Texas UIL girls basketball region finals bracket, scoreboard; score updates for Class 1A-6A playoffs
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games as we’ve reached the regional final round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
Regional semifinals began Monday, and though some regional finals begin tonight, there are still a pair of Class 3A Division II region semifinals that aren’t scheduled to be played until Friday, Feb. 21.
The state semifinals begin on Feb. 24, and the state championship games are slated for Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas. Check back often as we will update scores regularly as they come in.
UPDATED: Texas UIL girls basketball playoffs Class 1A-6A region semifinals scoreboard (02/17/2025 - 02/21/2025)
TEXAS UIL GIRLS REGION FINALS BRACKET, SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Spur vs. Gail Borden County
Region 2
Clyde Eula vs. Hermleigh
Region 3
Newcastle vs. Neches
Region 4
Broaddus vs. Brookeland
Class 1A Division II
Region 1
Texline vs. Nazareth
Region 2
Merzton Irion County vs. Jayton
Region 3
Milford vs. Saltillo
Region 4
Zavalla vs. Abbott
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Ozona vs. Panhandle
Region 2
Nocona vs. Muenster
Region 3
Larue LaPoynor vs. Jewett Leon
Region 4
San Saba vs. Flatonia
Class 2A Division II
Region 1
Farwell vs. Clarendon
Region 2
Lipan vs. Lindsay
Region 3
Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Douglass
Region 4
Goldthwaite vs. Mason
Class 3A Division 1
Region 1
Dalhart vs. Tuscola Jim Ned
Region 2
Gunter vs. Winnsboro
Region 3
Little River Academy vs. Fairfield
Region 4
Corpus Christi West Oso vs. Bishop
Class 3A Division II
Region 1
Wichita Falls City View vs. Idalou
Region 2
Bells/Quitman winner vs. Paradise/Tatum winner (Those Region 2 semifinal games are scheduled to be played Friday, Feb. 21.)
Region 3
West vs. Kountze
Region 4
El Maton Tidehaven vs. Jourdanton
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
Decatur vs. Canyon
Region 2
Mabank vs. Kennedale
Region 3
Waco La Vega vs. China Spring
Region 4
San Antonio Davenport vs. Fredericksburg
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
Brock vs. Glen Rose
Region 2
Dallas Lincoln vs. Godley
Region 3
Hamshire-Fannett vs. Bridge City
Region 4
Geronimo Navarro vs. Cuero
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
Amarillo Tascosa vs. Denton Ryan
Region 2
Red Oak vs. Dallas Highland Park
Region 3
Georgetown vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Region 4
San Antonio Wagner vs. San Antonio Pieper
Class 5A Division II
Region 1
Lubbock Monterey vs. Argyle
Region 2
Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Wakeland
Region 3
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Bryan Rudder
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. Cedar Park
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
Fort Worth North Crowley vs. Plano East
Region 2
Duncanville vs. Cedar Hill
Region 3
Houston Summer Creek vs. Pearland Dawson
Region 4
Cibolo Steele vs. San Antonio Brennan
Class 6A Division II
Region 1
Fort Worth Boswell vs. Wolfforth Frenship
Region 2
Lancaster vs. Cypress Springs
Region 3
Fort Bend Hightower vs. Houston Alief Taylor
Region 4
San Antonio Churchill vs. San Marcos