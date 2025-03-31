Top 25 Texas high school softball rankings (3/31/2025)
The Texas high school softball season is in the second round of district for most. That means the playoffs are right around the corner, and they will start in the second half of April. There will be plenty of key matchups as teams look to battle for district titles and playoff spots.
High School on SI has top 25 Texas high school softball rankings for the remainder of the season.
1. Melissa (22-0)
The Cardinals are regarded as the best team in the nation. The defending Class 5A state champs have outscored their District 13-5A foes 120-4 in only eight games. Melissa also has one of the best players in the nation, Caigan Crabtree, and she is signed with the University of Texas.
2. Montgomery Lake Creek (22-0)
The Lions won back-to-back state titles in 2022 and 2023. Lake Creek has beaten some of the best teams in Texas this year. They have defeated four teams on this list, Conroe twice, Liberty, Atascocita and Kingwood, and will probably finish the regular season undefeated. A trip to College Station in a couple weeks might be Lake Creek’s toughest remaining game in District 17-5A.
3. Katy (25-1)
The Houston area is stacked this year with quality teams, and they have played well against other regions. Katy is on cruise control until the playoffs. They have outscored District 19-6A teams 131-4, and are another teaming gearing up for the playoffs already.
4. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (22-2)
The Eagles have played one of the toughest schedules in Texas and have only have two losses so far. Barbers Hill finishes district on April 11th against another top team in the state, Port Neches-Groves — watch out for that meeting which will decide the winner of District 19-5A. The Eagles won the first meeting 4-0.
5. Coahoma (20-0)
Texas’ best small school softball program is in West Texas. Coahoma has won the last two Class 3A state titles. The Bulldogs are outscoring their District 3-3A opponents 132-3. Coahoma has strong non-district games intertwined with district games to prepare for the playoffs.
6. Humble Kingwood (18-3-1)
Kingwood is another Houston-area school that is very talented. Shortstop Addyson Sheppard is one of the best in the nation. She signed with Stanford in the fall. District 23-6A is loaded, probably the best district in the state, and Kingwood is atop it for now.
7. Humble Atascocita (19-3)
Kingwood and Atascocita are actually tied for first in District 23-6A, Kingwood holds the tie-breaker, but both are 7-1. The Eagles have beaten four teams on this list. One of those teams is Summer Creek, they play in the second round of district on Tuesday.
8. Wolfforth Frenship (17-2)
The Tigers have two losses in tournament play to Amarillo schools, and other than that they have been one of the best West Texas teams. They picked up a strong win last week against Midland High 4-3. Frenship could be representing Region I in Class 6A in Austin.
9. Waco Midway (17-2)
The Panthers lost the 2024 state title in heartbreaking fashion. In 2025, Midway’s only losses this season have been by only a single run to Melissa and Frenship. The Panthers have yet to give up a run in District 12-6A.
10. Forney (20-1-1)
The Jackrabbits only loss this season came at the hands of Royse City. The rematch is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Forney. Both teams are 6-1 in District 10-6A. Forney has impressive wins over Birdville and Guyer.
11. Liberty (17-5)
The Panthers are on one of the best sub-5A programs in state. They made it to the finals last year and have played one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state. Liberty is undefeated in District 19-4A as they look to make it back to the state finals.
12. North Richland Hills Birdville (20-2)
The Hawks are in control of District 6-5A. A meeting with their closest rivals in the district, Grapevine, is on April 11th. Until then, Birdville looks to continue its success in the district that has seen them outscore district opponents 72-7.
13. Denton Guyer (19-3)
The Wildcats made it to the final four in Class 6A last year. Guyer picked up a huge win in district over Flower Mound 3-2. District 5-6A is another strong district in the state and Guyer will be tested again this week against Hebron.
14. Humble Summer Creek (18-4)
The third team from District 23-6A and Humble on the list, Summer Creek, has also battled it out with some of the best in state. The Bulldogs meet Atascocita on Tuesday with a chance to put themselves back in the fight for the district title.
15. Aledo (18-3)
The Bearcats made it to the final four in Class 5A last year and are breezing past teams in District 5-5A. Aledo will not have another hard matchup until the playoffs.
16. Conroe (18-5)
The Tigers avenged their district loss to New Caney last week 4-0. Conroe also has a top national talent with University of Texas signee Alisa Sneed. Conroe has been hot in district with 8-straight wins in District 13-6A.
17. Deer Park (17-5)
The Deer are undefeated in District 24-6A, another tough district of the Houston area. They do not have it easy on Tuesday with a big meeting with Clear Creek. The Deer will be in control of the district title if they win on Tuesday.
18. Calallen (20-4)
The Wildcats are the defending Class 4A state champs. Calallen’s only losses of the season came against Liberty, Summer Creek, Barbers Hill and Deer Park — all pretty close. They could go toe-to-toe with anyone in Region IV regardless of classification and seemed poised to represent South Texas again in Austin come May.
19. Lake Belton (22-2)
The Broncos are another final four team from 2024 on this list. Lake Belton is one of the best in Central Texas and are dominating District 22-5A. Their non-district schedule was tough, but like others on here, will have to wait until after district to play in really competitive games.
20. Corpus Christi Veterans (20-2)
The Coastal Bend is looking strong this year. Calallen will look to represent Region IV in 4A and the Veterans Memorial Eagles could be a regional champion in 5A depending on their division. Teams in San Antonio, Austin and the RGV will push them for it, but the Eagles are flying high.
21. Dripping Springs (17-6-1)
The Austin area is hard to judge. Teams have been beating each other up near the capital. Dripping Springs has been one of the most consistent, even though the Tigers have lost to area rivals. Dripping Springs have losses to out of area team on this list: Summer Creek, Barbers Hill and Guyer.
22. San Antonio O’Connor (14-2)
The 2022 state champs could have a chance at another state title out of Region IV. The Panthers are undefeated in a usually competitive District 29-6A and have been one of the most consistent 6A programs in the region this year.
23. Tomball (19-3)
The Cougars are in first place in District 15-6A. Tomball and the rest of the district beat some strong teams from around the state during non-district. The Cougars play Klein Oak on Tuesday, a key matchup for who is going to win that Northwestern Houston district.
24. Angleton (10-2)
The Wildcats are the last Houston area team in the rankings, eleven in total. Angleton shares District 20-5A with Friendswood. They beat the Mustangs 5-4 in their first district meeting.
25. Salado (18-4)
The Eagles are in control of District 24-4A as they gear up for the playoffs. Salado has lost to Calallen and Liberty, but beat some really strong Region IV teams: Corpus Christi Veterans, Weslaco and Harlingen South.
