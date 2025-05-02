Vote: Which Texas high school softball freshman has performed the best in 2025?
While some seasons will continue on, others will see their state championship aspirations come to a halt this week during the Texas UIL Class 1A-6A state softball championships. For many freshmen across the Lone Star State, the closing of that chapter is just the opening of a new one.
The book is far from written for the freshmen on this list. We searched the state for 25 of its top performing ninth-graders from the 2025 softball season and, well, let's just say Texas softball will not be facing a talent crisis anytime soon.
For the sake of clarity, in the case of multiple players who had similar seasons, two-way players or players who performed well at multiple positions got the final nod. Please note this is not a ranking of the overall top 25 freshmen in Texas, as players are listed in alphabetical order.
We have included captions on each player below, and we encourage you to read up on each player and then cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page for which member of the Class of 2028 you think should be considered the top 2025 freshman softball performer in the state of Texas.
You may vote as many times as you would like. Voting ends Sunday, May 11, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
2025 Texas high school softball top 25 freshmen performers
Haylee Allen, Fairfield
The Lady Eagles have found themselves a true ace. You won’t find many pitchers in the state, let alone another freshman, who have been more dominant this year than Allen. She’s started inside the circle 17 times and is 14-3 with a 0.85 ERA. Allen has held opponents to a .153 average while surrendering 52 hits in 90.1 innings. She struck out 156 batters, walked 19 and allowed only 11 earned runs. She’s getting it done offensively, too. In 17 games Allen is batting .351 with five home runs, seven doubles, one triple, 19 RBI and 13 stolen bases.
Kiyah Arterberry, Troup
The Lady Tigers are 26-5 and their young freshman has contributed in just about every facet. Pitching and playing in the infield and outfield, Arterberry is batting .347 with six doubles, eight home runs, 26 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Inside the circle she’s 6-1 in 12 appearances with a 0.97 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 29 innings.
Jozalin Bravo, Harlingen
Bravo to Bravo on a fantastic freshman campaign. Batting leadoff and playing shortstop for the Lady Cardinals, Bravo has helped Harlingen to a 20-9 record while batting .545 (48-for-88) with 17 doubles, seven triples, three home runs and 23 RBI. She has reached safely 60.8% of her at-bats and carries a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.608 OPS. Bravo has also pitched 18 times this season and is 11-2 with two saves and a 4.18 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 68.2 innings.
Leilani Caballos, Manor New Tech
She hasn’t played as many games as some others on this list, but many would take a full season of what Caballos has done in 16 games. With 19 hits in 26 at-bats, Caballos sports a .731 batting average with seven home runs, three doubles, two triples and 19 RBI. Pitchers have tried working around her, as she’s drawn 11 walks in 44 plate-appearances. Caballos has an .841 on-base percentage, 1.808 slugging percentage and 2.649 OPS.
Rylee Cassidy, Gunter
A two-way star with the Lady Tigers, Cassidy batted .475 (38-for-80) across her first 27 games with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 46 RBI and 10 stolen bases. She’s also a standout inside the circle, where Cassidy has pitched to a 3-0 record with a 2.08 ERA, 82 strikeouts and 18 walks in 87.2 innings inside the circle.
Bryer Cook, Abernathy
Cook has been cooking this season for the Abernathy Lady Lopes. Armed with a sizzling bat, the catcher-shortstop has sprinkled in a heaping .595 batting average while serving 14 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 29 RBI and 33 stolen bases. She’s only struck out twice all year, has scored 42 runs and completes the combo with a .986 fielding percentage in 142 chances.
Peyton Dees, Longview Spring Hill
She hasn’t hit a home run this season, but if Peyton Dees gets on base, it’s about the same thing. If you look past the power (she has five extra-base hits and 11 RBI in 31 games spanning 65 at-bats) you’ll begin to truly understand the value Dees has brought to the table for the Lady Panthers. Playing center and batting leadoff, Dees is hitting an impressive .477, but she gets on base at a .639 clip. She has the same amount of hits (31) as walks (31), and it’s when she gets on the bases that she becomes a serious problem. She’s leading Texas freshmen with 52 stolen bases and has only been nabbed once. That 98.1% success rate has led to Dees scoring 47 runs. She has 28 putouts, two assists and committed just two errors in the outfield.
Teulia Eteaki, Buda Hays
The Lady Hawks have a player in Eteaki who could develop massive power in the coming years. She’s already shown a knack for hitting the ball hard, as evidenced by 20 of her 37 hits going for extra-bases. She’s batting .451 with 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 31 RBI. The centerfielder has not committed an error in 31 chances this season. She has 29 putouts and two assists.
Oriana Hamlett, INF, Spring Legacy School of Sport Sciences
Among the state’s leaders in batting average, in 16 games this season Hamlett is batting a scorching .632 (24-for-38). She’s clubbed 10 triples, six home runs and three doubles with 34 RBI. She’s stolen six bases, has not struck out, and has not been charged with an error.
Gabrielle Hernandez, Clint
Another of the state’s freshman leaders in batting average, Hernandez has had a scorching first year for the Lady Lions. She has 33 stolen bases this season in 22 games, batting .621 (36-for-58) along the way with nearly as many doubles (14) as she has singles (19). Hernandez also has three triples, 23 RBI and hasn’t been charged with a defensive error.
Jessica Hinnant, Smithville
She could have made this list simply with her offensive or pitching production alone. Instead, Hinnant has provided a little bit of everything for Smithville’s team this year. At the plate, she’s batting .422 across 29 games with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 31 RBI and six stolen bases. But she’s been even better on the mound where she’s 14-2 with two saves and a 0.78 ERA in 22 appearances. She’s racked up 176 strikeouts in 108 innings, surrendering 23 walks and 62 hits.
Emma Jauregui, El Paso Eastwood
The Lady Troopers have good reason to be excited about Jauregi’s future. She stepped right in this season and proved the varsity level would not be an issue for the young outfielder and pitcher. In her first 33 games she batted .440 with 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 29 RBI. What’s more; she has managed to reach base 74 times and has scored 52 runs. She hasn’t committed an error all season while turning two double plays.
Kaitlin Lucas, Amarillo Highland Park
The Lady Hornets have struggled to four wins this season, but Lucas has had a season to remember at the plate, batting .622 in 22 games. She has nearly as many home runs (10) as singles (12), to go along with six doubles and 35 RBI. Lucas has a .742 on-base, 2.165 OPS and 1.422 slugging percentage. Walks have plagued her on the mound this year, but the young hurler also has shown ace potential with 160 strikeouts in 82 innings.
Addison Lundin, La Vernia
The Lady Bears (23-7) must be excited about the future with Lundin in tow. She’s made a big impact this year. Through her first 18 pitching appearances this year she’s gone 7-2 with a 3.02 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 58 innings. At the plate she’s batting .557 through her first 26 games with 15 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 44 RBI.
Peyton Miller, Hermleigh
If you need a batter who hits everything, displays nice pop and steals a lot of bases, Peyton Miller is your player. If you need a pitcher who almost never loses, has a sub-2.00 ERA and strikes out nearly two batters per inning, Peyton Miller is also your player. The two-way star has made her presence felt at the varsity level this year. Miller is 17-1 with a 1.96 ERA in the circle with 149 strikeouts in 85.2 innings. Opponents are batting just .135 against her. She also helps her own cause at the plate, where she’s batting .604 with 10 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 17 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 19 games.
Kassandra Moreno, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
It might be time to break out the kitchen sink, because nothing else Texas high school pitchers have thrown at Kassandra Moreno this season has seemed to work. Freshmen aren’t meant to do what Moreno is doing at the plate. For some perspective on how good she’s been, in 50 at-bats, Moreno has gotten out only 11 times. She’s drawn 19 walks. Batting a whopping .780 (39-for-50), Moreno has nine doubles, six triples, 30 RBI and has scored 40 runs. She also has 25 stolen bases and carries an .843 on-base percentage, 1.200 slugging and 2.043 OPS.
Maddy Munoz, Midland Christian
At 20-4-1 this season, the Lady Mustangs often go as Maddy Munoz goes. And Maddy Munoz’s name often goes in the win column. She has pitched 22 times and is 18-1 with 1.22 ERA. Opponents are batting .194 against her as she’s surrendered 82 hits and only 19 earned runs in 109.1 innings with 163 strikeouts and just 14 walks. In 23 games she’s batting .451 (32-for-71) with three doubles and one triple.
Analisa Salazar, Ennis
Playing the hot corner and batting in the middle of the Lady Lions’ lineup, Salazar has handled the pressures of the varsity level with relative ease. A consistent performer all season, she is second on the team with a .442 average in 29 games (Kaycee Slovak is batting .500), with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 43 RBI with 31 runs scored.
Andrea Salcedo, El Paso Del Valle
Salcedo has brought the sauce at the plate this season for the Lady Conquistadores. She leads the team’s offense in nearly every major statistical category. In 36 games she’s batting .554 (62-for-112) with 15 home runs, 16 doubles, 10 triples and 75 RBI. She’s among the top 10 freshmen in the state in slugging percentage (1.277). On the mound she’s 6-0 in 10 appearances with one save and has 50 strikeouts and 12 walks in 29.2 innings. She’s committed only four errors (.960 fielding) and Del Valle is 23-11-2.
Selah Salmons, Peaster
Pitchers probably feel like they are the ones swimming upstream when Salmons steps to the dish. Her batting average has been above .500 for most of the season. It only recently dipped to .495, though she has not stopped raking. Salmons has collected 46 hits in 93 at-bats across 31 games with eight home runs, eight doubles, eight triples and 54 RBI. She is second on the Lady Greyhounds’ squad with 41 runs scored.
Cozette Tyson, Fort Worth Brewer
Among the state’s freshmen leaders in slugging (1.118), Tyson has done a little bit of everything for Brewer this season. No matter where she’s playing in the field, she hits. Tyson is batting .513 (39-for-76) with nine home runs, nine doubles, five triples and 33 RBI. She reaches safely in 62.5% of the time and is 2-1 with a 3.22 ERA in 18 appearances on the mound.
Savannah Vargas, Dallas Woodrow Wilson
Her bat has been so dominant this season that teams decided they’d rather put her on than to try pitching to her. Rightfully so, as she is hitting .639 (23-for-36) with seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and 31 RBI. She’s drawn a whopping 29 walks in 21 games and is 7-for-7 in stolen bases. She has reached base safely in 78.8% of her plate appearances.
Olivia Waterhouse, Dallas Parish Episcopal
Waterhouse has been a workhorse for the Lady Panthers this season. Possessing of the top young arms in the state, Waterhouse has started 17 games in the circle for the Lady Panthers and is 8-5 with a 2.45 ERA in her first voyage into varsity waters. The righty has 172 strikeouts and only 21 walks in 103 innings with opponents batting .205 against her. Her offense has also been impressive, as she’s batting .463 (19-for-41) with 20 doubles, one triple, 18 RBI and has stolen 14 bases in those 17 games.
Makynli Zemer, Lindale
This starting freshman shortstop sets the tone for the 17-win Lady Eagles. Batting leadoff, she has collected 32 hits and walked 25 times in 99 plate appearances. She has a .615 on-base percentage and a .463 batting average with four doubles, four triples, one home run and 19 RBI. A threat on the basepaths, Zemer has stolen 30 bases and has scored 38 runs. She also maintains a .957 fielding percentage with 43 putouts in 46 attempts.
Sophia Zuniga, Lancaster
She’s stepped in and stepped up for the Lady Tigers this season. In 17 appearances she’s pitched to a 10-4 record with a 2.12 ERA. A strike-throwing machine, she’s racked up 108 strikeouts and surrendered 60 hits and 19 walks in 59.1 innings. She’s also been a force at the plate, where she’s batting .500 (28-for-56) in 25 games with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 23 RBI. Zuniga has crossed the plate 41 times and stolen 26 bases.