Texas RB Phenom Landen Williams-Callis Has 50+ Offers—and He’s Just Getting Started
A Small Back With a Big Game: The Rise of Williams-Callis
Despite being only 5-foot-7, 180-pounds, Landen Williams-Callis has been making highlight reel plays and racking up college offers on the football field since middle school. With a running style which is a mix of Emmit Smith’s power and Reggie Bush’s shiftiness, all one must do is look at Williams-Callis' eye popping highlight reel to see he is special.
4,000 Yards, 66 TDs—and Still Two Years Left
As a result of running for 4,029 yards and 66 touchdowns in just 29 varsity games, Williams-Callis is currently ranked as the number one or number two high school running back for the class of 2027, depending on which recruiting service you check, in the state of Texas depending to which service you subscribe to. After rushing for more than 2,000 yards, scoring 43 touchdowns and helping secure Richmond Randle’s first state championship last season, Williams-Callis has secured over 50 offers and can basically go to any Power 4 school in the nation.
The Recruitment Race: 50+ Offers and Counting
With Texas, Georgia and Oregon recruiting him heavily, what is it going to take to get a full commitment out of Williams-Callis.
“I don’t really got a top five right now as it’s basically even with everybody for me right now,” Williams-Callis said ahead of his visit to Missouri this weekend. “I’m looking for a program that can develop me to go to the NFL, that’s big on family and has a strong family vibe and a coaching staff that’s solid that I feel good about.”
For insight into why Williams-Callis is getting so much hype despite his small stature all one must do is look at his splendid stats through two seasons on varsity for Richmond Randle located just outside of Houston. Despite playing in Class 5A, which is the second biggest division in Texas, Williams-Callis racked up 1944 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games as a freshman.
Playoff Heroics and Championship Glory
In just two seasons, Williams-Callis has run for 100 yards or more in 24 games and scored a touchdown in 26 games overall. The talented rising junior showed when the chips are down he can get down thanks to rushing for 725 yards and 11 touchdowns in six playoff games on the way to leading his team to their state title last season.
In the biggest game of his career to date, Williams-Callis rushed for 101 yards and 1 touchdown to earn the Offensive MVP of the state championship game.
A Reggie Bush-Type Back with Ashton Jeanty Power
“I feel like I’m a Reggie Bush type of back who is shifty and fast that can break off tackles like Ashton Jeanty,” Williams-Callis said. “I’m not concerned about rankings and all that because I know I’m a good back and that’s just about politics and my film speaks for itself."
NFL Goals, Family Vibe, and No Commitment Timeline—Yet
"I don’t know when I’m going to commit as I thought about doing it in the season, but will more than likely commit around this time next year.”
Whichever school is fortunate enough to get Williams-Callis to commit to them will be getting one of the most prolific running backs to come out of Texas this century. The man is a proven winner and shines on the big stage and can make an impact on their program from Day 1.
What more can you ask for in today’s crazy recruiting climate we live in today.