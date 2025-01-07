Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (1/7/2025)
With the holiday break wrapping up last week, Texas boys basketball action was relatively quiet.
Still, this week’s 2024-25 Texas high school boys basketball power rankings saw some shake-up.
While San Antonio Brennan, Allen and Fort Bend Marshall remain the class of the bunch, Duncanville moved into the top five, thanks to an ambitious schedule featuring a slew of out-of-state talent, and Katy Jordan moved into the top 10.
Slumping DeSoto fell out of the top 25, while Lufkin moved in after being unranked last week.
All results are as of Saturday, Jan. 4. Class 6A and 5A teams are considered. Records in parentheses are overall and district play.
1. Brennan (San Antonio, TX) (19-2, 6-0)
Previous Rank: 1. Last week: Def. San Antonio Holmes (98-40), Def. San Antonio Stevens (99-45).
Brennan averaged 98.5 points per game in its two district wins last week. The Bears are averaging 80 points per game this season. Star guard and University of Houston signee Kingston Flemings averaged 21 points per game last week, making 15 of 25 shots in the two wins.
Up next: Vs. San Antonio Taft, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
2. Allen (Allen, TX) (20-1, 6-0)
Previous Rank: 2. Last week: Def. McKinney Boyd (67-49), Def. Plano East (80-46).
Allen has not allowed more than 52 points in any of its last three games as its defense is strengthening. The Eagles are surrendering 57.1 points per game this season overall. Allen has six players averaging at least one steal per game: Trent Pane (2.3 per game), Nehemiah Lawrence (2.0), Antonio Shannon (1.8), Antoine Shannon (1.7), Nnamdi Ubawike (1.2) and Khalil Walker (1.2)
Up next: Vs. Rock Hill, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
3. Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) (23-2, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 3. Last week: Def. Victoria East (99-26).
Marshall’s schedule has lightened a bit as the Buffs have played just two games since Dec. 20. But they have won eight in a row. The defense has been incredible. Marshall is surrendering just 39.9 points per game. Five times this season, the Buffs have held opponents to fewer than 30 points in a game.
Up next: At Victoria West, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
4. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) (22-2, 2-0)
Previous Rank: 4. Last week: Def. Mansfield (63-38), Def. North Crowley (59-52).
Lake Ridge opened District 3-6A play last week, including a huge win against No. 11 North Crowley. The Eagles have allowed more than 60 points in a game just once since Nov. 30.
Up next: Vs. Crowley, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
5. Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) (10-6, 2-0)
Previous Rank: 7. Last week: Lost De La Salle (65-62), Def. Christ The King (75-70), Lost Perry (72-51).
Five of Duncanville’s losses have come to out-of-state teams in Arizona (Bella Vista College Preparatory, 85-82; Perry, 72-51), Virginia (Bishop O’Connell, 59-56), Utah (Utah Prep, 84-70) and California (De La Salle, 65-62). The Panthers’ only in-state loss was to Dallas Kimball in early November, 70-69.
Up next: Vs. Horn, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
6. Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) (19-2, 6-0)
Previous Rank: 5. Last week: Def. Pearland (82-41).
Shadow Creek has won 15 of its last 16 games, scoring 80 or more points in eight of those wins. Senior guard Michael Collins scored 23 points in last week’s win over Pearland. Bryce Jack added 21.
Up next: Vs. South Houston, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
7. Stony Point (Round Rock, TX) (20-4, 7-0)
Previous Rank: 6. Last week: Def. Hutto (91-62), Def. Round Rock Westwood (88-59).
Stony Point earned a pair of blowout wins in extending its lead in district play. Senior Courtney Ratliffe had 32 points against Hutto, making 11 of 15 shots. He added six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Stony Point has won 15 of its last 17 games.
Up next: At Round Rock, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
8. West Brook (Beaumont, TX) (22-1, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 8. Last week: Def. Baytown Lee (64-17).
West Brook has won 19 straight games. Its only loss this season so far is a 58-50 setback to Fort Bend Bush on Nov. 29. The Bruins are winning by an average of 31 points per game in district play.
Up next: At Baytown Sterling, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
9. Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, TX) (25-0, 6-0)
Previous Rank: 10. Last week: Def. Corpus Christi Miller (91-59), Def. Flour Bluff (93-43).
Veterans Memorial stays rolling. The Eagles are winning by an unreal 27.2 points per game. Veterans Memorial can shoot it: The Eagles shoot 50% from the field, 38% from 3 and 74% from the free-throw line.
Up next: Vs Corpus Christi Ray, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
10. Katy Jordan (Fulshear, TX) (20-2, 5-0)
Previous Rank: 11. Last week: Def. Paetow (60-52).
Jordan was without its starting point guard and starting center against Paetow on Saturday, as well as two key reserves, and still came away with a big win, rallying from a 49-40 deficit with seven minutes left. Senior guard Jaden Holt scored a school-record 38 points, going 18-for-21 on free throws, and coach Charlie Jones recorded his 200th career win.
Up next: At Tompkins, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
11. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (19-4, 1-1)
Previous Rank: 9. Last week: Lost Lake Ridge, 59-52.
North Crowley lost its first district game against No. 4 Lake Ridge and has now lost two of its last three games. The Panthers are averaging 51.7 points per game over those three contests.
Up next: Vs. Weatherford, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
12. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (15-5, 1-1)
Previous Rank: 12. Last week: Did Not Play.
Lancaster did not play last week but it has momentum. The Tigers are hitting a bit of a groove, winning four straight by an average of 24.8 points per game.
Up next: At Mesquite, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
13. Guyer (Denton, TX) (18-6, 2-1)
Previous Rank: 15. Last week: Def. Little Elm (73-51).
Guyer made the most of its one game last week, routing a 17-6 Little Elm team by 22 points. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games, including a 54-50 win over No. 14 Summit.
Up next: At Lewisville, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
14. Mansfield Summit (Arlington, TX) (16-6, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 13. Last week: Def. Joshua (72-42).
Three of Summit’s losses have come to state-ranked teams. Defense has led the way for the Jaguars, who are allowing just 47.6 points per game.
Up next: Vs. Burleson, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
15. Ellison (Killeen, TX) (16-5)
Previous Rank: 14. Last week: Def. San Angelo Central (99-71).
Ellison scored a season-best 99 points against Central last week, the third time it has scored 92 or more points this season. The Eagles have won six of their last seven games.
Up next: Vs. University, Friday, 7 p.m.
16. Plano East (Plano, TX) (16-4, 4-2)
Previous Rank: 16. Last week: Def. McKinney (48-39), Lost Allen (80-46)
Defending Class 6A state champion East has lost three of its last four games. However, two of those setbacks were to No. 13 Guyer (67-48) and No. 2 Allen (80-46).
Up next: At Princeton, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
17. Atascocita (Humble, TX) (15-4, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 17. Last week: Def. Gilbert Christian (91-52), Lost Notre Dame Prep (68-47), Def. North Shore (50-36).
Atascocita has won eight of its last nine games. That one loss was to Notre Dame Prep, an 11-2 team, at a tournament in Arizona last week, which Atascocita went 3-1.
Up next: Vs. Channelview, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
18. Highland Park (Dallas, TX) (17-4, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 19. Last week: Def. Turner (98-55), Def. The Colony (73-46).
Highland Park is 17-1 since starting the season 0-3. The Scots’ only loss since that rough beginning is a 44-42 loss to Liberty on Dec. 28 in which they lost at the buzzer.
Up next: At Newman Smith, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
19. Westwood (Round Rock, TX) (23-1, 5-1)
Previous Rank: 20. Last week: Def. Round Rock (59-47), Lost Stony Point (88-59).
After winning 23 straight to open the season, Westwood suffered its first loss Friday to No. 7 Stony Point. A typically stout defense gave up 88 points.
Up next: Vs. Vandegrift, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
20. Steele (Cibolo, TX) (21-2, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 21. Last week: Def. Judson (77-73, OT).
Steele got a scare last week but managed to pull away in overtime against Judson to keep its district record clean. The Knghts’ only losses this season have been to 19-4 Austin St. Michael’s and No. 2 Allen.
Up next: At Davenport, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
21. Lufkin (Lufkin, TX) (24-2, 7-0)
Previous Rank: NR. Last week: Def. Mount Pleasant (59-55), Def. Marshall (70-28).
Lufkin has won 21 games in a row since a 61-49 setback to Red Oak on Nov. 16. The Panthers are averaging 67.1 points per game and giving up 45.8, a point differential average of plus-21.3.
Up next: Vs. Jacksonville, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
22. Heritage (Frisco, TX) (17-4, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 22. Last week: Def. Frisco (70-55).
Heritage has won 15 of its last 16 games. The Coyotes are winning by an average of 15 points per game. Junior guard Cameron Lomax leads the way, averaging 21.3 points per game.
Up next: Vs. Lebanon Trail, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
23. Marcus (Flower Mound, TX) (16-6, 2-1)
Previous Rank: 23. Last week: Def. Flower Mound (63-48).
Marcus snapped a two-game losing skid with a resounding district win over Flower Mound. A big one looms for the Marauders: 17-6 Little Elm comes to town Tuesday.
Up next: Vs. Little Elm, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
24. Prosper (Prosper, TX) (18-4, 5-2)
Previous Rank: 24. Last week: Def. Princeton (74-50), Lost Plano West (80-62).
Prosper suffered its second-worst loss of the season to Plano West. The Eagles are 2-3 in true road games this season.
Up next: At McKinney Boyd, Friday, 7 p.m.
25. Ridge Point (Missouri City, TX) (16-5, 3-0)
Previous Rank: 25. Last week: Def. Clements (53-36).
Ridge Point put on a defensive clinic in its district game against Clements, holding a team averaging 57 points per game to 36. The Panthers are allowing just 50.5 points per game this season.
Up next: Vs. Hightower, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
DROPPED
DeSoto