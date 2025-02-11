Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (2/11/2025)
With the final week of the regular season upon us, the final SBLive/SI.com 2024-25 Texas high school boys basketball power rankings are starting to take shape.
Highland Park and Round Rock Westwood fell out of the top 25. In are Birdville and Amarillo. Beaumont Westbrook dropped out of the top 10 following a rare loss, making way for Seven Lakes to make its debut in the top 10.
The regular season officially comes to a close Friday. The playoffs begin Monday.
All results are as of Saturday, Feb. 8. Class 6A and 5A teams are considered. Records in parentheses are overall and district play.
1. Brennan (San Antonio, TX) (28-2, 15-0)
Previous Rank: 1. Last week: Def. Stevens (89-51), Def. Taft (94-22).
Brennan extended its win streak to 17 games in securing the outright District 28-6A championship. Senior guard and University of Houston signee Kingston Flemings is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
Up next: Vs. Warren, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
2. Allen (Allen, TX) (29-1, 15-0)
Previous Rank: 2. Last week: Def. Plano East (84-61), Def. Rock Hill (95-43).
Allen extended its program-best win streak to 21 games and has won the outright District 6-6A title. The Eagles notched a definitive win last week with a rout of then-No. 16 Plano East.
Up next: Vs. Plano, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
3. Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) (31-2, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 3. Last week: Def. Terry (79-23).
Marshall has allowed 35 points or fewer in each of its last nine games. The Buffs have won 16 games in a row and clinched the District 22-5A championship.
Up next: At Lamar Consolidated, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
4. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) (31-2, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 4. Last week: Def. Weatherford (75-65), Def. Mansfield Legacy (74-37).
Lake Ridge has won 11 consecutive games and secured the outright District 3-6A title. Senior Eze Nwakamma is averaging 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Up next: Vs. Boswell, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
5. Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) (28-2, 15-0)
Previous Rank: 5. Last week: Def. Pearland (68-38), Def. South Houston (80-35).
Shadow Creek has won 23 of its last 24 games, and is winning by an average of almost 27 points per game. The Sharks are outright District 22-6A champions.
Up next: Vs. Sam Rayburn, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
6. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (25-5, 11-1)
Previous Rank: 6. Last week: Def. Waxahachie (58-52), Def. DeSoto (57-55).
Lancaster extended its win streak to 14 games with a nail-biter over DeSoto. The Tigers, currently tied with Duncanville for first place in District 11-6A, are 8-0 in true road games.
Up next: Vs. Horn, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
7. Stony Point (Round Rock, TX) (29-4, 16-0)
Previous Rank: 7. Last week: Def. Round Rock Westwood (77-51), Def. Round Rock (70-55).
Stony Point wrapped up its regular season on a 12-game win streak and with an average point differential of plus-26. The Tigers are undefeated District 25-6A champions.
8. Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, TX) (34-0, 15-0)
Previous Rank: 9. Last week: Def. Miller (90-47), Def. Ray (104-56).
Veterans Memorial has scored 100 or more points in six of its last eight games. Junior Billy White III is averaging 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.
Up next: Vs. Alice, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
9. Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) (19-7, 11-1)
Previous Rank: 10. Last week: Def. Mesquite (75-45), Def. Cedar Hill (99-71).
Duncanville is back on track since its Jan. 28 loss to No. 6 Lancaster, winning its next three games by an average of 23.7 points per game. Senior Kayden Edwards is averaging 26.2 points per game on 46% shooting, including 36% marksmanship on 8.4 3-point attempts per game.
Up next: At Waxahachie, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
10. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (30-5, 14-2)
Previous Rank: 11. Last week: Def. Morton Ranch (79-59), Def. Cinco Ranch (74-45).
Seven Lakes wrapped up its regular season with 16 wins in a row and its fourth straight 30-win season. The Spartans scored in triple figures for just the second time this season. With a Katy Jordan loss on Tuesday, Seven Lakes can clinch a fourth straight district title, albeit a shared one.
11. Ellison (Killeen, TX) (25-5, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 13. Last week: Def. Chaparral (81-45), Def. Waco (78-42).
Ellison has won 14 of its last 15 games. The Eagles have clinched the outright District 16-5A championship.
Up next: At Lake Belton, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
12. Katy Jordan (Fulshear, TX) (29-3, 14-1)
Previous Rank: 14. Last week: Def. Paetow (60-51), Def. Tompkins (68-53).
Jordan can secure its first ever district title with a win over Mayde Creek on Tuesday. Senior guard Elijah Black crossed the 1,000-point career scoring mark last week.
Up next: At Mayde Creek, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
13. West Brook (Beaumont, TX) (31-2, 12-1)
Previous Rank: 8. Last week: Lost Port Arthur Memorial (61-43), Def. Barbers Hill (56-51).
West Brook had its 27-game win streak snapped against Port Arthur Memorial. It was the Bruins’ first loss since Nov. 29 against Fort Bend Bush, but they already clinched the outright District 19-5A title.
Up next: Vs. Beaumont United, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
14. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (28-5, 9-2)
Previous Rank: 15. Last week: Def. Boswell (63-56), Def. Mansfield (65-39).
North Crowley has won three straight since a 73-66 loss to No. 4 Lake Ridge on Jan. 28. The Panthers are a game up on Crowley in the district standings as the rivals meet Tuesday at North Crowley.
Up next: Vs. Crowley, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
15. Atascocita (Humble, TX) (25-4, 13-0)
Previous Rank: 17. Last week: Def. Goose Creek Memorial (83-61), Def. C.C. King (54-53).
Atascocita has won 18 of its last 19 games but got a scare Friday against King. The Eagles have clinched an outright District 23-6A title.
Up next: Vs. Summer Creek, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
16. Lufkin (Lufkin, TX) (33-2, 16-0)
Previous Rank: 18. Last week: Def. Marshall (73-30), Def. Jacksonville (72-27).
Lufkin finished off its regular season on a 30-game win streak and rolling to an undefeated District 10-5A title. The Panthers enter the playoffs winning by an average of 24.4 points per game.
17. Guyer (Denton, TX) (27-7, 11-2)
Previous Rank: 19. Last week: Def. Braswell (55-38), Def. Flower Mound (68-30).
Guyer has only lost once since Dec. 27, and defense continues to be the reason why as it hasn’t allowed more than 55 points in a game since Dec. 20 against Flower Mound Marcus. The Wildcats have secured at least a share of the District 5-6A title and can clinch it outright with a win Tuesday.
Up next: Vs. Coppell, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
18. Heritage (Frisco, TX) (27-4, 13-0)
Previous Rank: 20. Last week: Def. Centennial (55-48), Def. Emerson (89-54).
Heritage has won 24 of its last 26 games, including the last 11 in a row, and are averaging 70 points per game, led by junior Cameron Lomax’s 21.9 points per. The Coyotes clinched the District 11-5A title two weeks ago.
Up next: Vs. Independence, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
19. Plano East (Plano, TX) (24-5, 12-3)
Previous Rank: 16. Last week: Lost Allen (84-61), Def. Princeton (78-50).
Defending Class 6A state champion East had its eight-game win streak snapped against No. 2 Allen last week. The Panthers last two losses have come against the Eagles.
Up next: At Plano West, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
20. Jay (San Antonio, TX) (30-2, 15-0)
Previous Rank: 21. Last week: Def. Southwest Legacy (64-47), Def. McCollum (98-66).
Jay is on a 16-game win streak, averaging 79.1 points per game. The Mustangs have clinched the outright District 28-5A championship.
Up next: At Southwest Legacy, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
21. Chapin (El Paso, TX) (31-1, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 22. Last week: Def. Burges (75-48), Def. El Paso (77-55).
Chapin has won 20 straight games in a row and the outright District 1-5A championship. Senior center Jayden Leverett is averaging 18.7 points per game.
Up next: At Jefferson, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
22. Mansfield Summit (Arlington, TX) (25-7, 11-1)
Previous Rank: 12. Last week: Lost Mansfield Timberview (50-48).
Summit had its 10-game win streak snapped at home versus Timberview. The Jaguars had not lost since Dec. 28.
Up next: Vs. Everman, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
23. Birdville (Birdville, TX) (30-3, 9-2)
Previous Rank: NR. Last week: Lost Argyle (40-39), Def. Denton (55-52).
With a win Tuesday, Birdville can clinch the outright District 6-5A title. The Hawks are averaging 68 points per game and giving up 49.5.
Up next: At Ryan, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
24. Travis (Richmond, TX) (28-3, 12-1)
Previous Rank: 23. Last week: Lost Clements (51-49), Def. Hightower (91-80).
Travis had its 11-game winning streak snapped against Clements in a thriller. Still, the Tigers have clinched the outright District 21-6A championship.
Up next: At Ridge Point, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
25. Amarillo (Amarillo, TX) (29-5, 15-0)
Previous Rank: NR. Last week: Def. Lubbock Cooper (42-23), Def. Palo Duro (55-36).
Amarillo has won 15 in a row and the outright District 3-5A title. The Sandies are averaging 54 points per game and surrendering a stingy 40.4 per game.
Up next: Vs. Coronado, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
DROPPED
Highland Park
Round Rock Westwood