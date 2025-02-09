Uncommitted No. 1 five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez shatters records, outscores entire teams during historic season
The final regular season numbers are in. And they’re staggering.
First, some unfortunate news for Texas high school girls teams about to enter the UIL Class 5 playoffs; The stats you’re about to read from Aaliyah Chavez, the nation’s No. 1 uncommitted 2025 five-star recruit from Lubbock’s Monterey High School, aren’t final.
While compiling her fourth consecutive 1,000-point season, Chavez and her Lady Plainsmen (31-5) are in the Class 5, District 3 tournament, which begins Monday, Feb. 10 when they take on Wichita Falls Memorial at 6 p.m. at McMurray University in Abilene.
As she chases a state championship, Chavez is also chasing history. Of course, some of the history she’s chasing is her own. One of the most productive high school girls basketball players of all-time, Chavez sits atop a staggering lists of accolades.
A McDonald’s High School All-American and a finalist and favorite to win the Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year later this year, Chavez, who also played for NIKE Elite team Cyfair, was named MVP of the Mamba Invitational last August.
She's also pursued by just about every college in the country - she’s one of two remaining uncommitted recruits along with Montverde (Fla.) Academy’s Agot Makeer at No. 4 – Chavez is weighing options from Texas, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma, UCLA and Texas Tech, though recent reports by On3 suggest UCLA is no longer an option.
Now to the numbers.
Through 36 games this season, Chavez – despite often being rested late in games due to Monterey’s big leads - has netted 1,275 points. For comparison, Memorial, Monday’s opponent, enters with 929 total points this season.
In fact, she managed to outscore five entire teams on Monterey’s schedule this season – Caprock (846 points), White Station (933), Round Rock Westwood (1,129), Lubbock Cooper (1,247) and Palo Duro (1,253) – and came in just behind Lake Highlands (1,339), United South (1,368), Pampa (1,449), El Paso Eastwood, who went 23-7, (1,487) and Lubbock (1,499).
That’s just the start. Through 144 career varsity games, Chavez has racked up 4,620 points, 1,243 rebounds, 738 assists, 457 steals and 123 blocks.
Wildly consistent throughout her varsity career, she had 1,324 points in 35 games as a junior, as well as 353 rebounds, 153 assists, 124 steals and 32 blocks. As a senior she has 345 rebounds, 148 assists, 136 steals and 39 blocks.
As a sophomore she scored 1,020 points in 34 games while averaging 30 points, 7.2 boards, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals.
The “worst” year of her high school career came as a freshman in 2021-22, when she averaged 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. She finished that season with 1,001 points despite a school-record 260 assists.
Speaking of school records, Chavez has a bunch of them at Monterey.
Along with the season assists record, she also holds school records for most points in a game (57), most points in a season (1,324), career points (4,587), 3-pointers in a game (13), 3-pointers in a season (187) and career 3-pointers (609).
She’s second in school history with 454 career steals and second in career rebounds (1,230) and is third in most rebounds in a game with 23.
Flanked by star juniors Ambrosia Cole and Ari Johnson, Monterey is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches - trailing San Antonio Wagner (28-3), Leander Glenn (32-3), Liberty Hill (31-3), Tascosa (30-4) and Amarillo High (27-5).
Of all the accolades she's accomplished, winning a state championship is one that still eludes Chavez. Now, her last shot might be her best shot. But whether the next shot she takes is her last, Aaliyah Chavez will forever be one of the best.