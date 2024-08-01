High School

Vote: Most underrated North Texas high school football team entering 2024?

SBLive narrowed down 16 finalists across North Texas. Now, we want to hear from you

Cody Thorn

Jalen Lott races downfield during Lovejoy's Texas high school football playoff showdown with South Oak Cliff in November 2023.
Jalen Lott races downfield during Lovejoy's Texas high school football playoff showdown with South Oak Cliff in November 2023. / Photo by Brian McLean, SBLive

Last week, SBLive took a look at the the most underrated North Texas high school football teams entering the 2024 season.

That is the first of six regions that where we will look at teams that are flying under the radar from across the Lone Star state. 

>> Most underrated North Texas high school football teams entering 2024

Who will be the team from the Dallas-Fort Worth and the area north to Oklahoma that will out-perform expectations this fall.

We looked at a combination of factors such as returning players, players who won awards last year, new coaching hires and impact transfers. 

Now, we want to hear from you.

What team do you feel is the most underrated North Texas high school football team heading this upcoming season?

Read our case for each team and scroll down and cast a vote below. Voting remains open until Thursday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. (Central time).

MOST UNDERRATED NORTH TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAMS

Dallas Jesuit Rangers

Alvarado Indians

Honey Grove Warriors

Birdville Richland Royals

Plano East Panthers 

Cedar Hill Longhorns

Dallas Kimball Knights

Ennis Lions

Lucas Lovejoy Leopards

Denton Guyer Wildcats

Dallas Skyline Raiders

Mansfield Timberview Wolves

Mesquite Horn Jagurs 

Lake Dallas Falcons 

Grandview Zebras

Denton Ryan Raiders

Cody Thorn

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

