High School

Texas High School Volleyball Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 30, 2025

Byron Nelson enters postseason play sitting atop Texas high school volleyball

Dana Becker

Southlake Carroll's Hattie Peters (No. 11) blocks a shot.
Southlake Carroll's Hattie Peters (No. 11) blocks a shot. / Gregory LaGrange

There was no change at the top of the latest High School on SI Texas high school girls volleyball rankings for this week, as Trophy Club Byron Nelson High School remains the team to beat.

With a perfect 36-0 record, the Bobcats have been as good as advertised throughout the regular season. The defending state champions are looking to add a third title to the trophy case to go along with the first, which was captured back in 2019.

It is now postseason time in Texas high school volleyball, as the quest to dominate at the nets begins with bi-district round action. The area round of postseason play follows with regional semifinals and regional finals all leading up to the state semifinals in each class. The state championship matches will be played November 20-22, hosted by the University Interscholastic League.

Byron Nelson is the defending Class 6A Division II champion, as North Crowley won the 6A, Division I title last year. Corpus Christi Flour Buff (5A, DI), Frisco Wakeland (5A, DII), Decatur (4A, D1), Wimberley (4A, DII), Bushland (3A, DI, Stockdale (3A, DII), Johnson City (2A, DI) and Crawford (2A, DII) are the other reigning state champions in Texas high school volleyball.

Here are the latest Top 25 rankings from High School on SI for Texas high school volleyball:

High School on SI Texas High School Volleyball Top 25

1. Trophy Club Byron Nelson

Last Week: No. 1

Up Next: Mansfield Lake Ridge

2. Cornerstone Christian

Last Week: No. 2

Up Next: N/A

3. Allen

Last Week: No. 3

Up Next: Coppell

4. Argyle

Last Week: No. 4

Up Next: Fort Worth Brewer

5. Southlake Carroll

Last Week: No. 5

Up Next: Mansfield Legacy

6. Mansfield

Last Week: No. 6

Up Next: Keller

7. Highland Park

Last Week: No. 7

Up Next: Frisco Heritage

8. Prestonwood Christian

Last Week: No. 8

Up Next: N/A

9. McKinney North

Last Week: No. 9

Up Next: Texarkana

10. Frisco Liberty

Last Week: No. 10

Up Next: Frisco Lone Star

11. Katy Tompkins

Last Week: No. 13

Up Next: George Ranch

12. Plano West

Last Week: No. 11

Up Next: Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus

13. Aledo

Last Week: No. 15

Up Next: Colleyville Heritage

14. Helotes O’Connor

Last Week: No. 16

Up Next: San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson

15. Flower Mound

Last Week: No. 12

Up Next: Plano

16. Austin

Last Week: No. 14

Up Next: Cedar Park Vista Ridge

17. El Paso Eastlake

Last Week: No. 17

Up Next: Midland Legacy

18. Austin Lake Travis

Last Week: No. 19

Up Next: Round Rock Stony Point

19. Lucas Lovejoy

Last Week: No. 20

Up Next: Hallsville

20. Pearland Dawson

Last Week: No. 21

Up Next: Fort Bend Travis

21. Round Rock

Last Week: No. 22

Up Next: Austin Westlake

22. Tomball

Last Week: No. 18

Up Next: Waller

23. New Braunfels

Last Week: No. 23

Up Next: Castroville Medina Valley

24. Cypress Ranch

Last Week: No. 24

Up Next: Tomball Memoral

25. Plano

Last Week: No. 25

Up Next: Flower Mound

More Texas High School Sports Headlines

feed

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Published |Modified
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Texas