Texas UIL high school girls basketball 2nd playoff brackets, matchups for Classes 3A-1A

Teams, matchups and brackets for area games set for Feb. 13-15 in Texas high school girls basketball

Cody Thorn

Muenster senior Annsley Budish goes up for a layup against Tioga on Dec. 20, 2024. Photo by Jason Harrison
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament begins next week with an exciting slate of games in the opening rounds in Texas high school girls basketball. 

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.  

The first-round games start were held Feb. 10-11.

The following week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held. 

The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

ou can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 3A Division I Bracket

Region 1

Dalhart vs. Denver City

Clyde vs. Early 

Shallowater vs. Brownfield

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Comanche

Region 2

Whitesboro vs. Gunter 

Jefferson vs. Malakoff 

Ponder vs. Winnsboro 

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Mineola 

Region 3

Maypearl vs. Little River-Academy 

Diboll vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst

Grandview vs. Fairfield 

Pollok Central vs. Hitchcock 

Region 4 

Columbus vs. Hondo 

Corpus Christi West Oro vs. Raymondville 

Edna vs. Crystal City 

Bishop vs. Rio Hondo 

Class 3A Division II Bracket

Region 1 

Slaton vs. Coahoma 

Merkel vs. Wichita Falls City View 

Idalou vs. Stanton 

Wall vs. Tolar 

Region 2 

Dallas Madison vs. Bells 

De Kalb vs. Quitman 

Paradise vs. Mount Vernon 

Hooks vs. Tatum 

Region 3

West vs. Lexington 

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro 

Keene vs. Rogers 

Kountze vs. New Waverly 

Region 4

El Maton Tidehaven vs. Universal City Randolph

George West vs. Santa Rosa 

Hallettsville vs. Jourdanton 

Lyford vs. San Diego 

Class 2A Division I Bracket

Region 1

Wellington vs. New Deal 

Plains vs. Ozona 

Panhandle vs. Abernathy

Wink vs. Ballinger 

Region 2 

Nocona vs. Hico 

Collinsville vs. Como-Pickton 

Seymour vs. Waco Bosqueville 

Muenster vs. Cooper 

Region 3

Marlin vs. Larue LaPoynor

Hawkins vs. San Augustine

Kerens vs. Jewett Leon 

Gladewater Union Grove vs. Woden

Region 4

Danbury vs. Schulenberg

San Saba vs. Refugio 

Mumford vs. Flatonia 

Johnson City vs. Skidmore-Tynan

Class 2A Division II Bracket

Region 1

Vega vs. Farwell 

Whiteface vs. Christoval 

Clarendon vs. New Home

Smyer vs. Roscoe

Region 2

Windthorst vs. Lipan

Slidell vs. Quinlan Boles 

Haskell vs. Crawford 

Lindsay vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 

Region 3

Riesel vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill 

Harleton vs. Tenaha 

Frost vs. Fruitvale

Douglass vs. Chireno

Region 4

Burton vs. Weimar 

Goldthwait vs. Port Aransas 

Bremond vs. Shiner 

Mason vs. Agua Dulce 

Class 1A Division I 

Region 1

Booker vs. Kress

Meadow vs. Spur

Claude vs. Happy

Gail Borden County vs. Turkey Valley 

Region 2

Buena Vista vs. Garden City

Clyde Eula vs. Munday 

Rankin vs. Water Valley

Hermleigh vs. Hamlin

Region 3

Newcastle vs. Dodd City

May vs. Elkhart Slocum

Saint Jo vs. Sulphur Bluff

Gorman vs. Neches 

Region 4

Richland Spring vs. Broaddus 

Round Top-Carmine vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon

Zephyr vs. Brookeland

Moulton vs. Tilden McMullen County

Class 1A Division II Bracket

Region 1

White Deer vs. Texline

Whitharral vs. Matador Motley County

McLean vs. Nazareth

Ackerly Sands vs. Guthrie 

Region 2

Balmorhea vs. Mertzon Irion County

Gordon vs. Aspermont

Marathon vs. Blackwell 

Strawn vs. Jayton

Region 3

Throckmorton vs. Avinger 

Walnut Springs vs. Milford 

Bellevue vs. Saltillo 

Stephenville Huckabay vs. Bynum 

Region 4

Priddy vs. Zavalla 

Richards vs. Medina

Abbott vs. Chester

Nordheim vs. San Isidro

