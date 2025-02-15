Texas UIL high school boys basketball first round playoff brackets, matchups for Classes 6A-1A (02/17 - 02/18/2025)
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament begins this week with an exciting slate of games in the opening round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
First-round games will be played Feb. 17-18, with Area play set for Feb. 20-22. Regional semifinal action is slated for Feb. 24-25, Regional finals Feb. 27-Mar. 1 and state semifinals on March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.
Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).
Texas UIL boys state playoff bi-district Class 1A-6A schedules
(Games to be played Feb. 17-18)
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Booker vs. Shamrock
Wildorado vs. Springlake-Earth
Anton vs. Gail Borden County
Crosbyton vs. Paducah
White Deer vs. Miami
Happy vs. Boys Ranch
Lamesa Klondike vs. Meadow
Turkey Valley vs. O’Donnell
Region 2
TBA vs. Rankin
Garden City vs. Paint Rock
Clyde Eula vs. Roby
Hamlin vs. Vernon Northside
Imperial Buena Vista vs. TBA
Menard vs. Water Valley
Westbrook vs. Baird
Munday vs. Aspermont
Region 3
Perrin-Whitt vs. Saint Jo
Dodd City vs. Gilmer Union Hill
May vs. Lingleville
Avalon vs. Neches
Forestburg vs. Newcastle
Avery vs. Cumby Miller Grove
Stephenville Huckaby vs. Cross Plains
Elkhart Slocum vs. Covington
Region 4
Zephyr vs. Waco Gholson
Wells vs. Spurger
Fayetteville vs. Waelder
Utopia vs. Lasara
Jonesboro vs. Richland Springs
Brookeland vs. Broaddus
Molton vs. Richards
Tilden McMullen County vs. D’Hanis
Class 1A Division II
Region 1
Follett vs. Groom
Texline vs. Hart
Whitharral vs. Ackerly Sands
Loranzo vs. Matador Motley County
McLean vs. Briscoe Fort Elliott
Nazareth vs. Pringle-Morse
Loop vs. Amherst
Guthrie vs. Petersburg
Region 2
TBA vs. Grandfalls-Royalty
Mertzon Irion County vs. Lohn
Gordon vs. Hermleigh
Jayton vs. Knox City
Sanderson vs. TBA
Rochelle vs. Robert Lee
Ira vs. Strawn
Benjamin vs. Haskell Paint Creek
Region 3
Bryson vs. Bellevue
Ector vs. Sulphur Bluff
Sidney vs. Bluff Dale
Bynum vs. Mount Calm
Henrietta Midway vs. Woodson
Saltillo vs. Savoy
Iredell vs. Rising Star
Coolidge vs. Milford
Region 4
Cherokee vs. Abbott
Groveton Centerville vs. Leggett
Calvert vs. Austwell-Tivoli
Comstock vs. San Isidro
Oglesby vs. Brookesmith
Chester vs. Kennard
Nordheim vs. Dime Box
San Perlita vs. Rocksprings
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Stinnett West Texas vs. TBA
Olton vs. New Deal
Plains vs. McCamey
Big Lake Reagan County vs. Coleman
TBA vs. Spearman
Abernathy vs. Hale Center
Wink vs. Ropesville Ropes
Ballinger vs. Forsan
Region 2
Seymour vs. Hawley
Hamilton vs. Waco Bosqueville
Muenster vs. TBA
Cooper vs. Omaha Pewitt
Cisco vs. Nocona
Waco Meyer vs. Poolville
TBA vs. Alvord
Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff vs. Quinlan Boles
Region 3
Marlin vs. Kerens
Frankston vs. Lovelady
TBA vs. Cushing
Timpson vs. Hemphill
Corsicana Mildred vs. Axtell
Normangee vs. Alba-Golden
Overton vs. TBA
Shelbyville vs. Beckville
Region 4
Saratoga West Hardin vs. TBA
Thorndale vs. Ganado
San Saba vs. San Antonio Stacey
Port Aransas vs. TBA
TBA vs. Sabine Pass
Flatonia vs. Holland
Brackettville Brackett vs. Harper
TBA vs. Kenedy
Conference 2A Division II
Region 1
Gruver vs. TBA
Farwell vs. Floydada
Whiteface vs. Fort Hancock
Christoval vs. Miles
TBA vs. Stratford
New Home vs. Lockney
Iraan vs. Morton
Roscoe vs. Sonora
Region 2
Windthorst vs. Anson
Lipan vs. Itasca
Slidell vs. TBA
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Bogata Rivercrest
Albany vs. Petrolia
Crawford vs. Graford
TBA vs. Lindsay
Clarksville vs. Cumby
Region 3
Moody vs. Italy
Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Latexo
TBA vs. Alto
Gary vs. Chrieno
Frost vs. Mart
Grapeland vs. Larue LaPoynor
Douglass vs. TBA
San Augustine vs. Tenaha
Region 4
Evadale vs. Bremond
Granger vs. Weimar
Goldthwaite vs. Sabinal
Woodsboro vs. TBA
Mumford vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy
Shiner vs. Milano
Falls City vs. Junction
TBA vs. Pettus
Class 3 Division I
Region 1
Bushland vs. Littlefield
Brownfield vs. Kermit
Comfort vs. Sweetwater
Iowa Park vs. Comanche
Shallowater vs. Dalhart
Presidio vs. Denver City
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Ingram Moore
Peaster vs. Bowie
Region 2
TBA vs. Whitesboro
Pottsboro vs. Emory Rains
Jefferson vs. Atlanta
Malakoff vs. Gladewater Sabine
Ponder vs. TBA
Commerce vs. Gunter
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Daingerfield
Tatum vs. Mineola
Region 3
TBA vs. Grandview
Franklin vs. Fairfield
Pollok Central vs. Orangefield
TBA vs. Boling
Palmer vs. TBA
Mexia vs. Little River Academy
Winnie East Chambers vs. Huntington
Hitchcock vs. TBA
Region 4
Columbus vs. Goliad
Universal City Randolph vs. Hondo
TBA vs. Orange Grove
TBA vs. Raymondville
Luling vs. Yoakum
Crystal City vs. Marion
Bishop vs. TBA
Rio Hondo vs. TBA
Class 3 Division II
Region 1
Childress vs. Idalou
Coahoma vs. Anthony
Brady vs. Clyde
Wichita Falls City View vs. Dublin
Slaton vs. Canadian
Alpine vs. Lamesa
Wall vs. Blanco
Tolar vs. Holliday
Region 2
TBA vs. Gainesville Callisburg
Bells vs. Parus Chisum
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Redwater
Edgewood vs. Arp
Paradise vs. TBA
Lone Oak vs. Leonard
Hooks vs. New Diana
Troup vs. Grand Saline
Region 3
TBA vs. Keene
Lexington vs. Buffalo
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Buna
TBA vs. Wallis Brazos
Scurry-Rosser vs. TBA
Palestine Westwood vs. Rogers
Kountze vs. Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy
East Bernard vs. TBA
Region 4
Altair Rice Consolidated vs. Stockdale
San Antonio Cole vs. Natalia
TBA vs. Falfurrias
TBA vs. Santa Rosa
Poth vs. Edna
Lytle vs. San Antonio Great Heart Northern
San Diego vs. TBA
Lyford vs. TBA
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Austin vs. TBA
Seminole vs. Canyon
TBA vs. Graham
Burkburnett vs. Fort Worth Southwest
TBA vs. El Paso Bowie
Amarillo West Plains vs. Andrews
Stephenville vs. TBA
Fort Worth Eastern Hills vs. Decatur
Region 2
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Irving North Hills Prep
TBA vs. Alvarado
Nevada Community vs. Sulphur Springs
Athens vs. Longview Pine Tree
Irving Ranchview vs. Celina
Life Waxahachie vs. TBA
Paris vs. Quinland Ford
Kilgore vs. Mabank
Region 3
Bullard vs. TBA
Huffman Hargrave vs. TBA
Stafford vs. Bellville
Waco La Vega vs. Marble Falls
TBA vs. Lufkin Hudson
TBA vs. Livingston
Navasota vs. Rosharon Almeta Crawford
Lampasas vs. Gatesville
Region 4
Austin LBJ vs. Fredericksburg
Somerset vs. San Antonio John F. Kennedy
Freeport Brazosport vs. Rockport-Fulton
Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway vs. Jubilee Brownsville
San Antonio Davenport vs. Austin Eastside Early College
La Vernia vs. Floresville
Beeville Jones vs. Bay City
Port Isabel vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Harmony Science vs. TBA
Fort Stockton vs. Pampa
TBA vs. Glen Rose
Krum vs. Fort Worth Dunbar
TBA vs. El Paso Irvin
Amarillo Randall vs. Midland Greenwood
Brock vs. TBA
Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain
Region 2
Sanger vs. Arlington Summit International Prep
TBA vs. Venus
Sunnyvale vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Canton vs. Gilmer
Dallas Hampton Prep vs. Aubrey
Kennedale vs. TBA
Paris North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills
Tyler Chapel Hill vs. Van
Region 3
Madisonville vs. TBA
Hamshire-Fannett vs. TBA
Sealy vs. Giddings
Lorena vs. Burnet
TBA vs. Center
TBA vs. Cleveland Tarkington
La Grange vs. Brookshire Royal
Georgetown Gateway College Preparatory vs. Waco Connally
Region 4
Lago Vista vs. Fischer Canyon Lake
Pearsall vs. Gonzales
La Marque vs. Ingleside
Kingsville King vs. Hidalgo
Wimberley vs. Manor New Tech
Cuero vs. Carrizo Springs
Sinton vs. Wharton
La Feria vs. Zapata
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Chapin vs. El Paso El Dorado
Amarillo vs. Abilene
Aledo vs. Denton
Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Burleson Centennial
El Paso Americas vs. El Paso
Wichita Falls Legacy vs. Amarillo Tascosa
North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Keller Fossil Ridge
Arlington Mansfield Timberview vs. Fort Worth Paschal
Region 2
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. John Tyler
Frisco Heritage vs. Frisco Wakeland
TBA vs. North Mesquite
Red Oak vs. Killeen Chaparral
Lufkin vs. Melissa
Dallas Highland Park vs. McKinney Emerson
West Mesquite vs. TBA
Belton vs. Midlothian
Region 3
Huntsville vs. TBA
TBA vs. Angleton
TBA vs. Victoria East
Georgetown East View vs. Austin Anderson
TBA vs. Montgomery Lake Creek
La Porte vs. TBA
Sugar Land Fort Bend vs. TBA
Cedar Creek vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Region 4
Leander vs. New Braunfels
San Antonio Highlands vs. San Antonio Southwest
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. La Joya Palmview
Edinburg Vela vs. Brownsville Rivera
San Antonio Wagner vs. Leander Glenn
South San Antonio vs. Seguin
Laredo Nixon vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
Weslaco East vs. McAllen
Conference 5A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Andress vs. El Paso Hanks
Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Wichita Falls Memorial
Fort Worth Brewer vs. Colleyville Heritage
Fort Worth South Hills vs. Arlington Seguin
El Paso Del Valle vs. Canutillo
Abilene Wiley vs. Lubbock Cooper
Argyle vs. Fort Worth Chisholm Trail
Arlington Mansfield Summit vs. Fort Worth Polytechnic
Region 2
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville
Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Lone Star
TBA vs. Dallas Wilson
Crandall vs. Waco University
Mt. Pleasant vs. Denison
The Colony vs. Frisco Liberty
Dallas Seagoville vs. TBA
Killeen Ellison vs. Midlothian
Region 3
Brenham vs. Dayton
Port Arthur Memorial vs. Iowa Colony
TBA vs. Richmond Randle
Pflugerville Connally vs. Austin Liberal Arts
Kingwood Park vs. Montgomery
Friendswood vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
Fort Bend vs. TBA
Austin McCallum vs. Pflugerville
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial
San Antonio Jefferson vs. San Antonio Harlandale
Portland Gregory vs. Rio Grande City
McAllen Rowe vs. Edcouch-Elsa
San Antonio Alamo Heights vs. Leander Rouse
San Antonio Jay vs. San Antonio Edison
Laredo Martin vs. Corpus Christi Ray
Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Eastlake vs. Odessa
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Hurst Bell
Flower Mount Marcus vs. Plano East
Dallas Lake Highlands vs. Arlington Martin
Odessa Permian vs. El Paso Montwood
Keller vs. Fort Worth North Crowley
Allen vs. Little Elm Braswell
South Grand Prairie vs. Richardson
Region 2
TBA vs. Rockwall-Heath
TBA vs. Temple
Spring Grand Oaks vs. Houston Nimitz
Klein vs. Cypress Woods
Rockwall vs. TBA
Copperas vs. Cove vs. TBA
Houstin Aldine vs. Conroe
Houston Cypress Ranch vs. Houston Klein Forest
Region 3
TBA vs. TBA
Katy Seven Lakes vs. TBA
Fort Bend Travis vs. Pasadena Memorial
TBA vs. Dickinson
TBA vs. TBA
TBA vs. Katy Cinco Ranch
Pearland vs. Missouri City Ridge Point
League City Clear Springs vs. TBA
Region 4
Round Rock Westwood vs. Austin Bowie
San Antonio Johnson vs. Helotes O’Connor
TBA vs. Laredo United
TBA vs. Harlingen
Austin Lake Travis vs. Round Rock
San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio Reagan
Laredo Alexander vs. TBA
Los Fresnos vs. TBA
Class 6A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Eastwood vs. San Angelo Central
Crowley vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Denton Guyer vs. McKinney
Dallas Jesuit vs. Arlington Bowie
Wolfforth Frenship vs. El Paso Coronado
Southlake Carroll vs. Weatherford
Prosper vs. Little Elm
Grand Prairie vs. Richardson Berkner
Region 2
TBA vs. Royse City
TBA vs. Killeen Shoemaker
The Woodlands College Park vs. Spring
Spring Klein vs. Katy Cypress Lakes
Tyler Legacy vs. TBA
Harker Heights vs. TBA
Houston Westfield vs. Willis
Cypress Springs vs. Tomball
Region 3
TBA vs. TBA
Fulshear Jordan vs. TBA
Richmond Fort Bend Bush vs. South Houston
TBA vs. Houston Clear Lake
TBA vs. TBA
TBA vs. Katy
Pearland Shadow Creek vs. Sugar Land Fort Bend Clements
League City Clear Falls vs. TBA
Region 4
Round Rock Stony Point vs. Dripping Springs
San Antonio Churchill vs. San Antonio Sotomayor
TBA vs. Eagle Pass
TBA vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Austin Westlake vs. Austin Vandegrift
San Antonio Harlan vs. San Antonio Madison
Castroville Median Valley vs. TBA
Brownsville Hanna vs. TBA