Top 21 Texas High School Boy's Basketball Player of the Year Candidates
It may be cold outside in February, but the temperature across high school gymnasiums in the Lone Star State is heating up.
The Texas high school boy's basketball season has entered postseason play and each playoff has the same goal in mind - Who will be cutting down the nets in San Antonio? These
With the bi-district round of the playoffs beginning this week, these 21 prospective boy's basketball player of the year candidates in Texas are preparing to lead their respected teams to San Antonio for a trip to the state championship.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
First-round games will be played Feb. 17-18, with Area play set for Feb. 20-22. Regional semifinal action is slated for Feb. 24-25, Regional finals Feb. 27-Mar. 1 and state semifinals on March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.
Here is a look at the playoff schedule and score updates throughout each round.
Kingston Flemings, San Antonio Brennan, Senior
The future Houston Cougar commit is the unprecedented on the top ranked team in Texas as Flemings and the Bears are looking to cap off an impressive high school career with a 6A state championship. Flemings leads Brennan with 20.7 points per game and nearly seven assists, seven rebounds per game leading the Bears to a 30-2 overall record
D.J Hall, Plano East, Senior
Last year's 6A MVP and state champion has put in another impressive senior campaign. The future Texas State Bobcat is averaging 24.3 points per game and hauls in nine rebounds per game while leading the Panthers to a 25-5 overall record.
Jaden Toombs, Dynamic Prep, Senior
The senior center for Dynamic Prep is averaging nearly a double-double in his senior year the prep star gears up for a final postseason run. The future SMU commit is averaging 14.7 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game
Kayden Edwards, Duncanville, Senior
The Panther three-level scorer has reached 1,500 career points while averaging 26 points per game during his senior campaign. Edwards and Duncanville have racked up a 20-7 overall record and are gearing up for a state championship appearance in the Alamo Dome next month before joining TCU next fall.
Grayson Rigdon, Columbus, Senior
After leading Columbus to a state championship in football at AT&T Stadium in December, the two-sport star is one of the top scorers in the Lone Star State on the hardcourt averaging 31 points per game while shooting 51-percent from the field. The Arizona State commit surpassed 3,000 points earlier this month as he looks to lead the Cardinals to a state championship title in basketball as well.
Uzziah Buntyn, Stony Point, Senior
The senior South Dakota commit has led the Tigers to another district championship leading the team with 22 points per game , five assists, four rebounds per game. Buntyn and the Tigers are 29-4 and a top-20 ranking in Texas.
Michael Collins, Shadow Creek, Senior
Colllins has proved to be an electric scorer and the ultimate bucket getter for the district champion Sharks. The senior Shark has helped them to a 30-2 overall record and looking to make a deep postseason run to San Antonio.
Billy 'Blanco' White, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Junior
The junior Eagle is undoubtedly the leader on the undefeated Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial squad at 35-0 leading the way with 19 points per game. White has the Eagles primed for a deep postseason run in TX-5A gearing up for a state championship title at the Alamo Dome with a top-50 ranking in the Lone star state.
Camrin Garza, San Antonio John Jay, Senior
The senior Mustang point guard is the most well-rounded leaders in Texas leading John Jay to a 32-2 overall record this year. Garza is averaging 13 points per game, seven assists, seven rebounds, and 4.5 steals a contest leading the Mustangs to a top-50 ranking in the Lone star state.
Amare Guerra, Antonian Prep, Junior
Earlier this season, the junir Apache star surpassed 2,000 career points in his high school career. Guerra has helped lead Antonian Prep to a 32-6 overall record with his 20.9 point per game average this season. Guerra is a standout performer for the Apaches reaching the quarterfinal round of the Texas Private School basketball playoffs.
Antoine Shannon, Allen, Senior
Shannon is the undoubtedly leader on the Eagles' 30-1 squad with his nearly 14 points per game average scoring more than 400 points this season. The senior Eagle leader is shooting 50-percent from the field as Allen is ready to bring home a TX-6A state championship this season.
Javen Colbert, Decatur, Senior
Colbert has shown that he is one of the best scorers in the Lone star state with his 35 point per game average leading Decatur to a 26-8 overall record. The senior combo guard chips in with nearly five assists and five rebounds per contest in hopes to lead the Eagles to a TX-4A state championship next month.
Dakari Spear, The Colony, Junior
In just his junior season, Spear has set himself apart as one of the top players in the Lone star state. His 23 point per game average and six rebounds per contest, Spear helped lead The Colony to a district championship as the Cougars their quest for a TX-5A state championship with a trip to the Alamodome.
Steven Ramirez, Keller, Senior
The senior from Keller high school is a perennial scorer from all three levels averaging more than 22 points per game. The University of Northern Colorado commit has his Indians in the Texas high school basketball playoffs after a district championship with an 18-15 overall record. Ramirez is the second leading scorer in TX-6A basketball.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr, Dynamic Prep, Senior
The standout senior from Dynamic Prep and son of former NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal has been 'dynamic' for one of the top teams in Texas the last two years. With his 15 point per game average, the future SMU Mustang has led Dynamic Prep to a 26-4 overall record
Azaiah Thompson, Yselta (El Paso), Senior
The senior Indian wrapped help a district championship for Yselta with a 23-10 overall record. Thompson's 28 points per game average and nine rebounds per game were tops in TX-4A, District 2 this season en route to a hopeful deep postseason run for Yselta.
Payton Jones, Silsbee, Senior
With a 25 point per game average the sophomore Tiger has Silsbee primed for another deep postseason run. After wrapping up a second straight undefeated district season, Jones is the leading scorer for Silsbee as the Tigers are looking to make a second straight appearance in the state title game.
Johan Camacho, Bowie (El Paso), Junior
The junior Bear is a double-double machine with his 24.3 points per game and 11 rebounds per game average. The two-sport star has shined bright for the Bears this year helping secure a playoff spot after an impressive district season - averaging more than 29 points per game and 12 rebounds.
Kenji Franklin, Cedar Creek, Senior
The senior 6'6 wing averaged a double-double in his final campaign boasting a 21 points per game and 10 rebounds a game average for the Eagles. Franklin helped Cedar Creek to a 20-15 overall record and a berth in the Texas high school boy's playoffs.
Christian Gibson, Mayde Creek, Junior
The junior combo guard was the bright spot for the Rams this year with his 22.6 points per game average shooting at an impressive 50 percent from the field. Gibson also led his team in rebounds (8) and assists (3.6) per game as he has already played in 88 games in his three-year varsity career with 21 point per game average.
Shelton Henderson, Bellaire, Senior
Henderson was the 6'7 decorated senior guard was the unprecented leader on the district champions Bellaire Cardinals with his 19 points per contest average. The future Duke Blue Devil is not done in his high school career leading the Cardinals into the Texas high school boy's basketball playoffs. Henderson hauls in six rebounds per contest as well.