Texas High School Volleyball Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 30, 2025
There was no change at the top of the latest High School on SI Texas high school girls volleyball rankings for this week, as Trophy Club Byron Nelson High School remains the team to beat.
With a perfect 36-0 record, the Bobcats have been as good as advertised throughout the regular season. The defending state champions are looking to add a third title to the trophy case to go along with the first, which was captured back in 2019.
It is now postseason time in Texas high school volleyball, as the quest to dominate at the nets begins with bi-district round action. The area round of postseason play follows with regional semifinals and regional finals all leading up to the state semifinals in each class. The state championship matches will be played November 20-22, hosted by the University Interscholastic League.
Byron Nelson is the defending Class 6A Division II champion, as North Crowley won the 6A, Division I title last year. Corpus Christi Flour Buff (5A, DI), Frisco Wakeland (5A, DII), Decatur (4A, D1), Wimberley (4A, DII), Bushland (3A, DI, Stockdale (3A, DII), Johnson City (2A, DI) and Crawford (2A, DII) are the other reigning state champions in Texas high school volleyball.
Here are the latest Top 25 rankings from High School on SI for Texas high school volleyball:
High School on SI Texas High School Volleyball Top 25
1. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Last Week: No. 1
Up Next: Mansfield Lake Ridge
2. Cornerstone Christian
Last Week: No. 2
Up Next: N/A
3. Allen
Last Week: No. 3
Up Next: Coppell
4. Argyle
Last Week: No. 4
Up Next: Fort Worth Brewer
5. Southlake Carroll
Last Week: No. 5
Up Next: Mansfield Legacy
6. Mansfield
Last Week: No. 6
Up Next: Keller
7. Highland Park
Last Week: No. 7
Up Next: Frisco Heritage
8. Prestonwood Christian
Last Week: No. 8
Up Next: N/A
9. McKinney North
Last Week: No. 9
Up Next: Texarkana
10. Frisco Liberty
Last Week: No. 10
Up Next: Frisco Lone Star
11. Katy Tompkins
Last Week: No. 13
Up Next: George Ranch
12. Plano West
Last Week: No. 11
Up Next: Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus
13. Aledo
Last Week: No. 15
Up Next: Colleyville Heritage
14. Helotes O’Connor
Last Week: No. 16
Up Next: San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson
15. Flower Mound
Last Week: No. 12
Up Next: Plano
16. Austin
Last Week: No. 14
Up Next: Cedar Park Vista Ridge
17. El Paso Eastlake
Last Week: No. 17
Up Next: Midland Legacy
18. Austin Lake Travis
Last Week: No. 19
Up Next: Round Rock Stony Point
19. Lucas Lovejoy
Last Week: No. 20
Up Next: Hallsville
20. Pearland Dawson
Last Week: No. 21
Up Next: Fort Bend Travis
21. Round Rock
Last Week: No. 22
Up Next: Austin Westlake
22. Tomball
Last Week: No. 18
Up Next: Waller
23. New Braunfels
Last Week: No. 23
Up Next: Castroville Medina Valley
24. Cypress Ranch
Last Week: No. 24
Up Next: Tomball Memoral
25. Plano
Last Week: No. 25
Up Next: Flower Mound