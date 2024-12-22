Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/22/2024)
A captivating 2024 Texas high school football postseason has come to an end.
During championship week, there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 18-21. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 29, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Trenton Amaya, jr., Smithson Valley
Amaya made four field goals — a new UIL state title game record — and two extra points in Smithson Valley’s 32-20 Class 5A Division I championship win over Highland Park.
2. Bowe Bentley, sr., Celina
Bentley completed 9 of 14 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns as Celina routed Kilgore for the Class 4A Division I championship, 55-21. The junior also ran for 68 yards.
3. Casen Carney, jr., Muenster
Carney had 35 carries for 147 yards and four touchdowns as Muenster downed Shiner, 36-29, for the Class 2A Division II title. Carney’s six-yard TD with 40 seconds remaining put the Hornets in front for good. The junior quarterback also completed 15 of 20 passes for 171 yards.
4. KJ Edwards, jr., Carthage
Edwards turned 18 carries into 188 yards and two touchdowns in Carthage’s 28-14 Class 4A Division II championship game win over La Vega.
5. Brendan Fournier, sr., Vandegrift
Fournier, a Columbia commit, had 28 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown as Vandegrift captured the Class 6A Division II title with a 24-17 victory over Southlake Carroll.
6. Quentin Gibson, sr., North Crowley
Gibson, a Colorado signee, caught seven passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns as North Crowley smashed Westlake, 50-21, for the Class 6A Division I championship.
7. Brayden Jimenez, jr., Stamford
In a 30-28 triple-overtime loss to Ganado in the Class 2A Division I final, Jimenez had eight catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.
8. Chris Jimerson Jr., sr., North Crowley
Jimerson Jr. accounted for five total touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — against Westlake. The North Texas signee completed 14 of 23 passes for 299 yards while carrying it six times for 63 yards.
9. Benton Owens, sr., Highland Park
Owens caught eight passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Smithson Valley.
10. Stryker Reed, jr., Gordon
Reed threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for two scores in a 70-24 rout of Whiteface that clinched the Class 1A Six-Man Division I championship.
11. Angelo Renda, jr., Southlake Carroll
Renda did all he could in defeat for Southlake Carroll, completing 27 of 38 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns.
12. Grayson Rigdon, sr., Columbus
Rigdon, a Wyoming signee, had 18 carries for 119 yards and four touchdowns in Columbus’ 48-14 Class 3A Division I title game rout of Malakoff.
13. Colton Rodriguez, sr., Celina
Rodriguez was Bowe Bentley’s favorite target, catching five passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Kilgore.
14. Bryson Roland, sr., La Vega
In the loss to Carthage, Roland had 107 yards of total offense.
15. Cade Spradling, sr., Smithson Valley
Spradling passed for 61 yards and a touchdown while running for 147 yards and another score on 25 carries in the win over Highland Park.
16. Sean Stanaland, jr., Jayton
Stanaland accounted for four total touchdowns — two passing, two rushing — as Jayton trounced Oakwood, 54-8, for the Class 1A Six-Man Division II title.
17. Miles Teodecki, jr., Vandegrift
Teodecki also shined for Vandegrift, completing 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
18. Mikail Trotter, jr., South Oak Cliff
Trotter carried it 19 times for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns in South Oak Cliff’s 38-35 Class 5A Division II championship game loss to Randle.
19. Bryce Ullman, sr., Ganado
Ullman completed 12 of 22 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns while running for 48 yards in the triple-overtime win over Stamford. Ullman’s two-point conversion pass to Austen Pena was the game-winner.
20. Landen Williams-Callis, so., Randle
Williams-Callis had 23 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in the win over South Oak Cliff. The Lions also got kick return touchdowns from Sincere Timpson and Sean Smith.
21. Rees Wise, jr., Westlake
Wise threw for 155 yards and ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to North Crowley.
