to see action and put up big numbers.
Receiving the award through the Maxwell Football Club, Wallace was selected out of 31 other nominees, each provided by the 31 other NFL clubs working in partnership with the MFC. The club is also known for awarding the Bert Bell and Chuck Bednarik Awards, with the Bednarik award being earned by the Defensive Player of the Year in college football and the Bell award going to the player of the year in the NFL.
In a statement released by MFC executive director, Mark Wolpert, Wallace's dominance on the field combined with her excellence both as a student and within the community made her the perfect choice for this year's award. Holding a 3.9 GPA and being a member of the National Honor Society, Wallace's well-roundedness was highlighted in Wolpert's statement. Wallace also volunteers in a charity league, where she mentors other aspiring young flag football players.
Wallace has had a very decorated flag football career, passing for over 30,000 yards while recording over 500 touchdowns and has won a plethora of awards including MVP honors at international cups and in total, has over a dozen MVP awards. A true superstar of the game, Wallace will be honored at the Maxwell Awards Gala in Atlanta in March, where she will officially receive her award and be celebrated for her crowning achievement.