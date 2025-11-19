Texas Police Identify 38 Victims as the Son of a State Championship Coach Faces Child Exploitation Charges
Police in Celina, Texas said Tuesday that their investigation into former Moore Middle School coach Caleb Elliott has identified 38 victims and led to multiple state and federal charges, marking the conclusion of the active phase of a case that has shaken the school district and its athletics programs.
Celina, somewhat of a boomtown of late after swelling from some 6,000 residents at the 2010 census to a population that is now believed to be more than 50,000, is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Investigation Identifies 38 Victims
Elliott, 26, a former sixth-grade history teacher and eighth-grade football coach at Celina ISD, was arrested three times in October and early November after students reported he allegedly recorded boys in a locker room, according to information released by Celina police during a Tuesday, Nov. 18, press conference.
He now faces state charges of invasive visual recording, possession or promotion of child pornography, and sexual performance of a child, along with federal charges that include seven counts of production of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography.
Celina Police Chief John Cullison said the investigation revealed digital evidence involving 38 victims. The findings were forwarded to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, and federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Texas are pursuing charges concurrently.
Cullison said investigators found no evidence to support allegations in a civil lawsuit that Elliott was caught placing cameras in the boys’ locker room during the 2024–25 school year and then banned from entering.
He also said investigators found no evidence of criminal conduct by Elliott’s father — longtime Celina head football coach and athletic director Bill Elliott — after examining claims in lawsuits and media reports.
Lawsuit Allegations Not Confirmed by Police
Civil lawsuits allege that Caleb Elliott began a relationship with a high school senior while serving as a substitute teacher at Celina High School during the 2022–23 school year. During that same period, he also served as an assistant football coach under his father, Bill Elliott. According to the lawsuits, the district reassigned Caleb Elliott to Moore Middle School in 2023 instead of terminating him after learning of the relationship.
Cullison said investigators attempted to interview the alleged senior, but the student’s attorney declined to allow the interview.
“As I stated, lawyers can subpoena witnesses, and they can choose to do so. But what I can confirm is that after reviewing the forensic evidence we had available to us, law enforcement cannot substantiate any criminal activity related to that individual,” Cullison said during the press conference.
Bill Elliott Addressed Community, Promised Justice
Bill Elliott, who has led Celina’s football program since 2020, was placed on paid administrative leave while the district launched an independent third-party investigation into the ongoing criminal case involving his son, Caleb Elliott.
The district said the leave is non-disciplinary and recommended by the investigator to prevent any possible interference with the criminal inquiry. Moore Middle School Principal Allison Ginn was placed on leave for the same reason.
Elliott guided the Celina Bobcats to a 16–0 record and a Class 4A Division I state championship last season and the team was 8-0 this year before Elliott was placed on leave. The team has gone on to win three more games, including a 77-0 victory over Dallas L.G. Pinkton in the Bi-District round of the UIL 4A-Division I Texas State Championships last week to improve to 11-0.
Celina takes on Fort Worth Eastern Hills in an Area game this week, though it remains unclear when Bill Elliott will be allowed to return to the sidelines.
Before his suspension, Elliott spoke to parents at a community meeting, addressing concerns over the investigation.
“I promise you,” Elliott told the crowd, “It’s horrible … I want justice to be done, and justice will be done.”
He said his son, Caleb Elliott, alone was responsible for the alleged crimes.
“There’s one person to blame for all of this. One person that made a bad decision, a bad choice, that is in a dark place. And he will serve the justice that will be served to him. He will face the consequences that will come to him. He will. That’s the way it will be. I’m not here to get him out of that. Nobody is. Not the school district—[not] anybody. He will serve what he has to serve, and justice will prevail,” Elliott said.
Criminal Charges and Arrest Timeline
Caleb Elliott was first taken into custody Oct. 3 after two students reported to police that he had allegedly recorded them on Oct. 2 in various states of undress, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Police later obtained a warrant to search his cell phone and reported finding 12 images that met the legal definition of child pornography and additional images they described as lewd. He was arrested again on Oct. 9 and then turned himself in on Nov. 6 on a third state charge. His federal indictment followed on Nov. 12.
Following his initial arrest, Celina ISD placed Caleb Elliott on administrative leave. He resigned and surrendered his teaching license before an Oct. 16 school board meeting.
District Response and Civil Lawsuits
The district has launched an independent third-party investigation, in addition to a Texas Education Agency inquiry, into hiring decisions, reporting practices, and any potential systemic issues surrounding the case. Staff placed on leave will remain off duty until those investigations conclude, the district has said.
Superintendent Tom Maglisceau said in a statement, as reported by WFAA, that Celina ISD had “no prior knowledge” of alleged criminal behavior before being notified by police on Oct. 3.
The district said it reported information to state agencies, communicated with families, and encouraged anyone with evidence to contact police.
Families of alleged victims have filed civil lawsuits alleging negligence and emotional distress. Their attorney, Paul Herz, told Fox 4 that his clients are seeking accountability from the district.
“My clients have already told me I’m not after money, I’m after the truth,” Herz said.
Other Staffing Issues Surface at Celina ISD
Celina ISD has faced additional personnel challenges in recent weeks. Neil Phillips, who had been hired as the district’s new wrestling coach for the 2025–26 school year, was placed on administrative leave in late October after a social media post revealed he had resigned from Melissa ISD in March following allegations of classroom misconduct. Phillips resigned from Celina ISD in early November, just days after being placed on leave.
Recent weeks have brought additional challenges for Celina ISD, as several employees have faced legal trouble. One staff member was taken into custody after an off-campus altercation that resulted in an injury and two teachers were arrested in connection with incidents involving student safety after allegations of impairment in the classroom.
Moving Forward
Cullison thanked victims and families for their cooperation and said the department will assist prosecutors as the case moves forward.
“The courage it takes to come forward in a case like this cannot be overstated,” he said Tuesday.
The cases against Caleb Elliott remain active in both federal and state courts, and authorities said additional charges could be filed if new evidence emerges. Police and the district continue to encourage anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward.