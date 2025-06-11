UIL update: Victory+ secures first rights to playoff and championship games; NFHS still involved
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) clarified this week that Victory+, a Dallas-based streaming platform, will have the first opportunity to select a limited number of UIL football playoff games each year, along with exclusive rights to all 12 state championship contests.
Victory+ can choose up to 20 postseason football games annually, with a maximum of four per week. Those selections, along with the entire slate of championship games, will not be available on the NFHS Network.
“Victory+ may select up to 20 football games in the playoffs (four per week) and has exclusive rights to all 12 football championship games, which will not be available on the NFHS Network,” Julia Zachary, communications manager for the UIL, told High School On SI. “NFHS Network has exclusive rights to produce any other postseason football game not selected by Victory+. Games are selected on a weekly basis. The broadcast rights to games not selected by NFHS Network or Victory+ may be sublicensed to interested media outlets.”
Zachary also emphasized that the agreement is limited to football.
“The agreement with Victory+ is only applicable to UIL football,” she said. “NFHS Network has primary broadcast rights in all other activities.”
The five-year deal was arranged through Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. It gives Victory+ streaming control over the full championship schedule each December at AT&T Stadium, and first-pick access to select playoff games throughout the postseason. All remaining football playoff games will still be available through the NFHS Network or potentially licensed to other outlets.
Regular-season broadcast rights remain with schools.