Texas UIL high school girls basketball 2nd playoff brackets, matchups for Classes 3A-1A
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament begins next week with an exciting slate of games in the opening rounds in Texas high school girls basketball.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
The first-round games start were held Feb. 10-11.
The following week, regional semifinals (17-18) and regional finals (20-22) will be held.
The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
ou can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 3A Division I Bracket
Region 1
Dalhart vs. Denver City
Clyde vs. Early
Shallowater vs. Brownfield
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Comanche
Region 2
Whitesboro vs. Gunter
Jefferson vs. Malakoff
Ponder vs. Winnsboro
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Mineola
Region 3
Maypearl vs. Little River-Academy
Diboll vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst
Grandview vs. Fairfield
Pollok Central vs. Hitchcock
Region 4
Columbus vs. Hondo
Corpus Christi West Oro vs. Raymondville
Edna vs. Crystal City
Bishop vs. Rio Hondo
Class 3A Division II Bracket
Region 1
Slaton vs. Coahoma
Merkel vs. Wichita Falls City View
Idalou vs. Stanton
Wall vs. Tolar
Region 2
Dallas Madison vs. Bells
De Kalb vs. Quitman
Paradise vs. Mount Vernon
Hooks vs. Tatum
Region 3
West vs. Lexington
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro
Keene vs. Rogers
Kountze vs. New Waverly
Region 4
El Maton Tidehaven vs. Universal City Randolph
George West vs. Santa Rosa
Hallettsville vs. Jourdanton
Lyford vs. San Diego
Class 2A Division I Bracket
Region 1
Wellington vs. New Deal
Plains vs. Ozona
Panhandle vs. Abernathy
Wink vs. Ballinger
Region 2
Nocona vs. Hico
Collinsville vs. Como-Pickton
Seymour vs. Waco Bosqueville
Muenster vs. Cooper
Region 3
Marlin vs. Larue LaPoynor
Hawkins vs. San Augustine
Kerens vs. Jewett Leon
Gladewater Union Grove vs. Woden
Region 4
Danbury vs. Schulenberg
San Saba vs. Refugio
Mumford vs. Flatonia
Johnson City vs. Skidmore-Tynan
Class 2A Division II Bracket
Region 1
Vega vs. Farwell
Whiteface vs. Christoval
Clarendon vs. New Home
Smyer vs. Roscoe
Region 2
Windthorst vs. Lipan
Slidell vs. Quinlan Boles
Haskell vs. Crawford
Lindsay vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
Region 3
Riesel vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill
Harleton vs. Tenaha
Frost vs. Fruitvale
Douglass vs. Chireno
Region 4
Burton vs. Weimar
Goldthwait vs. Port Aransas
Bremond vs. Shiner
Mason vs. Agua Dulce
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Booker vs. Kress
Meadow vs. Spur
Claude vs. Happy
Gail Borden County vs. Turkey Valley
Region 2
Buena Vista vs. Garden City
Clyde Eula vs. Munday
Rankin vs. Water Valley
Hermleigh vs. Hamlin
Region 3
Newcastle vs. Dodd City
May vs. Elkhart Slocum
Saint Jo vs. Sulphur Bluff
Gorman vs. Neches
Region 4
Richland Spring vs. Broaddus
Round Top-Carmine vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon
Zephyr vs. Brookeland
Moulton vs. Tilden McMullen County
Class 1A Division II Bracket
Region 1
White Deer vs. Texline
Whitharral vs. Matador Motley County
McLean vs. Nazareth
Ackerly Sands vs. Guthrie
Region 2
Balmorhea vs. Mertzon Irion County
Gordon vs. Aspermont
Marathon vs. Blackwell
Strawn vs. Jayton
Region 3
Throckmorton vs. Avinger
Walnut Springs vs. Milford
Bellevue vs. Saltillo
Stephenville Huckabay vs. Bynum
Region 4
Priddy vs. Zavalla
Richards vs. Medina
Abbott vs. Chester
Nordheim vs. San Isidro
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App