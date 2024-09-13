Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Southlake Carroll: Live score, updates of Texas District 4-6A showdown (9/13/2024)
A tantalizing district opener - not to mention a playoff rematch - is on tap Friday night.
Two undefeated teams, Trophy Club Byron Nelson and Southlake Carroll, face off in the District 4-6A opener at Carroll's Dragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CDT.
• LIVE TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCORES | TEXAS TOP 25 | TOP WEEK 3 GAMES
Last season, Byron Nelson won the district title, due in large part to a 34-17 win against Carroll. However, the Dragons got a measure of revenge, and then some, with a 56-7 win in the 6A Division II regional finals.
Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.
TROPHY CLUB BYRON NELSON VS. SOUTHLAKE CARROLL (PREGAME)
Refresh for latest.
- Big news for Southlake Carroll before its game, as head coach Riley Dodge was named the Executive Director of Athletics for the Carroll Independent School District. Dodge will continue to serve as the Dragons' football coach, a position he has been in since 2018.
- Byron Nelson and Southlake Carroll are each attempting to move to 3-0, while getting a leg up in the District 4-6A race, in this key ballgame Friday night.
ABOUT BYRON NELSON (2-0)
The Bobcats have been living on the edge in their first two ballgames. They slipped past Frenship, 48-46, in Week 1; then rallied late to knock off Lewisville in Week 2, 32-28.
ABOUT SOUTHLAKE CARROLL (2-0)
The Dragons have been rolling in their first two ballgames. They downed Midland in Week 1, 48-24, and then posted a convincing 59-16 win against Hebron in Week 2.
-
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX