Texas UIL girls basketball region finals bracket, scoreboard; score updates for Class 1A-6A playoffs

Updated brackets and scores for all classes and divisions of the Texas UIL girls basketball playoffs

Muenster's Emma Grewing shoots the ball during a playoff game against Seymour on Monday, February 17, 2025, at Burkburnett High School. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games as we’ve reached the regional final round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff. 

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.

Regional semifinals began Monday, and though some regional finals begin tonight, there are still a pair of Class 3A Division II region semifinals that aren’t scheduled to be played until Friday, Feb. 21.

The state semifinals begin on Feb. 24, and the state championship games are slated for Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas. Check back often as we will update scores regularly as they come in.

TEXAS UIL GIRLS REGION FINALS BRACKET, SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Division I

Region 1

Spur vs. Gail Borden County

Region 2

Clyde Eula vs. Hermleigh

Region 3

Newcastle vs. Neches

Region 4

Broaddus vs. Brookeland

Class 1A Division II

Region 1

Texline vs. Nazareth

Region 2

Merzton Irion County vs. Jayton

Region 3

Milford vs. Saltillo

Region 4

Zavalla vs. Abbott

Class 2A Division I

Region 1

Ozona vs. Panhandle

Region 2

Nocona vs. Muenster

Region 3

Larue LaPoynor vs. Jewett Leon

Region 4

San Saba vs. Flatonia

Class 2A Division II

Region 1

Farwell vs. Clarendon

Region 2

Lipan vs. Lindsay

Region 3

Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Douglass

Region 4

Goldthwaite vs. Mason

Class 3A Division 1

Region 1

Dalhart vs. Tuscola Jim Ned

Region 2

Gunter vs. Winnsboro

Region 3

Little River Academy vs. Fairfield

Region 4

Corpus Christi West Oso vs. Bishop

Class 3A Division II

Region 1

Wichita Falls City View vs. Idalou

Region 2

Bells/Quitman winner vs. Paradise/Tatum winner (Those Region 2 semifinal games are scheduled to be played Friday, Feb. 21.)

Region 3

West vs. Kountze

Region 4

El Maton Tidehaven vs. Jourdanton

Class 4A Division I

Region 1

Decatur vs. Canyon

Region 2

Mabank vs. Kennedale

Region 3

Waco La Vega vs. China Spring

Region 4

San Antonio Davenport vs. Fredericksburg

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

Brock vs. Glen Rose

Region 2

Dallas Lincoln vs. Godley

Region 3

Hamshire-Fannett vs. Bridge City

Region 4

Geronimo Navarro vs. Cuero

Class 5A Division I

Region 1

Amarillo Tascosa vs. Denton Ryan

Region 2

Red Oak vs. Dallas Highland Park

Region 3

Georgetown vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson

Region 4

San Antonio Wagner vs. San Antonio Pieper

Class 5A Division II

Region 1

Lubbock Monterey vs. Argyle

Region 2

Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Wakeland

Region 3

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Bryan Rudder

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. Cedar Park

Class 6A Division I

Region 1

Fort Worth North Crowley vs. Plano East

Region 2

Duncanville vs. Cedar Hill

Region 3

Houston Summer Creek vs. Pearland Dawson

Region 4

Cibolo Steele vs. San Antonio Brennan

Class 6A Division II

Region 1

Fort Worth Boswell vs. Wolfforth Frenship

Region 2

Lancaster vs. Cypress Springs

Region 3

Fort Bend Hightower vs. Houston Alief Taylor

Region 4

San Antonio Churchill vs. San Marcos

Published
