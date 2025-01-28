Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (1/28/2025)
There is a new Top 10 entrant in this week’s 2024-25 Texas high school boys basketball power rankings.
After previous No. 10 Katy Jordan fell to district rival Seven Lakes last week, North Crowley moved into No. 10. Jordan fell to No. 15, as Nos. 10-25 saw subtle climbing and falling.
No team, however, from last week's rankings fell out.
Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (1.21.25)
There are a couple of marquee matchups this week: No. 4 Lake Ridge hosts No. 10 North Crowley on Tuesday, and No. 5 Duncanville hosts No. 11 Lancaster on Tuesday.
All results are as of Saturday, Jan. 25. Class 6A and 5A teams are considered. Records in parentheses are overall and district play.
1. Brennan (San Antonio, TX) (24-2, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 1. Last week: Def. O’Connor (82-33).
Light week for Brennan as it extended its win streak to 13 games. The Bears are allowing a stingy 37.3 points per game over their last seven games.
Up next: Vs. Marshall, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
2. Allen (Allen, TX) (25-1, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 2. Last week: Def. Princeton (87-54), Def. Plano West (102-60).
Allen extended its program-best win streak to 17 games. The Eagles scored in triple figures Friday for the first time since the season opener against Keller on Nov. 9 (104-61).
Up next: At Prosper, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
3. Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) (28-2, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 3. Last week: Def. Kempner (47-31), Def. Randle (55-34).
Marshall has allowed fewer than 40 points in eight of its last nine games. The Buffs have won 13 games in a row.
Up next: At Victoria East, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
4. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) (27-2, 7-0)
Previous Rank: 4. Last week: Def. Mansfield (64-53).
Lake Ridge has won seven consecutive games but it gets tougher this week. No. 10 North Crowley visits Tuesday before the Eagles visit Crowley (19-10) on Friday.
Up next: Vs. No. 10 North Crowley, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
5. Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) (16-6, 8-0)
Previous Rank: 5. Last week: Def. Skyline (84-41), Def. DeSoto (83-51).
Duncanville has won six in a row by an average of 29 points per game. Sophomore Christopher Hunt Jr. is playing well for the Panthers, averaging 13.4 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Up next: Vs. No. 11 Lancaster, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
6. Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) (24-2, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 6. Last week: Def. Dawson (80-44).
Shadow Creek has won 20 of its last 21 games. Against Dawson, Mike Collins had 23 points and five rebounds.
Up next: At Pasadena Memorial, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
7. Stony Point (Round Rock, TX) (25-4, 12-0)
Previous Rank: 7. Last week: Def. McNeil (94-48), Def. Cedar Rudge (65-33).
Stony Point extended its win streak to eight games with a pair of blowout wins. The Tigers are averaging 77.3 points per game.
Up next: At Manor, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
8. West Brook (Beaumont, TX) (28-1, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 8. Last week: Def. Port Neches-Groves (62-44), Def. Nederland (46-43).
West Brook has won 25 consecutive games but did get a scare against Nederland on Saturday. Junior Elijah Garrett leads the Bruins with 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Up next: Vs. Baytown Lee, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
9. Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, TX) (31-0, 12-0)
Previous Rank: 9. Last week: Def. King (109-49), Def. Moody (101-23).
Veterans Memorial has scored 100 or more points in four of its last five games. The Eagles are averaging 86.5 points per game.
Up next: At Carroll, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
10. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (24-4, 6-1)
Previous Rank: 11. Last week: Def. Mansfield Legacy (58-36).
North Crowley has not allowed more than 49 points in a game in its last four games. A huge clash is on deck for the Panthers as they visit No. 4 Lake Ridge on Tuesday.
Up next: At No. 4 Lake Ridge, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
11. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (21-5, 7-1)
Previous Rank: 12. Last week: Def. Cedar Hill (69-57), Def. Skyline (72-49).
Lancaster is allowing just 46 points per game in their last four games. The Tigers’ 10-game win streak could be in jeopardy Tuesday as they visit No. 5 Duncanville.
Up next: At No. 5 Duncanville, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
12. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (26-5, 10-2)
Previous Rank: 23. Last week: Def. Jordan (60-50), Def. Paetow (68-61).
Seven Lakes has won 12 in a row, including a big one over previous No. 10 Jordan last Thursday. The Spartans have not scored fewer than 60 points in a game since Dec. 13.
Up next: Vs. Tompkins, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
13. Mansfield Summit (Arlington, TX) (23-6, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 14. Last week: Def. Seguin (62-50), Def. Centennial (67-23).
Summit has won seven in a row. The Jaguars are allowing just 45.1 points per game this season.
Up next: Vs. Joshua, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
14. Ellison (Killeen, TX) (21-5, 5-0)
Previous Rank: 15. Last week: Def. Waco (70-34), Def. Lake Belton (94-48).
Ellison has won 11 of its last 12 games. The Eagles have not allowed more than 49 points in a game since Jan. 3.
Up next: At University, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
15. Katy Jordan (Fulshear, TX) (26-3, 11-1)
Previous Rank: 10. Last week: Lost Seven Lakes (60-50), Def. Katy (67-61).
Jordan suffered its first loss since Dec. 28 when it fell to Seven Lakes on the road. The Warriors atypically gave up nine 3-pointers in the setback.
Up next: At Taylor, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
16. Plano East (Plano, TX) (21-4, 9-2)
Previous Rank: 16. Last week: Def. Rock Hill (97-46).
Defending Class 6A state champion East, which has won six in a row, is coming off its season-best scoring effort. They scored 96 in the season-opening win against Anna on Nov. 8.
Up next: Vs. Plano, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
17. Atascocita (Humble, TX) (21-4, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 17. Last week: Def. Humble (71-53), Def. Kingwood (62-44).
Atascocita has won 14 of its last 15 games. The Eagles have allowed fewer than 50 points in a game four times in their last six games.
Up next: Vs. Humble, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
18. Highland Park (Dallas, TX) (23-4, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 18. Last week: Def. Turner (86-46), Def. Wakeland (67-62).
Highland Park has not lost since Dec. 28. The Scots are scoring 70.8 points per game and allowing 50.6.
Up next: At The Colony, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
19. Westwood (Round Rock, TX) (29-1, 11-1)
Previous Rank: 19. Last week: Def. Manor (75-25), Def. Hutto (66-49).
Westwood won its sixth straight game since its lone setback of the season, 88-59 against No. 7 Stony Point on Jan. 3. The Warriors are allowing only 45.3 points per game.
Up next: At Round Rock, Friday, 7 p.m.
20. Lufkin (Lufkin, TX) (29-2, 12-0)
Previous Rank: 21. Last week: Def. Tyler (76-64), Def. Hallsville (43-30).
Lufkin extended its win streak to 26. Defense is driving the machine, as the Panthers are giving up just 44.6 points per game.
Up next: At Texas, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
21. Guyer (Denton, TX) (23-7, 7-2)
Previous Rank: 13. Last week: Def. Hebron (58-41), Lost Marcus (53-51).
Guyer had won nine of 10 games before a tough setback to Marcus. The Wildcats’ 51 points against Marcus was their lowest output since their previous loss when they had 41 against Killeen Ellison.
Up next: At Little Elm, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
22. Heritage (Frisco, TX) (23-4, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 22. Last week: Def. Memorial (63-62), Def. Liberty (48-38).
Heritage has won 20 of its last 22 games, including the last seven in a row. The Coyotes are averaging 12.4 steals per game, led by junior Garrett Shelton’s 3.2.
Up next: Vs. Frisco, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
23. Jay (San Antonio, TX) (26-2, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 24. Last week: Def. Southside (87-38).
Jay is on a 12-game win streak. Four Mustangs are averaging double-figure scoring: senior Jaiden Guillen (19 points per game), senior Jarrius Jackson Jr. (18.3 points per game), senior Zachariah Linson (16 points per game) and senior Camrin Garza (12.8 points per game).
Up next: At Harlandale, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
24. Chapin (El Paso, TX) (26-1, 4-0)
Previous Rank: 25. Last week: Def. El Paso (80-43), Def. Jefferson (90-24).
Chapin has won 16 straight games in a row. The Huskies have not allowed more than 45 points in a game since Dec. 7 and averaged 85 points per game in last week’s wins.
Up next: Vs. El Paso, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
25. Steele (Cibolo, TX) (26-3, 7-1)
Previous Rank: 20. Last week: Def. Clemens (59-52), Lost East Central (82-76).
Steele’s seven-game win streak was snapped Friday with a loss to 18-11 East Central. The 82 points are the most the Knights have given up all season.
Up next: At Canutillo, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
DROPPED
None