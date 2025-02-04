Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (2/4/2025)
As the regular season winds down to a close, there was a lot of shake-up in this week’s 2024-25 Texas high school boys basketball power rankings.
Shadow Creek moves into the top five after previous-No. 5 Duncanville fell to Lancaster at home. Lancaster moved up five spots to No. 6 due to the win. Duncanville is No. 10.
North Crowley, Highland Park, Round Rock Westwood and Cibolo Steele all suffered defeats last week, causing drops in the rankings for each. For Steele, it was a complete fallout, making way for Fort Bend Travis to climb into the rankings and debut at No. 23.
Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (1.28.25)
All results are as of Saturday, Feb. 1. Class 6A and 5A teams are considered. Records in parentheses are overall and district play.
1. Brennan (San Antonio, TX) (26-2, 13-0)
Previous Rank: 1. Last week: Def. Marshall (123-39), Def. Holmes (109-20).
Brennan extended its win streak to 15 games. Over that span, the Bears are averaging 93 points per game and allowing 42.2, a point differential of +50.8.
Up next: Vs. Stevens, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
2. Allen (Allen, TX) (27-1, 13-0)
Previous Rank: 2. Last week: Def. Prosper (98-63), Def. McKinney Boyd (87-60).
Allen extended its program-best win streak to 19 games. The Eagles are averaging 93.6 points per game over their last five games.
Up next: Vs. Plano East, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
3. Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) (30-2, 10-0)
Previous Rank: 3. Last week: Def. Victoria East (64-28), Def. Victoria West (79-35).
Marshall has allowed fewer than 40 points in 10 of its last 11 games. The Buffs have won 15 games in a row and have their third straight 30-win season.
Up next: At Terry, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
4. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) (29-2, 9-0)
Previous Rank: 4. Last week: Def. North Crowley (73-66), Def. Crowley (69-61).
Lake Ridge has won nine consecutive games, including a big one over No. 15 North Crowley last week. Senior Shaqir Pack had 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the win.
Up next: Vs. Weatherford, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
5. Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX) (26-2, 13-0)
Previous Rank: 6. Last week: Def. Pasadena Memorial (87-68).
Shadow Creek has won 21 of its last 22 games. The Sharks have won their last eight games by an average of 31 points per game.
Up next: At Pearland, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
6. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (23-5, 9-1)
Previous Rank: 11. Last week: Def. Duncanville (68-60), Def. Mesquite (76-61).
Lancaster earned a monstrous win over Duncanville on the road last week to help extend its win streak to 12 games and move up six spots in the rankings. The win avenged a 59-57 loss to Duncanville on Dec. 17, the Tigers’ last defeat.
Up next: At Waxahachie, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
7. Stony Point (Round Rock, TX) (27-4, 14-0)
Previous Rank: 7. Last week: Def. Manor (115-35), Def. Hutto (81-48).
Stony Point scored in triple figures for the fourth time this season, scoring a season-best 115 points against Manor. The Tigers have won 10 in a row.
Up next: At No. 25 Round Rock Westwood, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
8. West Brook (Beaumont, TX) (30-1, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 8. Last week: Def. Lee (79-32), Def. Sterling (65-24).
West Brook has won 27 consecutive games. It’s the Bruins’ first 30-win season in at least three decades.
Up next: At Port Arthur Memorial, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
9. Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, TX) (32-0, 13-0)
Previous Rank: 9. Last week: Def. Carroll (108-65).
Veterans Memorial has scored 100 or more points in five of its last six games. Over the last four games, the Eagles are averaging 104.5 points per game.
Up next: Vs. Miller, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
10. Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) (17-7, 9-1)
Previous Rank: 5. Last week: Lost Lancaster (68-60), Def. Horn (60-47).
Duncanville’s six-game win streak was snapped by No. 6 Lancaster, handing the Panthers their first district loss. It was Duncanville’s second loss to an in-state team this season (Nov. 12 vs. Kimball).
Up next: Vs. Mesquite, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
11. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (28-5, 12-2)
Previous Rank: 12. Last week: Def. Tompkins (60-51), Def. Mayde Creek (102-68).
Seven Lakes has won 14 in a row. The Spartans scored in triple figures for just the second time this season in Friday's win over the Rams.
Up next: Vs. Morton Ranch, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
12. Mansfield Summit (Arlington, TX) (25-6, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 13. Last week: Def. Joshua (51-35), Def. Burleson (73-34).
Summit has won nine in a row. The Jaguars’ defense continues to star, allowing 37.7 points per game during the streak.
Up next: Vs. Mansfield Timberview, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
13. Ellison (Killeen, TX) (23-5, 7-0)
Previous Rank: 14. Last week: Def. University (59-51), Def. Belton (92-34).
Ellison has won 12 of its last 13 games. The Eagles have allowed more than 49 points only once in a game since Jan. 3.
Up next: At Chaparral, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
14. Katy Jordan (Fulshear, TX) (27-3, 12-1)
Previous Rank: 15. Last week: Def. Taylor (58-53).
Jordan has responded to its first loss since Dec. 28 with a pair of close wins against Katy (67-61) and Taylor. The Warriors seem set to win their first district title.
Up next: Vs. Paetow, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
15. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (25-5, 7-2)
Previous Rank: 10. Last week: Lost Lake Ridge (73-66), Def. Weatherford (65-53).
North Crowley had its five-game win streak snapped by No. 4 Lake Ridge last week. The Panthers’ last two losses have come to Lake Ridge (59-52 on Jan. 3).
Up next: Vs. Boswell, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
16. Plano East (Plano, TX) (23-4, 11-2)
Previous Rank: 16. Last week: Def. Plano (66-44), Def. McKinney (63-45).
Defending Class 6A state champion East, which has won eight in a row, is allowing just 44.3 points per game over its last four games. But a huge game looms as the Panthers visit No. 2 Allen on Tuesday.
Up next: At Allen, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
17. Atascocita (Humble, TX) (23-4, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 17. Last week: Def. North Shore (73-43), Def. Channelview (101-47).
Atascocita has won 16 of its last 17 games. The Eagles have allowed fewer than 50 points in a game six times in their last eight games.
Up next: Goose Creek Memorial, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
18. Lufkin (Lufkin, TX) (31-2, 14-0)
Previous Rank: 20. Last week: Def. Texas (70-67), Def. Mount Pleasant (47-41).
Lufkin extended its win streak to 28, though it didn’t come easily, winning by a combined nine points last week.
Up next: At Marshall, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
19. Guyer (Denton, TX) (25-7, 9-2)
Previous Rank: 21. Last week: Def. Little Elm (56-55), Def. Lewisville (60-42).
Guyer has only lost once since Dec. 27. The Wildcats are giving up only 50.3 points per game this season.
Up next: At Braswell, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
20. Heritage (Frisco, TX) (25-4, 11-0)
Previous Rank: 22. Last week: Def. Frisco (74-47), Def. Lebanon Trail.
Heritage has won 22 of its last 24 games, including the last nine in a row. The Coyotes clinched the 11-5A title with its win over Lebanon Trail on Saturday.
Up next: Vs. Centennial, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
21. Jay (San Antonio, TX) (28-2, 13-0)
Previous Rank: 23. Last week: Def. Harlandale (80-60), Def. Winn (92-16).
Jay is on a 14-game win streak. The Mustangs are winning by an average of 27.6 points per game.
Up next: At Southwest Legacy, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
22. Chapin (El Paso, TX) (29-1, 7-0)
Previous Rank: 24. Last week: Def. Canutillo (71-36), Def. Andress (61-39).
Chapin has won 18 straight games in a row. The Huskies have not allowed more than 45 points in a game since Dec. 7, and allowed an average of 37.5 points per game in last week’s wins.
Up next: At Burges, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
23. Travis (Richmond, TX) (27-2, 11-0)
Previous Rank: NR. Last week: Def. Bush (56-50), Def. Dulles (87-50).
Travis has won 11 straight games and has not lost since Dec. 27 against No. 11 Seven Lakes. The Tigers are averaging 65.3 points per game and give up 54.6.
Up next: Vs. Clements, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
24. Highland Park (Dallas, TX) (24-5, 10-1)
Previous Rank: 18. Last week: Lost The Colony (74-59), Def. Newman Smith (74-38).
Highland Park lost last week for the first time since Dec. 28. Four of the Scots’ five losses have come in true road games.
Up next: At Reedy, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
25. Westwood (Round Rock, TX) (29-2, 11-2)
Previous Rank: 19. Last week: Def. Hutto (66-49), Lost Round Rock (64-49).
Westwood had its seven-game win streak snapped against Round Rock as it lost for the first time since Jan. 3. The schedule doesn’t get favorable either as No. 7 Stony Point visits on Tuesday.
Up next: Vs. Stony Point, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
DROPPED
Steele