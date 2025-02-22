Texas UIL high school boys basketball Class 1A-6A Area playoff scoreboard, updates (02/20/2025 - 02/22/2025
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
First-round games will be played Feb. 17-18, with Area play set for Feb. 20-22. Regional semifinal action is slated for Feb. 24-25, Regional finals Feb. 27-Mar. 1 and state semifinals on March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.
Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).
Check back here often, as scores will be updated regularly throughout the tournament.
TEXAS UIL BOYS BASKETBALL AREA PLAYOFF CLASS 1A-6A SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Booker vs. Wildorado
Gail Borden County vs. Crosbyton
Miami vs. Happy
Lamesa Klondike vs. Turkey Valley
Region 2
Rankin vs. Garden City
Clyde Eula vs. Hamlin
Imperial Buena Vista vs. Water Valley
Westbrook vs. Munday
Region 3
Perrin-Whitt vs. Gilmer Union Hill
May vs. Avalon
Forestburg vs. Avery
Stephenville Huckaby vs. Elkhart Slocum
Region 4
Zephyr vs. Wells
Fayetteville vs. Lasara
Jonesboro vs Brookeland
Richards vs. Tilden McMullen County
Class 1A Division II
Region 1
Follett vs. Texline
Whitharral vs. Lorenzo
McLean vs. Nazareth
Loop vs. Petersburg
Region 2
Balmorhea vs. Mertzon Irion County
Gordon vs. Jayton
Sanderson vs. Robert Lee
Ira vs. Benjamin
Region 3
Bryson vs. Ector
Sidney vs. Bynum
Henrietta Midway vs. Saltillo
Iredell vs. Coolidge
Region 4
Abbott vs. Groveton Centerville
Calvert vs. San Isidro
Oglesby vs. Kennard
Dime Box vs. San Perlita
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Stinnett West Texas vs. Olton
Plains vs. Big Lake Reagan County
Spearman vs. Abernathy
Ropesville Ropes vs. Forsan
Region 2
Seymour vs. Waco Bosqueville
Muenster vs. Cooper
Cisco vs. Waco Meyer
Alvord vs. Mount Pleasant Harts Bluff
Region 3
Marlin vs. Frankston
Hawkins vs. Hemphill
Corsicana Mildred vs. Normangee
Overton vs. Shelbyville
Class 4
Saratoga West Hardin vs. Thorndale
San Antonio Stacey vs. Port Aransas
Hearne vs. Flatonia
Brackett vs. Santa Maria
Class 2A Division II
Region 1
Gruver vs. Floydada
Whiteface vs. Miles
Quanah vs. New Home
Morton vs. Roscoe
Region 2
Windthorst vs. Lipan
Honey Grove vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
Albany vs. Graford
Lindsay vs. Clarksville
Region 3
Italy vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill
Alto vs. Gary
Mart vs. Grapeland
Douglass vs. Tenaha
Region 4
Evadale vs. Weimar
Goldthwaite vs. Ben Bolt
Mumford vs. Milano
Junction vs. Agua Dulce
Class 3A Division I
Region 1
Bushland vs. Brownfield
Sweetwater vs. Iowa Park
Shallowater vs. Presidio
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Peaster
Region 2
Whitesboro vs. Pottsboro
Jefferson vs. Malakoff
Ponder vs. Commerce
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Tatum
Region 3
Troy vs. Franklin
Pollok Central vs. Onalaska
Palmer vs. Mexia
Winnie East Chambers vs. Hitchcock
Region 4
Columbus vs. Universal City Randolph
Corpus Christi London vs. Raymondville
Luling vs. Crystal City
Corpus Christi West Oso vs. Rio Hondo
Class 3A Division II
Region 1
Childress vs. Coahoma
Clyde vs. Wichita Falls City View
Slaton vs. Alpine
Blanco vs. Holliday
Region 2
Duncanville Village Tech vs. Paris Chisum
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Edgewood
Paradise vs. Lone Oak
Hooks vs. Grand Saline
Region 3
Keene vs. Buffalo
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. New Waverly
Scurry-Rosser vs. Palestine Westwood
Kountze vs. East Bernard
Region 4
Altair Rice Consolidated vs. San Antonio Cole
Aransas Pass vs. IDEA Quest College Prep
Poth vs. San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks
Taft vs. Lyford
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
San Elizario vs. Seminole
Lubbock Estacado vs. Burkburnett
El Paso Ysleta vs. Amarillo West Plains
San Angelo Lake View vs. Decatur
Region 2
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Kimball
Sulphur Springs vs. Longview Pine Tree
Celina vs. Dallas Carter
Paris vs. Kilgore
Region 3
Bullard vs. Huffman Hargrave
Stafford vs. Waco La Vega
Lufkin Hudson vs. Houston Washington
Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. Gatesville
Region 4
LBJ Austin vs. Somerset
Freeport Brazosport vs. Hidalgo
San Antonio Davenport vs. Floresville
Bay City vs. La Feria
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Mountain View vs. Pampa
Glen Rose vs. Krum
El Paso Riverside vs. Amarillo Randall
Brock vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain
Region 3
Bridge City vs. Houston Yates
Sealy vs. Lorena
Silsbee vs. Houston Wheatley
Brookshire Royal vs. Waco Connally
Region 4
Lago Vista vs. Pearsall
La Marque vs. Kingsville King
Wimberley vs. Carrizo Springs
Wharton vs. Port Isabel
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo
Denton vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights
El Paso vs. Wichita Falls Legacy
North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Arlington Mansfield Timberview
Region 2
Walnut Grove vs. Frisco Heritage
Dallas White vs. Red Oak
Lufkin vs. Dallas Highland Park
West Mesquite vs. Belton
Region 3
Huntsville vs. Beaumont West Brook
Houston Spring Woods vs. Georgetown East View
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Beaumont United
Sugar Land Fort Bend Kempner vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Region 4
Leander vs. San Antonio Southwest
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Edinburg Vela
Laredo Nixon vs. McAllen
Class 5A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Andress vs. Amarillo Palo Duro
Colleyville Heritage vs. Arlington Seguin
Cantillo vs. Lubbock-Cooper
Argyle vs. Arlington Mansfield Summit
Region 2
Hallsville vs. Frisco Memorial
Dallas South Oak Cliff vs. Waco University
Mt. Pleasant vs. The Colony
Dallas Seagoville vs. Killeen Ellison
Region 3
Brenham vs. Port Arthur Memorial
Richmond Randle vs. Austin Pflugerville County
Montgomery vs. Mt. Belview Barbers Hill
Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall vs. Austin McCallum
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Jefferson
Rio Grande City vs. McAllen Rowe
San Antonio Alamo Heights vs. San Antonio Jay
Corpus Christi Ray vs. McAllen Memorial
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Eastlake vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Arlington Martin
Odessa Permian vs. Fort Worth North Crowley
Allen vs. South Grand Prairie
Region 2
Wylie vs. Duncanville
Spring Grand Oaks vs. Cypress Woods
Rockwall vs. Waxahachie
Houston Aldine vs. Houston Cypress Ranch
Region 3
Houston Lamar vs. Katy Seven Lakes
Richmond Fort Bend Travis vs. Humble Atascocita
Bellaire vs. Katy Cinco Ranch
Missouri City Ridge Point vs. Houston Summer Creek
Region 4
Austin Round Rock Westwood vs. San Antonio Johnson
Cibolo Steele vs. Harlingen
Austin Lake Travis vs. San Antonio Brennan
San Antonio East Central vs. Los Fresnos
Class 6A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Eastwood vs. Crowley
Denton Guyer vs. Dallas Jesuit
Wolfforth Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll
Little Elm vs. Grand Prairie
Region 2
Wylie East vs. Killeen Shoemaker
The Woodlands College Park vs. Spring Klein Collins
Tyler Legacy vs. Mesquite Horn
Willis vs. Cypress Springs
Region 3
Houston Cypress Falls vs. Fulshear Jordan
Richmond Fort Bend Bush vs. Houston King
Houston Stratford vs. Richmond George Ranch
Pearland Shadow Creek vs. Kingwood
Region 4
Round Rock Stony Point vs. San Antonio Sotomayor
Converse Judson vs. Edinburg
Austin Vandegrift vs. San Antonio Harlan
Schertz Clemens vs. Brownsville Hanna