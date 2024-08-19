Top 45 linebackers in Texas high school football returning in 2024
As the start of the 2024 Texas high school football season creeps up and practices across the state underway, SBLive is taking a look at the top returning players.
We're going position by position, searching the entire state — spanning all corners, classifications and school associations.
After identifying the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen, we turned to the defense.
We looked at the top cornerbacks, safeties and defensive linemen returning to the Lone Star State this fall. Now, we're turning to the middle of the defense.
Who are the top linebackers in the state of Texas entering 2024?
Here are 45 names to consider:
TOP 45 LINEBACKERS IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Names are in alphabetical order.
Cody Adkinson, Center, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 195
One of most productive sophomore in the Lone Star State last year, the standout linebacker/running back posted a whopping 182 tackles (123 of those solo) and made the 4A District 8 all-district first team pick as a sophomore. All-East Texas selection.
Dillon Arkansas, Denton Ryan, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 190
The 3-star TCU commit had 73 tackles (five for loss), two picks, two sacks and a pass break-up as a junior. He committed to the Horned Frogs in May and took a visit to Baylor in June.
Mason Banker, Honey Grove, jr.
As a first-year varsity starter, Banker accounted for 153 tackles and 20 of those for loss and a sack. That earned him 2A District 9 defensive while helping Honey Grove to a 10-2 season.
Elijah Barnes, Dallas Skyline, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 220
The 4-star Texas commit finished his junior season with 65 tackles (12 for loss), four picks, six forced fumbles and three sacks. He also runs a sub-11-second 100. As a sophomore, he had 131 tackles, 15 of those for loss and an interception.
Daquives Beck, Carthage, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 190
Rode a standout sophomore season to a four-star rating: 132 tackles (nine for loss), six sacks and two fumble recoveries. He helped anchor the defense on a team that went 13-1 and was a 4A Division II state favorite before being upset in the regional finals.
Bryce Braden, Stratford, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 230
The Air Force commit's collective impact in Stratford's defense is staggering. As a junior, his 184 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11 sacks helped the Elks go 14-1. that's after helping Stratford to a state championship as a freshman and won defensive MVP honors in the title game and also played quarterback as a sophomore..
Trevor Brooks, Tyler Chapel Hill, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 185
How's this for impact? Of Brooks' 131 tackles, 37 of them were for loss. That and his 16 sacks helped lead the Bulldogs reach the 4A Division I state title game and finish 13-3.
Hudson Butchee, Stephenville, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 215
He broke out as a sophomore, turning in 166 tackles (12 for loss) and 3.5 sacks, which earned him 4A District 5 defensive newcomer of the year.
Kaleb Burns, Cy Falls, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 220
The 3-star prospect committed to Baylor in July after a dominant junior season. He averaged more than six tackles per game and finished with 73 tackles (18.5 for loss), six sacks, an 50-yard interception return and two forced fumbles.
Ke’Von Carter, San Antonio Wagner, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 210
The 3-star prospect committed to Texas State in June after a junior season that included 44 tackles (four for loss), a forced fumble and an interception. He also runs a sub-50-second 400-meter race.
Kaedyn Cobbs, Denton Guyer, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 205
As a sophomore, Cobbs finished with 60 tackles (five for loss), an interception and a forced fumble as Guyer went 7-4 and finished fourth in the 6A District 5 standings. Cobbs has offers from the likes of Baylor and Oklahoma
Lamarcus Cullum, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 205
An all-South Texas selection as a junior after earning 5A District 14 defensive player of the year. He recorded 146 tackles, which netted out to more than 10 per game, and had 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Wyatt Davis, Canadian, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
Last year's all-West Texas Defensive Player of the Year and the D-POY for 2A District 3, Davis had 153 tackles (22 for loss) and four sacks to help lead Canadian to a 14-1 season and 3A Division II state semifinals berth.
Noriel Dominguez, Fort Bend Marshall, jr.
Measurables: 6-2, 225
The uncommitted 3-star junior has more than a dozen offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor and Arizona State after a standout sophomore season where he gathered 92 tackles (12 for loss), four forced fumbles and four sacks to help the Buffalos go 8-3 and reach the playoffs.
Tieson Eliawoko, East View, jr.
Measurables: 6-2, 200
The 3-star prospect committed to Texas Tech on Friday after a breakout sophomore season in which he gathered 60 tackles and three sacks.
Brock Golwas, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 215
The 3-star prospect had a strong junior season: 38 tackles (three for loss) and two fumble recoveries, and committed to Texas Tech on Friday, making good on a childhood dream.
Bryan Hernandez, Seminole, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 165
In total, the outside linebacker finished with 166 tackles (23 for loss), an interception and a fumble recovery as a junior. That's nearly 12 tackles and more than a tackle and a half for loss per game. Second team all-West Texas selection.
Jude Hernandez, Calallen, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 210
Hernandez had a stellar junior season on defense: 106 tackles (33 of them solo) on top of six rushing TDs. Of course, that's while producing a concurrent 1,573 receiving yards and 13 TDs.
Donovan Jones, Waco Midway, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
The 3-star prospect committed to Oklahoma State in June after a junior season that featured 71 tackles (six for loss), a sack and an interception to help Midway to a second place 6A District 12 finish.
Taiyon 'Tank' King, Port Arthur Memorial, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 205
The burly linebacker got key varsity snaps as a freshman and build on it with a productive sophomore season: 138 tackles (22 for loss), eight sacks and a fumble recovery. He's gathered more than 25 offers, including from Alabama, Florida and Michigan.
Nathaniel Kirksey, Tyler Legacy, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 175
As a junior, Kirksey dealt out 160 tackles — 79 of them solo. The SBLive All-East Texas second team pick helped Tyler Legacy amid a tough season.
Agape Lawrence, Frisco Emerson, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 215
Lawrence was one of the most productive defensive players in state last year. He finished with 170 tackles (102 solo), 14 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.
Tristan Lawyer, Frisco Wakeland, sr.
Measurables: 6-4, 225
How's this for a productive junior season? Lawyer had 84 tackles, 42 of them solo and 3.5 or loss, while helping Wakeland to a 9-3 record and 5A Division I area round berth.
Jaden Manning, Mansfield Legacy, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 215
He committed to North Texas in late July over the likes of Montana, Stephen F. Austin and Lamar after recording six sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior. He also ran for more than 400 yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Broncos.
Seth McFarland, Pine Tree, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 225
It seems today, that all you see ... is a Houston commit, 3-star prospect and first team 4A District 9 selection coming off a 122-tackle, three-forced fumble, three-sack junior season — at least in McFarland's case.
Richmond Oguchukwu, Richardson Berkner, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 205
The three-star prospect committed to Houston in May and boasts more than a dozen offers.
Kosi Okpala, Mayde Creek, jr.
Measurables: 6-2, 215
He's a three-star prospect with offers from Ohio State, Alabama and Nebraska after a breakout sophomore season that included 66 tackles (14 for loss), four sacks and a forced fumble.
Jamarion Phillips, South Oak Cliff, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 220
Phillips finished with 95 tackles (23 for loss), 14 sacks and a forced fumble while helping South Oak Cliff to its third straight UIL state championship berth.
Riley Pettijohn, McKinney, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 215
The Ohio State commit is a 5-star prospect and Rivals' No. 1 linebacker in the country. As a junior, he had 125 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, a pick and a blocked field goal and helped McKinney to a 6A Division II area round berth.
Weston Polk, Coppell, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 220
The Kansas State commit helped Coppel sweep its way to a 6A District 6 title and 12-1 season that ended in the third round of the 6A Division II playoffs.
Kelvion Riggins, Forney, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 210
A 4-star prospect, Riggins committed to Texas A&M. He earned 5A District 6 first team honors as a sophomore at South Oak Cliff before transferring to Forney.
Charles Ross, North Shore, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 205
The 4-star LSU commit was a fixture in nationally ranked and two-consecutive-time-running 6A Division I state runner-up, turning in 71 tackles, six sacks and two picks. Also a sub-11 100-meter dash runner.
Elliot Schaper, Westlake, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 210
A 3-star Duke commit, the all-Central Texas selection was the 6A District 26 defensive MVP after going for 108 tackles, nine sacks, two picks and a pair of forced fumbles anchored one of the state's most imposing defenses.
Jayden Shelton, South Oak Cliff, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
The 3-star prospect committed to Arkansas after rattling off 119 tackles (13 for loss) and a pick-six in a junior season that ended in the 5A Division II state title loss. He was, though, a part of the program's repeat title as a sophomore. He finished with 56 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and a pick.
Trent Spence, Klein Collins, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 220
The 3-star committed to Baylor in June, but first broke out as a sophomore, when he was named first team all-6A District 15.
Javar Thomas, Adine Nimitz, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 195
The uncommitted 3-star has no shortage of options — double-digit offers — after establishing himself as a sophomore and excelling as a junior at outside linebacker and sometimes on the edge.
Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 200
As a junior, he accrued 139 tackles (11 for loss), an interception and a fumble recovery. The second team all-South Texas selection helped Harlingen reach the second round of the 6A Division II playoffs.
Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 200
Also one of the state's most productive receivers — to the tune of more than 1,500 yards — Valenzuela had 136 tackles, three picks and two forced fumbles.
Brett Wells, Troup, soph.
Measurables: 5-9, 165
How's this for a freshman season? He's recorded 93 tackles — eight for loss — and won the 3A District 9 defensive newcomer of the year and first team all-East Texas pick.
Anthony Williams, Shadow Creek, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 190
The 3-star prospect committed to TCU in May, but his impact on the Texas high school football stage goes back years. After winning 6A District 23 newcomer of the year as a sophomore, Williams recorded 30 tackles (four for loss), a pick, a sack and a forced fumble as a junior.
Ke’Breion Winston, Lancaster, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
A 3-star Cal commit, Winston was named to the first team all-5A District 7 after helping Lancaster reach the 5A Division I regional finals.
CJ Witten, Argyle Liberty Christian, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 215
Witten earned district defensive MVP and all-state recognition after captaining Liberty Christian to a TAPPS Division II title. Son of former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, who is also the team's head coach.
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season.
We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks and 25 safeties.
Which teams are district favorites? Top sleepers? We're going district-by-district and choosing both, starting with 6A Districts 1-16, 6A Districts 17-32 and 5A Division I.
We examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
The Lone Star State is home to many of the country's top prospects. We examined the top 20 committed recruits in the state and where they're headed. And we narrowed down the 25 best uncommitted players in the state — and where they're at in their respective recruitments.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx