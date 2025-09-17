Vote: Who is the CenTex High School Football Player of the Week – Sept. 17, 2025
Three weeks are now in the books for the 2025 Texas high school football season, and Week 3 saw some fantastic individual and team performances across Central Texas.
We’re here to recognize some of those individuals who stood out last weekend, and this poll is in addition to the statewide High School on SI Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week candidates from Bob Lundeberg.
Week 3 Central Texas High School Football Player of the Week Candidates
Romelo Boykin, Pflugerville Hendrickson
Getting the ball to Boykin was always the smart play last Thursday. The senior receiver averaged 24.6 yards per catch, hauling in nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-41 victory over Buda Hays.
Jack Devine, Austin Regents
The junior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in Friday’s 63-41 win over San Antonio Antonian Prep. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for six yards and an additional score.
Jarell Gary Jr., Austin McNeil
The senior receiver caught eight passes for 200 yards – an average of 25 yards per catch – and scored three touchdowns in a 70-45 victory over Austin Round Rock Westwood.
Ke’Marion Gordon, Leander
A dynamic running back, Gordon had a busy night in a 43-14 win against Round Rock Cedar Ridge, rushing 21 times for 167 yards (8.0 YPC) and scored three touchdowns.
Chris Guidry, Brenham
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver set Brenham’s all-time receiving mark in a 49-22 home win against Bryan. The senior led the Cubs with 12 catches for 220 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 44 yards and another TD.
Vann Hopping, Austin Lake Travis
The senior running back averaged 13.2 yards per carry in a 59-13 victory against Austin Lake Travis on Friday. He racked up 171 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns.
Jayelen House, LBJ Austin
Practically willing his team to victory, the senior quarterback completed 26 of 36 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns to help LBJ Austin escape Wimberley in a 34-33 thriller.
Austin Knape, Austin Westlake
He had himself a day in a 35-28 win against Humble Atascocita, as the senior defensive end racked up four tackles (two for loss), two sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Cameron Lacek, Cedar Park Vista Ridge
The senior quarterback led his squad to a thrilling 30-29 victory over Round Rock on Friday, passing for 186 yards while completing 12 of 19 attempts with three touchdowns.
Ja’Marlon Mooring, College Station A&M Consolidated
Averaging 9.1 yards per carry, the junior running back led his team to a 48-40 win at home against Pflugerville Weiss with 17 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Weston Nielsen, Bastrop
Nielsen accounted for nine touchdowns in a 70-55 upset win against Prestonwood Christian, passing for 549 yards and seven touchdowns, rushing for 29 yards and a TD and caught a 6-yard touchdown pass.
Dylan Owens, Hutto
A junior, Owens averaged 24.1 yards per catch on Friday – hauling in eight passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-49 win against Round Rock Cedar Ridge.
Ben Reed, Cedar Park Vista Ridge
He scored all of Vista Ridge’s touchdowns in Friday’s 30-29 win over Round Rock. Reed caught five passes for 155 yards and four touchdowns – an average of 31 yards per grab.
Kaden Stefek, Hutto
The senior quarterback completed 28 of 42 passes for a whopping 443 yards and six touchdowns to help Hutto knock off Round Rock Cedar Ridge 63-49 on Friday.
Jadon Sultz, Austin McNeil
His connection with Jarell Gary Jr. could not be denied, as the senior quarterback completed 18 of 29 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns in a 70-45 victory over Austin Round Rock Westwood.
Cole Taylor, Pflugerville
Amassing four touchdowns in a 40-0 win against Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian Academy, Taylor completed 24 of 31 passes for 329 yards and three TDs while also rushing for eight yards and a score.
