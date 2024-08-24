Vote: Who is the best linebacker in Texas high school football entering 2024?
Earlier this week, SBLive examined the top linebackers in Texas high school football entering the 2024 season.
We narrowed down 45 linebackers that rise above the rest of the pack, spanning all corners, classifications and Texas high school football associations.
Now, we want to hear from you.
Dive into the top 45 linebackers in Texas returning in 2024 and cast your vote for whichever you think is the best. Voting is open until Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. central time.
(Did we miss anyone? See an oversight? Make your case to the editor at andy@scorebooklive.com)
TOP 45 LINEBACKERS IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Names listed in alphabetical order.
Cody Adkinson, Center, jr.
Dillon Arkansas, Denton Ryan, sr.
Mason Banker, Honey Grove, jr.
Elijah Barnes, Dallas Skyline, sr.
Daquives Beck, Carthage, jr.
Bryce Braden, Stratford, sr.
Trevor Brooks, Tyler Chapel Hill, sr.
Hudson Butchee, Stephenville, jr.
Kaleb Burns, Cy Falls, sr.
Ke’Von Carter, San Antonio Wagner, sr.
Kaedyn Cobbs, Denton Guyer, jr.
Lamarcus Cullum, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
Wyatt Davis, Canadian, sr.
Noriel Dominguez, Fort Bend Marshall, jr.
Tieson Eliawoko, East View, jr.
Brock Golwas, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.
Bryan Hernandez, Seminole, sr.
Jude Hernandez, Calallen, sr.
Donovan Jones, Waco Midway, sr.
Taiyon 'Tank' King, Port Arthur Memorial, jr.
Nathaniel Kirksey, Tyler Legacy, sr.
Agape Lawrence, Frisco Emerson, sr.
Tristan Lawyer, Frisco Wakeland, sr.
Jaden Manning, Mansfield Legacy, sr.
Seth McFarland, Pine Tree, sr.
Richmond Oguchukwu, Richardson Berkner, sr.
Kosi Okpala, Mayde Creek, jr.
Jamarion Phillips, South Oak Cliff, jr.
Riley Pettijohn, McKinney, sr.
Weston Polk, Coppell, sr.
Kelvion Riggins, Forney, sr.
Charles Ross, North Shore, sr.
Elliot Schaper, Westlake, sr.
Jayden Shelton, South Oak Cliff, sr.
Trent Spence, Klein Collins, sr.
Javar Thomas, Adine Nimitz, sr.
Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen, sr.
Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro, sr.
Brett Wells, Troup, soph.
Anthony Williams, Shadow Creek, sr.
Ke’Breion Winston, Lancaster, sr.
CJ Witten, Argyle Liberty Christian, sr.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx