Vandegrift teammates Brendan Fournier, Adam Scott sweep Texas Football Players of the Week honors (12/22/2024)
Congratulations to Vandegrift seniors Brendan Fournier and Adam Scott for being voted Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, for Dec. 18-21.
Fournier, a running back, had 28 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown as Vandegrift captured the Class 6A Division II title with a 24-17 victory over Southlake Carroll.
Scott also dominated against the Dragons with nine total tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble.
Fournier earned 56.4 percent of the vote, beating out South Oak Cliff’s Mikail Trotter, who got 29.21 percent.
The offensive poll received more than 50,000 votes.
Scott (52.06 percent) finished above Carthage’s Carson Crawford (31.45 percent) for first place.
The defensive poll received more than 25,000 votes.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
1. Brendan Fournier, sr., Vandegrift
Fournier will play college football for Columbia. He received 56.4 percent of the vote.
2. Mikail Trotter, jr., South Oak Cliff
Trotter carried it 19 times for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns in South Oak Cliff’s 38-35 Class 5A Division II championship game loss to Randle. He received 29.21 percent of the vote.
3. Colton Rodriguez, sr., Celina
Rodriguez was Bowe Bentley’s favorite target, catching five passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Kilgore. He received 13.3 percent of the vote.
4. Bryce Ullman, sr., Ganado
Ullman completed 12 of 22 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns while running for 48 yards in the triple-overtime win over Stamford. Ullman’s two-point conversion pass to Austen Pena was the game-winner. He received 0.45 percent of the vote.
5. KJ Edwards, jr., Carthage
Edwards turned 18 carries into 188 yards and two touchdowns in Carthage’s 28-14 Class 4A Division II championship game win over La Vega. He received 0.37 percent of the vote.
Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
6. Adam Scott, sr., Vandegrift
Scott helped lead Vandegrift to the program’s first state title. He received 52.06 percent of the vote.
7. Carson Crawford, jr., Carthage
Crawford tallied nine total tackles (four for loss) and 2.5 sacks in Carthage’s 28-14 Class 4A Division II championship game win over La Vega. Carthage finished with seven sacks as a team. He received 31.45 percent of the vote.
8. Luke Biagini, jr., Celina
Biagini finished with nine total tackles and an interception in Celina’s 55-21 Class 4A Division I title game win over Kilgore. He received 11.47 percent of the vote.
9. Thompson Bennett, jr., Westlake
Bennett notched 14 total tackles as Westlake fell to North Crowley in the Class 6A Division I final, 50-21. He received 3.28 percent of the vote.
10. Brock Boddie, sr., Gunter
Boddie had a 62-yard pick-six as Gunter shut out Woodville in the Class 3A Division II final, 28-0. He received 1.3 percent of the vote.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports